LBMC Adds Two National Healthcare Valuation Experts to Team

 3 days ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 6, 2022--

LBMC, a top business consulting and advisory firm in the nation, is pleased to announce that Nick Newsad and Cody Taylor have joined the firm’s Healthcare Valuation team as Senior Managers. The addition of Newsad and Taylor to LBMC’s Healthcare Valuation Practice is part of the firm’s strategic expansion of its Advisory Practice to accommodate growing client demand in the healthcare space.

Experts Nick Newsad and Cody Taylor join healthcare valuation to focus on private equity transactions, compliance and physician compensations.

Nick Newsad performs valuation and litigation support services for private and publicly held companies and is focused on Healthcare Compensation Valuation and LBMC’s Pulse FMV Calculator. He also provides consulting on Management Service Agreements and the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule changes. For more than 16 years, Newsad has been involved in over 400 healthcare business transactions. He has prepared independent Fair Market Opinion reports for review by former California Attorney General Kamala Harris, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Internal Revenue Service, the Indian Health Service, Medicare Administrative Contractors, the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development, as well as arbitration, courts, law firms, hospitals, health systems, physicians, and private businesses. An authority on the U.S. healthcare industry, Newsad is a frequent author and speaker, featured regularly in national publications and presenting at conferences across the U.S. Newsad holds his Master of Health Services Administration from Xavier University and his Bachelor of Arts, Entrepreneurship from Ball State University.

Cody Taylor specializes in providing valuation, transaction advisory, and consulting services to the healthcare industry and is focused on Healthcare Business Valuation at LBMC. He has been involved in more than 600 engagements, working with ambulatory surgery centers, diagnostic imaging facilities, physician practices, acute care hospitals, radiation therapy centers, physical therapy centers, inpatient rehabilitation facilities, home health agencies and numerous other ancillary service businesses. Taylor focuses on valuations in support of transactions, joint ventures and recapitalizations, and performs valuations of specific intangible assets including health system trade names and certificates of need (CON). Taylor holds a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and is a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA). He has completed the business valuation courses offered by the American Society of Appraisers and is pursuing the Accredited Senior Appraiser (ASA) designation.

“We are pleased to welcome Nick and Cody to our growing Advisory practice,” said Chris Lovin, Shareholder, Practice Leader. “National experts in their fields, these top performers are instrumental to the expansion of our Healthcare Valuation practice. They join LBMC at a pivotal time as we continue to provide best in class expertise and solutions to meet the increasing needs of our growing client base. Nick and Cody play instrumental roles in supporting our clients working through acquisitions, joint ventures, and related compensation issues while also ensuring our clients remain compliant within the healthcare regulatory environment.”

About LBMC

LBMC is a top 35 business consulting firm that provides complex, unique advisory and compliance solutions to over 10,000 clients across the nation. The firm’s broad range of services includes tax, audit & assurance, transaction advisory, cyber risk services, litigation & valuation, healthcare consulting, data insights, growth and innovation, staffing and HR outsourcing, technology solutions, financial outsourcing and procurement, and high net wealth planning and management for family offices and individuals. Primary industries include healthcare, technology, manufacturing, private equity, professional services, and not-for-profit. LBMC is a Top 3 Regional Accounting Firm and a national Pacesetter for Growth on Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms list, as well as a 2022 Forbes Top Tax and Accounting Firm. LBMC is proud to be a national Certified Great Place to Work two years in a row, with more than 750 team members across the U.S. and offices in Nashville, Knoxville, Chattanooga, TN and Charlotte, NC.

