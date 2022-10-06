Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Driver ejected from vehicle in fatal crash in Highland Co.
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police are investigating a crash in which the driver hit an embankment and was ejected from his truck. The crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2:34 a.m. on Route 250, four-tenths of a mile east of Route 614 in Highland County.
wfxrtv.com
Troopers investigating fatal crash in Bedford Co.
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in which the driver was ejected from the car. The crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 a.m. on Route 122 north of Forbes Mill Road in Bedford County. Troopers say the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. The driver, 30-year-old Laura Elizabeth English was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.
WSET
One woman dead on Botetourt Road, Deputies investigate: Deputies
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Botetourt County Emergency Communications Center received a call from 911 from a citizen reporting an unresponsive female lying on the ground, deputies said. This incident happened at the 22,000 block of Botetourt Road. Deputies said they arrived on the scene to find an...
wina.com
VSP investigating fatal crash in Nelson County
At 10:14 a.m. on Thursday (Oct. 6), Virginia State Police responded to a multi-vehicle crash at Route 151 and Route 6. A 1998 Kenworth tractor-trailer was traveling north on Route 151 when a 2012 BMW 5281, traveling west on Route 6, entered the intersection in front of the tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer couldn’t avoid striking the BMW. The impact of the crash caused both vehicles to run off the left side of the road. The tractor-trailer overturned and both vehicles struck several trees.
cbs19news
Police identify victim in Nelson County crash
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Police say a Scottsville resident was killed in a Nelson County crash on Thursday. According to the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 10:15 a.m. on Rockfish Valley Highway at River Road. A 1998 Kenworth tractor trailer was heading north on Rockfish Valley...
wfxrtv.com
Sheriff's Office investigating after woman's body found in Botetourt County
The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a woman was found unresponsive Saturday morning. Sheriff’s Office investigating after woman’s body …. The Botetourt County Sheriff's Office is investigating a death after a woman was found unresponsive Saturday morning. Roanoke College and Salem High School host...
wfxrtv.com
Vehicle crashes into Bedford CVS
BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford Fire Department was called to respond to a CVS Pharmacy after getting a report that a vehicle struck the building. The incident happened at the CVS Pharmacy on East Main Street at approximately 12 p.m. on Saturday. Engine 1 says they arrived and...
WHSV
Multi-vehicle crash caused backup on I-81 S
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A multi-vehicle crash on I-81 S caused a backup earlier this afternoon. The crash happened near MM 235, and the south left shoulder was closed, with a backups reaching 5 miles at one point. . No backups are reported, and the left shoulder is now...
cbs19news
Nelson County man arrested on multiple charges
NELSON COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Nelson County Sheriff’s office reports a man has been arrested on several charges. According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, 38-year-old Justin M. Crimi was arrested Thursday evening. Deputies were searching a residence on the 100 block...
WHSV
Tractor trailer crash led to backup on I-81 N
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - On I-81 at mile marker 248.6 in the County of Rockingham, motorists can expect delays due to a tractor trailer crash. The wreck has been cleared as of 3 p.m. Check back with WHSV for more traffic news.
WHSV
Waynesboro PD responds to pedestrian struck by train
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - On. Oct. 6, the Waynesboro Police Department responded to reports of someone being struck by a train. Officers were dispatched to the scene, and reported that they discovered a 36-year old female at the scene. She was airlifted to UVA hospital for treatment, and is reported...
Rescue Underway For Injured Hiker Near Wintergreen
Rescue crews Wintergreen & across the county have been searching for an injured hiker early Saturday afternoon in the Lower Shamokin Falls Trail area. BRL has learned the hiker’s location hae been determined by crews as of 2:30 MPM and rescue teams are now working to get that person out.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Woman struck by train, airlifted to UVA with serious injuries
A 36-year-old Waynesboro woman was struck by a train while walking on railroad tracks in the 200 block of North Commerce Avenue on Thursday. The name of the woman injured in the 6 p.m. accident is not being released at this time. According to Waynesboro Police, she was airlifted to...
cbs19news
Greene County man arrested in major narcotics investigation
GREENE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A man from Greene County has been arrested as part of a narcotics investigation. According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, Operation Barbeque Sauce was a joint investigation involving the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement Task Force, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Charlottesville Post, the RUSH Drug Task Force, and the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s offices in Greene County and Charlottesville.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Fire at clubhouse in Keswick contained, no damage, no injuries
Volunteer and career units from Albemarle County were dispatched to the report of a fire at the clubhouse building on Crawford Way in Keswick. The first apparatus arrived on the scene eight minutes after dispatch to find a fire in a dryer on the basement level of the building. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire that had been contained in a laundry room.
Augusta Free Press
Waynesboro: Police searching for suspect in Friday night armed robbery at arcade
A man is being sought in connection with an armed robbery at the Bank Arcade and Skills Game located at 2101 W. Main St. in Waynesboro late Friday night. Waynesboro Police responded at 8:35 p.m. to the robbery. An unidentified African American male entered the business and demanded an undisclosed...
WHSV
Areas of MBU evacuated Saturday morning for reported threats
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - An area of Mary Baldwin University was evacuated Saturday after threats were reported, Staunton Police Department said on Facebook. They said they and MBU security responded to the call around 12:30 a.m. and students were evacuated during the search. Around 2:30 a.m. SPD said they sent...
WHSV
Arrest made in Waynesboro drug-related investigation
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Everett Lee Bates, 58, of Waynesboro on three felony charges stemming from a drug related investigation. The Waynesboro Narcotics Detectives searched his home back in July, and found what they believed to be controlled substances. Bates was arrested for an...
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Arrests made in connection with investigation of Nexus Services
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office made a series of arrests after search warrants executed at various locations in the county, including the corporate offices of Nexus Services in Verona, on Wednesday on felony indictments handed down by an Augusta County grand jury. Michael Paul Donovan and Richard Edward Moore,...
theunionstar.com
Hurricane impact still being felt in Campbell County
This past weekend proved to be somewhat of a trial for the area as remnants of Hurricane Ian pounded through on Friday, leaving downed trees, debris, property damage, trees in the road, etc. Siding was ripped off the side of one house in Gretna. It was an especially hard blow...
