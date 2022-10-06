Hoke: Steelers would be 4-0 with a healthy T.J. Watt

Former Steelers defensive lineman Chris Hoke isn’t saying the current team is great, but he believe they have the “pieces in place to be great.”

The Steelers are currently 1-3 and in real trouble of going 1-4.

They’re a 14-point underdog against the Buffalo Bills this Sunday.

Mistakes cost the Steelers wins against the New York Jets and New England Patriots and the defense has been giving up a lot of yards on the run.

“T.J. Watt doesn’t get hurt, and I know injuries are a part of the game as much as tackling and blocking, they’re 4-0 right now,” Hoke told Cook & Joe on Thursday.

But Joe Starkey said that if the Steelers are that dependent on one player, then they’re in real trouble.

Hoke also pointed out Steelers not taking advantage the other team’s mistakes in games against the Patriots and Jets.

“Mac Jones threw the ball to Cam Sutton, you’ve got to take advantage of opportunities, the Steelers aren’t doing that Cam Sutton make an interception, game over, they’re 2-0,” said Hoke. “In this (Jets) game here, Minkah Fitzpatrick, a ball’s in his hands, he gets an interception, game over.”

Earlier this week, Audacy NFL insider Jason La Canfora said the Steelers are hopeful that Watt may be able to return next week for the game against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Acrisure Stadium.

If he isn’t able to return, maybe he can at least return to practice and begin the 21-day clock for the team to active him.

Since entering the league in 2017, the Steelers have never won a game when Watt was out for the game.