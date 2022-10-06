Read full article on original website
Bob Beck, Bismarck Radio Icon Passes On. Let Us Salute Bob!
Bob Beck is a friend of mine. Most likely if you met him he's a friend of yours as well. It seems unlikely any person would have so many friends. So comment and share and salute your friend and mine- Bob Beck. Robert Beck, 80, Mandan, passed away Friday, October...
Disturbing: Creepy Clown Sightings Near Menoken, North Dakota
Numerous sightings of the clown have area residents on edge.
Daily Thread makes its way to Minot
The main goal is to help build customers' confidence, one thread at a time.
10 Treats NOT Recommended For Halloween Night In Bismarck
Cat Litter And Coupons NOT A Great Idea
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
North Dakota District 41 Candidate Megan Edwardson : "Bismarck needs more young women in politics"
(Fargo, ND) -- A candidate is sharing why she is running to represent North Dakota's District 41. Megan Edwardson is one of four candidates running to become a Representative for North Dakota District 41. Edwardson says she is looking to solve her constituents "kitchen table issues", like childcare, K-12 education, and bolstering working families.
A Killing Freeze Expected This Week In North Dakota & Bismarck
The coldest air that we've seen in some time is moving into the state.
Life Hack: Take a trip through a community orchard in North Dakota
Now, the park provides peace, nutrition, and community.
In Mandan – The Paddle Trap Gets Ready For Colder Weather
For many Bismarck/Mandan residents who are trying to take advantage of sunny, comfortable temps as long as possible, the last thing on your mind is winter. So I get it, play golf as much as you can before Mother Nature takes over and shuts your game down for months. In your eyes, what's the first sign that winter is almost here? The days seem to be getting shorter, as it's getting dark earlier...that's one sure sign. How about the arrival of Halloween candy in stores all around? Does that make you think of winter? I have my own sure-fire sign that convinces me of colder weather is just inches away now...Igloos....wait what?
bhsnews.org
2022 Bismarck Food Truck Festival
The Bismarck Food Truck Festival was hosted once again this past September. Food trucks from across the midwest collaborated outside of Municipal Ballpark to share their plates to residents. 701 Food Trucks hosts the event in Bismarck and more locations throughout the state. They are the producers of the first...
Popular Boutique In Bismarck Is Closing Their Doors For Good
The store that specializes in all things fancy will be closing by the end of the month.
The Smelliest City In North Dakota Is A Stinker For Sure
Have you been to the smelliest town in North Dakota before?. I have, I grew up in it, and let me tell you it can be a "stinker" for many months each year, and there are multiple reasons why. More on that in just a moment. I know where I...
Bismarck Photographer Nails Halloween To Perfection
A Talented Artist Let's Us All Enjoy This Time Of Year
KFYR-TV
Frontier discontinues flights between Bismarck and Denver
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Frontier will discontinue its service between Bismarck and Denver. The Bismarck Airport was notified the last flight will be Nov. 3, 2022. Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug said the airline cited a shift in network strategy due to crew and operational constraints for the end of service.
KFYR-TV
Bison come from behind to stay perfect in MVFC play
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a slow start for North Dakota State, the Bison used a controlling second half to beat Indiana State on the road 31-26. One minute into the second quarter, the Sycamores took a 7-0 lead - their first lead over NDSU in a decade. At the half, Indiana State led 13-10.
ND Country Fest Reveals Who Act #7 Will Be
BREAKING: Here's the latest act coming to New Salem next July.
KFYR-TV
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.
If it seems like there have been a lot of area shootings and killings lately, you’re right
There have been quite a few reported in the last six weeks and it does seem unusually high, given North Dakota reported only 17 murders statewide in 2021, according to North Dakota crime statistics.
Perfect Bismarck Wedding – Kaid & Brit With Blush & Blondie
How many times have we heard the expression "It was a fairy tale wedding"?. A lot, but let me tell you something, what took place just a couple of days ago, October 1st here in Bismarck was THE most charming, thoughtful, engaging "I DO" moment of bliss I have ever heard of. On a beautiful Saturday, after some "Good Luck" rain had come and gone, Kaid and Brit joined together along with about 450 guests at Sixteen03 Main Events. Holding hands and walking among family and friends, sounds like a normal routine wedding, right? Well, these two had some special friends there that produced memories of this day that people will always remember.
KFYR-TV
Noodlezip reopens with new service style
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Workforce shortages are hitting local restaurants hard. One downtown restaurant was forced to close last month due to no staff, however Noodlezip is making another attempt to keep their business going with their innovative reopening today. Noodlezip is switching to a new style of service. Now...
KFYR-TV
Bismarck Bucks will not play in 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks have announced they will “press pause for 2023.″. The Bismarck Bucks, members of the Indoor Football League (IFL), announced Friday they will be inactive for the 2023 season. The Bucks will not be playing in the upcoming 2023 season, giving the franchise time to collaborate with North Dakota Workforce Safety Insurance (WSI) on the scope of the services needed to support the unique needs of a professional football franchise.
