ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Sounds like Pitt star tailback could return vs. Virginia Tech

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dg8JG_0iOuKpiW00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Never one to divulge injury information, Pitt Head Coach Pat Narduzzi did say at the end of his final media gathering before hosting Virginia Tech, he liked the way running back Israel Abanikanda is trending.

The ACC’s second-leading rusher with 510 yards and six touchdowns, Abanikanda suffered an injury (apparent shoulder) in the second quarter against Georgia Tech.  The Panthers already were without tailback Rodney Hammond, who has been out since the West Virginia game with an unspecified leg injury.

Vincent Davis came in and rushed for 84 yards, but a pair of fumbles in the second half were costly for Pitt.  That hasn’t lessoned what Narduzzi thinks of his senior, saying he’s been outstanding in practice.

“We were going to a period and he had a ball in his hand and I came from behind trying to punch it out,” Narduzzi said Thursday.  “He said ‘c’mon coach, that was last week.  I got this’.  That’s how he is.  It’s not like he’s like ‘oh my gosh, I’m nervous about ball security.’  You remember a couple of years ago he played with a cast on his hand (and he never dropped a ball).”

Narduzzi said there are options for fullback Daniel Carter, voted the most improved in Spring practice, to get some tailback reps.  It’s something the junior for Florida has asked for.  Narduzzi said he’s a guy that can bang for a few yards, but doesn’t have the burst of an Abanikanda.

Listen to Me

Narduzzi said they talk ball security every single day.  In the second half against Georgia Tech they had turnovers on three straight possessions.  He also said, it’s not as if they wanted to start slow.  The Panthers punted on their first four possessions and turned it over on downs on the fifth.  It triggered a thought about preparation for the Yellow Jackets.

“My number one key to victory last week,” Narduzzi said.  “Start fast and be plus in the turnover ratio.  We didn’t do either one of them.  We are supposed to start fast.  We can talk about it, we got to go do it.  We can tell them what to do.  We have to execute.  We got to make plays and play Pitt football.”

Practice Makes…

While Narduzzi said they’ve had good intense practices this week and he would like to hope it carries over to Saturday.  You really don’t know.  There have been times where he had great practices with little results and visa versa.  He feels good about the Virginia Tech matchup.

“They have had great energy this week,” Narduzzi said.  “They are ready to go.  You got to go out and take it too.  No one is going to give you a game.”

“We went through some battles last year.  We had Kenny Pickett and we didn’t win every game 52-7.  Nobody is going to give you a game, these are all hard games.  For anybody to think you are going to beat a Georgia Tech or a Virginia Tech just because you showed up at Acrisure Stadium.  You’re crazy.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. As confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current […]
BLUEFIELD, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia College Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Football
Blacksburg, VA
College Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Virginia Football
State
Georgia State
City
Blacksburg, VA
State
West Virginia State
Local
Virginia Sports
Blacksburg, VA
Sports
WDBJ7.com

Preserving a champion tree in Craig Co.

CRAIG CO., Va. (WDBJ) - Bellevue is one of Craig County’s historic homes. And just steps from the front porch is another standout: a Norway Maple included in the register of the Virginia Big Tree Program. “This tree is the state champion,” said property owner Tracy Frist. “It was...
CRAIG COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

South Carolina authorities searching for missing woman with ties to Virginia

South Carolina authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a 35-year-old female. Brittney Funderburk last spoke with her family on Sept. 19. She was at her residence on Highway 207 in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County, S.C. Funderburk has ties to the Bedford, Va., area. If...
WSLS

Frosty! Sunday’s cold start gives way to mild, sunny afternoon

ROANOKE, Va. – As advertised, it’s a cold start to our Sunday! Temperatures have bottomed out close to or below freezing, depending on where you live. This has resulted in a frost or hard freeze for some of you. A frost is possible again Monday morning if you live in the New River Valley or Highlands.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Bald eagle hit in traffic in Giles County

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A bald eagle was taken to a wildlife center in Salem Friday morning after being hit by a driver in Giles County. The bird has a broken wing and possibly shoulder, according to the Giles County Animal Shelter. The shelter says he is four or...
GILES COUNTY, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vincent Davis
Person
Pat Narduzzi
thecarrollnews.com

Love of a lifetime

Guy and June Bowman celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary in 1972. Guy and June Bowman celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary in 1997. Guy and June Bowman in a photo from 2007 - their 60th year of marriage. As far as the United States Census Bureau is concerned, there is no...
WOODLAWN, VA
WSLS

Strong fall cold front to bring us from 70s to 30s in about 36 hours

ROANOKE, Va. – The great thing about October is that it has a little bit of everything for everyone. After a chilly morning Thursday, high temperatures rebound into the 70s area-wide during the afternoon. We’ll be just about that warm Friday afternoon as well, but we’ll factor in more...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Hometown Eats: Carl’s Place

PENHOOK, Va. (WDBJ) - “Carl’s is a place where people from everywhere meet. Meet you at Carl’s is one of our sayings,” explained the owner of Carl’s Place, Marie Ogden. If you’ve traveled along Highway 40 just south of Smith Mountain Lake any time in...
PENHOOK, VA
tourcounsel.com

What Happened to the 'Lost Colony' of Roanoke?

Situated in a vast valley in the midst of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, the charming city of Roanoke is a delight to visit and explore. It is often called the “Star City of the South”, due to the colossal illuminated star atop mighty Mill Mountain that shines down on its streets and suburbs.
ROANOKE, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh#American Football#College Football#Acc
WVNS

Nicholas County man killed in car crash on Route 460 in Virginia

PEARISBURG, VA (WVNS) — Virginia State Police confirmed a Nicholas County man died on October 6, 2022, during a two-vehicle car crash. On Wednesday, October 5, around 2:15 AM, Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash on Route 460 heading East in Pearisburg. A 2008 Dodge Dakota pickup truck was traveling North on Thomas […]
PEARISBURG, VA
WSLS

New therapy dog at Falling Branch Elementary stealing hearts

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – Students at Falling Branch Elementary School get quite the treat when Summer the therapy dog comes to school. Summer took over as the school’s therapy dog for this school year. She and her owner, Nina, come to the building each Monday and Friday to meet with students and give the kids some extra love.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Average car sold in Roanoke Valley goes for 10% above MSRP

New cars and trucks continue to sell above sticker price in the Roanoke Valley, and some in particular top a 20% premium on MSRP. iSeeCars tracks prices nationwide and by region, and it finds the average sales price here is almost $3,500 over sticker price — 10% more. Topping the local list are Ford Bronco at 24% and Jeep Wrangler, 22%. It’s the result of the ongoing microchip supply chain issues that hamper production and limit inventory. Dealers raise prices to offset lower sales, and buyers remain willing to pay them. More from WFIR’s Evan Jones:
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Senior living community opens at Salem Terrace

SALEM, Va. – A local leader in senior living is opening a new living community at Salem Terrace. Originally owned by the Waldrop family, Friendship has been managing the property for ten years — but the process of buying it has taken two years. The community, now called...
SALEM, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
WSLS

Agape Center NRV opens Friday in new Christiansburg location

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – After two years of looking for a new site, the Agape Center NRV is finally home. On Friday, the doors will open at their new Christiansburg location. The New River Valley nonprofit has served thousands of people by providing food, diapers, clothing, and other essentials to the community.
CHRISTIANSBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Name released of pickup driver killed in crash with big rig

GILES COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have released the name of a man killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Wednesday. Lee G. Winals, 36 of Summersville, West Virginia, died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, according to police. Police were called at 2:15...
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
pcpatriot.com

Obituary for Larry Oscar Burton

Age 68 of Dublin passed away Monday, October 3, 2022 at the Carilion New River Valley Medical Center. Born March 17, 1954 in Bland, Virginia he was the son of the late Clarence Burton & Louise French. He was also preceded in death by his stepson, Glen Viers and sister, Brenda Purdue.
DUBLIN, VA
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy