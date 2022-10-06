Read full article on original website
Seahawks' Rashaad Penny suffers fractured tibia in Week 5 vs. Saints, likely to require surgery, per report
Rashaad Penny finished 2021 strong and started strong in 2022, but the oft-injured Seahawks running back won't be playing again for a long time. Carted off in the third quarter of Sunday's loss to the Saints, Penny suffered a "serious" ankle injury, coach Pete Carroll told reporters afterward. But the fear now is that the former first-round draft pick actually fractured his tibia, per NFL Media, which will likely require surgery and send the veteran to injured reserve for the remainder of the season.
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
Mike Tomlin says Steelers open to making more changes amid franchise's worst loss since 1989
Mike Tomlin didn't mince words following the worst loss of his 16-year tenure as the Steelers' head coach. Pittsburgh, a historic underdog entering Sunday's game against the Bills, was down 31-3 at halftime and eventually fell 38-3. The Steelers suffered the franchise's worst defeat since Week 1 of the 1989 season, when they fell to Cleveland 51-0.
Panthers' Baker Mayfield: Needs walking boot after loss
Mayfield was checked for an ankle injury at halftime of Sunday's 37-15 loss to the 49ers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Per Gantt, Mayfield had a walking boot on after the game. Mayfield stayed in after being evaluated at halftime and was ultimately replaced by P.J. Walker...
Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time
Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster
The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
Eagles' Jason Kelce: Managing sprained ankle
Kelce sustained a low-ankle sprain during Sunday's win over Arizona, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports. Although Kelce was forced out of Sunday's matchup due to his ankle injury, he didn't sound too concerned about the issue after the game. He'll undergo an MRI to determine the grade of the sprain, while Cam Jurgens should see increased playing time if Kelce misses any games.
Rams' Tyler Higbee: Seven grabs in loss to Dallas
Higbee caught seven of 10 targets for 46 yards in Sunday's 22-10 loss to the Cowboys. The tight end tied Cooper Kupp for the team lead in both catches and targets, but Higbee's longest gain went for only 10 yards. He's been Matthew Stafford's second-most reliable option so far this year, seeing double-digit targets three times in five games, and while he has yet to get into the end zone, Higbee is on pace for a career-best campaign heading into a Week 6 meeting with the Panthers.
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster
The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
Giants' Richie James: Role shrinkis
James recorded two receptions on two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 27-22 win over the Packers. James continued to see his role in the Giants' offense decline, as Darius Slayton emerged against the Packers. James has now seen five targets and combined to make three catches for 25 yards across his last two games. Assuming Wan'Dale Robinson (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) can return at some point in the near future, James is like to only slip further down the depth chart.
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Remains out Sunday
Hicks (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Hicks suffered a plantar fascia tear in his foot during the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Saints, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game. Rakeem Nunez-Roches should continue to see increased playing time against the Falcons.
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday
Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
49ers' Jimmie Ward: Suffers broken hand
Ward sustained a broken hand during Sunday's win over the Panthers, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited Sunday's game in the first quarter and was unable to return. A timetable for his return isn't yet clear, but Tashaun Gipson should see increased playing time if Ward is sidelined.
Tom Brady roughing-the-passer controversy: NFL officials explain call against Falcons in Week 5
The Falcons' efforts to come back against the Buccaneers on Sunday were thwarted in part by a controversial third-down roughing-the-passer penalty against Tom Brady. Fans and analysts across the NFL had no trouble calling the flag unnecessary, seeing as Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett delivered a textbook takedown of the star quarterback, whose head made no contact with either Jarrett or the field in the process. But referee Jerome Boger told the media after Sunday's game that the only thing unnecessary about the situation was Jarrett's way of taking Brady to the ground.
Saints' Marshon Lattimore: Exits with injury
(abdomen) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Seahawks, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Lattimore did not record a tackle before exiting with an apparent abdomen injury at some point during Sunday's game, leaving return for the fourth quarter up in the air. With the Pro Bowler sidelined for the time being, expect Bradley Roby and Chris Harris to take on more prominent roles within the Saints' secondary.
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
Texans' Jonathan Greenard: Won't play at Jaguars
Greenard (ankle) won't travel with the team to Jacksonville ahead of Sunday's game. It was previously reported by Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com that Greenard was trending toward playing Week 5, but he'll now be missing Houston's last game before its Week 6 bye. He should be back to full strength after the bye week, but in the meantime Jerry Hughes and Rasheem Green should be in line for increased reps.
Steelers' Kenny Pickett: Plenty of volume in first NFL start
Pickett completed 34 of 52 pass attempts for 327 yards, no touchdowns and an interception while rushing once for 10 yards during the Steelers' 38-3 loss to Buffalo on Sunday. The Steelers fell behind early in Sunday's matchup, so the team relied heavily on the passing game during Pickett's first professional start. Although the rookie first-rounder was unable to lead the team to the end zone, it was encouraging to see him rack up plenty of yards through the air after Mitch Trubisky averaged just 163.3 yards per game over the first four weeks of the season. In spite of the lopsided final score, it seems likely that Pickett will retain the starting job under center since he had some success moving the Steelers' offense.
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Could be out for season
Bolles suffered a broken right leg in Thursday's loss to the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bolles was carted off the field in the fourth quarter Thursday with what appeared to be a lower leg injury, which has now been determined to be a broken right leg. The injury is expected to sideline him until at least late November, if not the rest of the season.
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Expected to play Sunday
Hurst (groin), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday against the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Despite not practicing Friday due to a lingering groin issue, Hurst appears in line to suit up for Week 5. However, fantasy managers are still encouraged to confirm the tight end's status ahead of Sunday's 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff.
