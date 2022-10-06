Read full article on original website
cbs19news
Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
cbs19news
Another Crozet-area teen reported as runaway
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is asking for help regarding a runaway. According to police, 16-year-old Landon Peery is from the Crozet area. He may be with his girlfriend, who is another juvenile, or staying with friends in the Waynesboro area. Peery is a...
cbs19news
UVA Police are taking part in ABLE training
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va (CBS19 News) -- Some UVA Police are taking part in Active Bystandership for Law Enforcement, or ABLE, training. The program educates officers on how to successfully intervene during a confrontation. In February, the DOJ prosecuted former Minneapolis police officers for their role in George Floyd’s death. Their...
cbs19news
Re-enactor charged with leaving pipe bomb at battlefield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Civil War re-enactor pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he planted a pipe bomb at a Virginia battlefield in 2017 and threatened to disrupt additional events. A federal indictment against Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, of Winchester, Virginia, was unsealed Thursday. The indictment accuses...
cbs19news
Louisa man arrested on multiple drug, firearm charges
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Louisa County is facing drug and firearms charges following a search at a home on Horseshoe Farm Road last month. According to a release, members of the Louisa County Narcotics Task Force executed a search warrant on the home on Sept. 20 with assistance from the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Virginia State Police.
cbs19news
Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
cbs19news
Staunton mourning the loss of Sheriff Edgar P. Smith.
STAUNTON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Staunton Sheriff’s Office and the City of Staunton are mourning the loss of former Sheriff Edgar P. Smith. Smith was elected to serve as City Sheriff from 1978 until 1991 after he had retired. Mr. Smith was dedicated to his Job as well...
cbs19news
Police identify victim in Nelson County crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
cbs19news
Possibility of "twindemic" this flu season
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Local health officials are calling for a possible "twindemic," which is an abnormally high flu season mixed with COVID outbreaks. UVA Health doctors talked about both viruses in today's weekly health briefing. Hospital Epidemiologist Dr. Costi Sifri said it's time to get your flu shot...
cbs19news
Orange County reopens playground facilities at Booster Park
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – An Orange County playground has reopened after being refurbished. The Orange County Department of Parks and Recreation says the Booster Park playground, located on Bloomsbury Road, is once more available for use. Department staff members worked to refurbish the equipment, install some new...
cbs19news
At the Paramount - Oct. 7
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- In today's at Paramount segment, Kathryn Young and Andy Pillifant discuss the upcoming events at the Paramount Theatre. The events include a two-night event will Billy Joel Live at Yankee Stadium event, and Colbie Caillat live. For more information, click here.
cbs19news
Grant funding for SROs in Greene schools
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Greene County Public Schools is receiving funding for school resource officers in some of its facilities. According to a release, the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services awarded the division more than $176,000 for new SROs at the Greene County Technical Education Center, Nathanael Greene Primary School and Nathanael Greene Elementary School.
cbs19news
Grants supporting small business development in three Virginia communities
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Nelson County is getting money to support small business development. Governor Glenn Youngkin announced $180,000 in Community Business Launch grants on Friday. According to a release, these grants provide funding to offer training to entrepreneurs and conduct business plan competitions aligning with local and regional...
cbs19news
Crews responded to overnight dryer fire
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- No one was hurt in a dryer fire that occurred in Albemarle County on Thursday. The Albemarle County Department of Fire Rescue reports crews responded to the clubhouse building on Crawford Way around 11:05 p.m. The first truck to arrive on the scene found...
cbs19news
Feel Good Friday: From Fluvanna County to Nashville
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A country music artist from Central Virginia is making his way to Nashville. Drew Pace started playing the guitar at a young age, but later found a love for sports that lasted until he was hurt. “I started taking guitar lessons when I was...
cbs19news
UVA field hockey takes down Miami to remain undefeated at home
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- UVA Field hockey moves on to 7-0 at home as they take down Miami University 2-1. Virginia would strike first midway in the first quarter. Sophomore Taryn Tkachuk connected to junior Anneloes Knol who scooped up the ball and knocked it into the goal 10:35 into the game.
cbs19news
Orange County Landfill hosting a household hazardous waste collection event
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) – The County of Orange is hosting a household hazardous waste collection event Saturday, Oct. 8 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The event will be held at the County Landfill at 11530 Porter Road. The event will allow residents to properly dispose of...
cbs19news
Outdoors expo held in Arrington
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Fall in Virginia means it's the perfect time to get outdoors, and the Overland Expo in Arrington offers just that. The Overland Expo prepares you "for your next adventure." It has 235 exhibitors offering survival gear, outdoor equipment and vehicles. There are national and local...
