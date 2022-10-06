ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
In Mandan – The Paddle Trap Gets Ready For Colder Weather

For many Bismarck/Mandan residents who are trying to take advantage of sunny, comfortable temps as long as possible, the last thing on your mind is winter. So I get it, play golf as much as you can before Mother Nature takes over and shuts your game down for months. In your eyes, what's the first sign that winter is almost here? The days seem to be getting shorter, as it's getting dark earlier...that's one sure sign. How about the arrival of Halloween candy in stores all around? Does that make you think of winter? I have my own sure-fire sign that convinces me of colder weather is just inches away now...Igloos....wait what?
2022 Bismarck Food Truck Festival

The Bismarck Food Truck Festival was hosted once again this past September. Food trucks from across the midwest collaborated outside of Municipal Ballpark to share their plates to residents. 701 Food Trucks hosts the event in Bismarck and more locations throughout the state. They are the producers of the first...
Frontier discontinues flights between Bismarck and Denver

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Frontier will discontinue its service between Bismarck and Denver. The Bismarck Airport was notified the last flight will be Nov. 3, 2022. Bismarck Airport Director Greg Haug said the airline cited a shift in network strategy due to crew and operational constraints for the end of service.
Bison come from behind to stay perfect in MVFC play

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After a slow start for North Dakota State, the Bison used a controlling second half to beat Indiana State on the road 31-26. One minute into the second quarter, the Sycamores took a 7-0 lead - their first lead over NDSU in a decade. At the half, Indiana State led 13-10.
Palmer Amaranth spotted in Kidder, Stark, Williams Counties

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Three more counties have been added to the list of those where a noxious weed has been found. The weed, Palmer Amaranth, is an invasive weed that the department of agriculture monitors to avoid its spread. It was recently discovered in Kidder, Stark and Williams Counties. The source of these detections is being investigated, and the ad department encourages anyone who thinks they spot this noxious weed to report it at nd.gov/ndda/pa.
Perfect Bismarck Wedding – Kaid & Brit With Blush & Blondie

How many times have we heard the expression "It was a fairy tale wedding"?. A lot, but let me tell you something, what took place just a couple of days ago, October 1st here in Bismarck was THE most charming, thoughtful, engaging "I DO" moment of bliss I have ever heard of. On a beautiful Saturday, after some "Good Luck" rain had come and gone, Kaid and Brit joined together along with about 450 guests at Sixteen03 Main Events. Holding hands and walking among family and friends, sounds like a normal routine wedding, right? Well, these two had some special friends there that produced memories of this day that people will always remember.
Noodlezip reopens with new service style

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Workforce shortages are hitting local restaurants hard. One downtown restaurant was forced to close last month due to no staff, however Noodlezip is making another attempt to keep their business going with their innovative reopening today. Noodlezip is switching to a new style of service. Now...
Bismarck Bucks will not play in 2023

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Bucks have announced they will “press pause for 2023.″. The Bismarck Bucks, members of the Indoor Football League (IFL), announced Friday they will be inactive for the 2023 season. The Bucks will not be playing in the upcoming 2023 season, giving the franchise time to collaborate with North Dakota Workforce Safety Insurance (WSI) on the scope of the services needed to support the unique needs of a professional football franchise.
96.5 The Walleye plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota.

