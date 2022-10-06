Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK
The ultimate guide to brunching in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
The three best new restaurants to try in Baltimore during Restaurant WeekKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Baltimore's best cocktail barsKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Five must-try, authentic African restaurants in the BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try sushi restaurants in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Must-try happy hour spots in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 Coffee Shops in Baltimore Not to Miss - from Roasters to Matcha LattesTheBoutiqueAdventurerBaltimore, MD
Top bars to visit in Fells PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places for Italian food in Little ItalyKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 highest-ranking places to eat in AnnapolisKaleah McilwainAnnapolis, MD
BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO
Top five fun things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
7 free things to do in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best places to go crabbing in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Best comedy shows in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Go-to places for live music in BaltimoreKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
10 things to do in Locust PointKaleah McilwainBaltimore, MD
Related
CBS Sports
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to reveal the five teams he'd be interested in joining when he's ready to return
As the NFL season heads into Week 5, Odell Beckham Jr. is still a free agent, and that's because he doesn't want to sign with anyone until he's fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in the Rams' Super Bowl win over the Bengals. With Beckham still on the...
CBS Sports
LOOK: Disgusted Broncos fans shockingly refuse to stay for overtime of Denver's improbable loss to Colts
When NFL fans leave early from a game, it's usually because their team is on the wrong side of a blowout, but that wasn't the case Thursday night when Broncos fans decided to bolt from Empower Field at Mile High just before the start of overtime of the Colts' 12-9 win.
CBS Sports
Texans' Dameon Pierce: On bench during crunch time
Houston offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton discussed the running back rotation, which has Pierce on the bench late in games, Drew Dougherty of the Texans' official site reports. "Just like with any young player, it's not always in the best interest of the unit to put them in those situations," Hamilton said.
CBS Sports
Texans' Jordan Akins: Elevated to active roster
The Texans elevated Akins on Saturday from their practice squad to the active roster for Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports. With Brevin Jordan (ankle) still out, Akins will join the active roster for a third consecutive contest. Over his previous two appearances, the fifth-year tight end has caught five of six targets for 64 yards and a touchdown while playing 35 total offensive snaps. He figures to garner a similar role against Jacksonville in Week 5, but he'll be out of elevations following the contest, which means he'll have to be signed to the active roster if he's going to make any more appearances for Houston this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bears Report Card: Ball Security Is for More Than QBs
Not securing the football at the biggest time in the game burned the Bears for the second straight time.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Akiem Hicks: Remains out Sunday
Hicks (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Atlanta, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Hicks suffered a plantar fascia tear in his foot during the Buccaneers' Week 2 win over the Saints, and he'll be unavailable for a third consecutive game. Rakeem Nunez-Roches should continue to see increased playing time against the Falcons.
CBS Sports
Jets' Duane Brown: Added to active roster
The Jets activated Brown off injured reserve Saturday, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Brown missed the first four games of the season after landing on injured reserve due to a shoulder injury, but he's set to make his season debut in Week 5. The veteran left tackle's return to the starting lineup is much needed for a depleted offensive line and will be key in keeping Zach Wilson healthy and upright moving forward.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Logan Ryan: Won't play Sunday
Ryan (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports. Ryan sustained a foot injury during last week's loss to Kansas City and was unable to practice this week. Keanu Neal should see increased playing time against Atlanta on Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jerry Jones, Dallas Cowboys savor statement win over Rams, ready for Eagles showdown
Cowboys believe win over defending Super Bowl champion Rams legitimized their hot start, now ready for NFC showdown with Eagles
CBS Sports
Jets' Max Mitchell: Officially ruled out
Mitchell (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Coach Robert Saleh took a pessimistic tone when discussing Mitchell's ability to suit up for the Jets' Week 5 matchup earlier in the week, and he's now been officially ruled out. The team is shorthanded at both tackle spots, though Conor McDermott and Cedric Ogbuehi are likely to start.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Doesn't practice Saturday
McCollum (ankle) did not practice Saturday, Erin Summers of Bally Sports New Orleans reports. The veteran is still dealing with a lingering ankle issue. He should be considered questionable to play Sunday against the Spurs.
CBS Sports
Bears' Ryan Griffin: Cleared for Week 5
Griffin doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings. Griffin has missed back-to-back games due to an Achilles issue and was limited at practices throughout the week, but he'll still be good to go for Week 5. Across his first two appearances of the season, the veteran tight end caught one of three targets for 18 yards over 41 offensive snaps.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Colts shock Broncos in OT: Here are eight of the craziest facts from Indianapolis' wild Thursday night win
When an NFL game goes to overtime, that usually means that it was an exciting game, but that definitely wasn't the case for the Colts' 12-9 win over the Broncos on Thursday night. Although it was definitely exciting in certain parts, it could also be described as a travesty of...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Hayden Hurst: Questionable for Sunday
Hurst (groin) is questionable for Sunday's game in Baltimore. Hurst opened Week 5 prep with back-to-back limited sessions before sitting out entirely Friday. The fifth-year pro has been dealing with a groin injury for three weeks running, but he's still played through it and posted a cumulative four catches (on six targets) for 34 yards and one touchdown the last two games. Per Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site, coach Zac Taylor expressed confidence that Hurst will be able to play Sunday, but an 8:20 p.m. ET kickoff will leave fewer players to pivot to if he's sidelined. Mitchell Wilcox is the next tight end on the depth chart for Cincy.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, October 10, 2022
Today is... Columbus Day Check out and subscribe for free to our new: NewsletterYouTube channelThere's also the Bama Central Forums. Facebook: @AlabamaonSI or BamaCentral: For All Things Crimson Tide Today's Crimson Tide ScheduleWomen's Golf vs Illini Women's Invitational at Medinah, Medinah, Ill. ...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Status in question for Week 5
Higgins (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore. During the Bengals' Week 4 win against the Dolphins, Higgins left the game for a spell in the second half to have his leg checked out by team trainers, but he returned and finished with season highs in catches (seven) and yards (124) while scoring his second TD of the campaign. This week, he's been operating with limitations on his practice reps, entering the weekend with his status up in the air. Coach Zac Taylor told Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer on Friday that he's confident Higgins will be able to suit up Sunday, which somewhat assuages the fact that the contest doesn't kick off until 8:20 p.m. ET.
CBS Sports
Giants' Wan'Dale Robinson: Trending in wrong direction
Robinson (knee) is not practicing Friday and is trending toward being ruled out for Sunday's game against the Packers, Art Stapleton of The Bergen Record reports. Robinson's prospects appeared more optimistic after he practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, but it now looks like the rookie second-round pick may miss a fourth straight week. Friday's official injury report will reveal Robinson's actual initial designation for Sunday, but it's possible that a Giants receiving corps already without Kadarius Toney (hamstring) and Kenny Golladay (knee) could be further depleted versus Green Bay.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Marcus Peters: Doesn't practice Friday
Peters (quadriceps) didn't practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals. Peters popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant due to a quad issue and didn't practice Friday, but the veteran cornerback still has a chance to play Sunday. A decision on Peters' availability likely won't come until closer to Sunday's 8:20 PM ET kickoff.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Garett Bolles: Out for season
Bolles (leg) is out for the rest of the 2022 season, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. Bolles was carted off the field late in Thursday's loss to the Colts. He was diagnosed with a broken leg and will miss the rest of the current campaign. Calvin Anderson is expected to take over at left tackle in Bolles' place.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Ryan Helsley: Departs Game 1 with injury
Helsley was removed from Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Phillies on Friday after he apparently aggravated his jammed right middle finger, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports. The right-hander suffered the injury during the penultimate game of the regular season Tuesday and was cleared after...
Comments / 0