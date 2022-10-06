Rob Wade Upped to CEO of Fox Entertainment

Rob Wade has been promoted to CEO of Fox Entertainment following the exit of former chief Charlie Collier .

“Since the formation of Fox Entertainment , Rob has been an integral part of the leadership team responsible for delivering on its long-term strategy of creating an independent media company built on broadcast, developing an owned content portfolio and maintaining a disciplined in-house infrastructure,” Fox Corp. executive chief and CEO Lachlan Murdoch said in a statement Thursday. “Given Rob’s sharp creative instincts and proven operational acumen, he is well-suited to lead Fox Entertainment in what promises to be an exciting next chapter in its rich history.”

Insiders noted that although it was a “nailbiter” internally as staff waited to see who might replace Collier, ultimately Wade’s already tight relationship with Murdoch sealed the deal. Wade has been at the forefront of major Fox initiatives in recent years — most notably, the network’s deal with Gordon Ramsay to create Studio Ramsay Global — which gave Wade and Murdoch a close working relationship even prior to this news.

“I am honored to be entrusted with leading Fox Entertainment into the future with an exceptionally talented team, whom I know very well, as we build and expand on Fox’s legacy of storytelling excellence, entrepreneurial energy and innovation,” Wade said in a statement. “It’s a transformative time across the global entertainment landscape, presenting limitless opportunity and, above all, creativity, making the outlook ahead bright and exhilarating.”

Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn, who had also been in the running for the top job, will remain and continue to focus on the network’s scripted content, now reporting to Wade. As part of his expanded oversite, Wade will oversee the broadcast network’s content, as well as its owned production shingles, including animation house Bento Box Entertainment, TMZ, MarVista Entertainment and Studio Ramsay Global, as well as unscripted studio Fox Alternative Entertainment, scripted production label Fox Entertainment Studios, Blockchain Creative Labs and the content sales unit Fox Entertainment Global.

Wade had most recently served as chairman of Fox Alternative, overseeing the network’s unscripted programming, specials and alternative development slate, as well as Fox Alternative Entertainment. Wade’s role will be filled with a new executive in the coming weeks.

He first joined Fox as president of alternative in March 2017. Under his watch, Fox launched hit “The Masked Singer,” as well as series such as “Lego Masters” and “Next Level Chef.”

Wade joined Fox from BBC Worldwide, where he was head of entertainment development; he also served as showrunner on “Dancing with the Stars.” Previous gigs also include serving as EP on “The X Factor” and “America’s Got Talent,” as well as head of TV at Syco Entertainment North America.

In taking the key Fox Entertainment chairman job, Wade follows in the footsteps of other alternative execs who have ultimately run a network, including former NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy (who coincidentally also hails from the UK, like Wade).

Wade’s appointment to the top Fox gig comes as Collier exited the network last month to join Roku Media as president. There, Collier will now oversee advertising sales and content for Roku’s owned-and-operated channels featured on the streaming platform that hosts the fast-growing number of free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channels as well as serving as a key funnel for Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Paramount+ and other subscription streamers.

Here’s a memo Wade sent to staffers on Thursday:

Dear Team,

It is truly humbling and a great honor to be the new CEO of Fox Entertainment. I want to say how incredibly excited I am for the privilege to lead this outstanding team and our company. I have been at FOX for five and half years in my current role and have had the chance to get to know most of you and have a front row seat to your fantastic work. I have also witnessed the kindness and generosity you all show that is at the heart of our organization.



Over the past three years, I have been part of the leadership team that has shaped the strategy to bring us future success in a unique media landscape, and we shall continue to implement that strategy. By putting creative excellence and an audience first approach at the heart of our company, we have the opportunity to build businesses off of the power and scale of our broadcast network, and we are uniquely positioned to do so.



Fox Entertainment has been a creative powerhouse for over 30 years now, and we continue to be leaders in innovation. We have made shrewd acquisitions that will infuse our company with the creative needs and business models required to build our next chapter of success.



I have found in beginning other roles that the most important and fruitful exercise is listening, which is something I plan to do a lot of in the days and weeks ahead. I very much look forward to hearing from you and about our strengths and opportunities across the company.



I am so excited to be part of this journey and am delighted to be on this ride with all of you.



Yours, Rob

(Michael Schneider contributed to this report.)