BEDFORD, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police (VSP) are investigating a fatal crash in which the driver was ejected from the car. The crash happened on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2 a.m. on Route 122 north of Forbes Mill Road in Bedford County. Troopers say the vehicle, a 2013 Toyota Rav4 was traveling south when it ran off the left side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. The driver, 30-year-old Laura Elizabeth English was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car.

