Presidential Election

Biden to pardon all federal offenses of simple marijuana possession

By Nathaniel Weixel
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

President Biden will pardon everyone who has been convicted of simple possession of marijuana under federal law, the White House announced Thursday.

“There are thousands of people who have prior federal convictions for marijuana possession, who may be denied employment, housing, or educational opportunities as a result.  My action will help relieve the collateral consequences arising from these convictions,” Biden said in a statement.

The pardons will also include people who have been convicted of simple possession in the District of Columbia.

The announcement represents the most significant action on marijuana the Biden administration has taken to date — and a major step towards decriminalization.

Marijuana is illegal under federal law, even as states have moved toward legal use for recreational and medical purposes.

As a candidate, Biden stopped short of endorsing legalization of recreational marijuana, but he supported moving towards decriminalization.

“Too many lives have been upended because of our failed approach to marijuana. It’s time that we right these wrongs,” he said in a video announcing the move.

The White House is urging governors to take similar action. Administration officials told reporters the pardons could benefit about 6,500 people, though officials said there is nobody in federal prison for simple marijuana possession.

Officials noted there are far more people who have been convicted under state law.

In addition, Biden is asking the secretary of Health and Human Services and the attorney general to “expeditiously” review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.

Marijuana is a Schedule I drug, meaning it is in the same category as drugs like heroin and LSD. According to the federal government, it has a high potential for abuse and no accepted medical value.

A senior administration official said the review will take time because “it must be based on a scientific review of the evidence,” and the White House is not going to set an “arbitrary deadline.”

—Updated at 3:33 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

CBS DFW

North Texans respond to President Biden's marijuana pardon

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - It's the biggest move in U.S. history to decriminalize marijuana. President Joe Biden has announced pardons for thousands of Americans convicted in federal courts of possessing small amounts of marijuana - one of his campaign promises. Some are applauding the pardons, others are condemning them. "They...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana Laws#Medical Marijuana#Ne White House#Pardons#Heroin#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House
IFLScience

President Biden Pardons All Federal Convictions For Simple Cannabis Possession

US President Joe Biden has announced a pardon for all individuals previously convicted of simple cannabis possession under federal law. While this doesn’t amount to legalization or decriminalization of cannabis in the US, the measure is likely to result in the expungement of around 6,500 criminal records. “Sending people...
POTUS
NBC News

Biden to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden on Thursday announced he will take executive action to pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. Biden said he would also encourage governors to take similar action with state offenses and would ask the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Justice to review how marijuana is scheduled under federal law.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Kentucky prosecutor: Biden marijuana pardons designed to get 'potheads to... vote Democrat'

President Joe Biden announced Thursday he will pardon people federally convicted of simple possession of marijuana, a move that could affect an estimated 6,500 Americans. The president noted that convictions for marijuana possession can lead to being denied employment, housing or educational opportunities, and said Black and brown people have been arrested and convicted at disproportionate rates.
OHIO STATE
Daily Beast

Biden Issues Federal Pardon for Weed Possession

Every American with a past conviction for violating federal marijuana possession laws will be pardoned, President Joe Biden announced on Thursday, part of an enormous reversal in national drug policy that will have far-reaching ramifications for criminal justice and public health. Biden’s executive actions also direct the Departments of Justice...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KPVI Newschannel 6

Top Indiana Democrats cheer Biden actions to decriminalize marijuana

Hoosier Democrats are applauding President Joe Biden for taking steps Thursday to decriminalize marijuana and pardon Americans previously convicted in federal courts for simple marijuana possession. Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr., the Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate who famously smoked marijuana in a campaign ad filmed in Illinois, said he...
INDIANA STATE
Axios

Air Force One log: Obama, Trump outflew Biden in midterms

President Biden has trimmed his own wings, flying less for domestic political purposes — and hosting fewer out-of-town fundraisers — than his two most recent predecessors in corresponding midterm cycles, according to data analyzed by Axios. Why it matters: Air Force One can confer unrivaled advantages for sitting...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
eenews.net

Joe Biden’s disaster presidency

This story was updated at 2:47 p.m. EDT. This isn’t how President Joe Biden planned to spend his fall. Riding high off the passage of major domestic policy achievements, he just celebrated the passage of major climate and health care legislation with a huge party on the White House South Lawn featuring musician James Taylor. Biden gleefully test-drove a Corvette at the Detroit Auto Show and was schmoozing with donors on the fundraising circuit to try to keep his party in power on Capitol Hill.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KOIN 6 News

KOIN 6 News

