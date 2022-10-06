Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says

Read full article on original website
Why are flags at half-staff in Virginia?
Gov. Glenn Youngkin has made an official order to lower the flags of the United States and the flags of the Commonwealth of Virginia to half-staff beginning on Sunday, Oct. 9.
fox5dc.com
Parents protest Gov. Youngkin's model policies outside FCPS board meeting
The push to get more parents involved in their kid's education in Virginia inspired at least a hundred Fairfax County parents to protest at a school board meeting. Governor Youngkin's updated model policies for transgender students has been a controversial topic for weeks.
royalexaminer.com
Top Prince William election official says he’s quitting amid dispute with local GOP
The top election official in one of Virginia’s biggest counties announced Friday that he’s quitting his job later this year due to stress and called out what he described as a “bullshit” ploy by local Republicans to try to undermine his office by installing their own people in jobs overseeing polling places.
County-by-county look at COVID-19 in Virginia
The health department reported 7,174 more people tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 55,162 PCR tests processed over the past week.
fox5dc.com
Bikers battle to prevent demolition of Old Harry Nice Bridge
KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. - A group of outdoor advocates and bicycling groups are trying to prevent a major bridge from being torn down. The groups are suing several Maryland agencies, as well as the U.S. Department of Transportation to prevent the old Harry Nice Bridge from being demolished. Those...
Family approaching 11 months without running water, statewide contractor backlog plaguing hundreds
A family living without running water for more than ten months is likely going to make it to Month 11.
cardinalnews.org
Virginia’s cannabis farms will be largely urban. How can we keep some rural?
On Sept. 12, New Jersey-based AeroFarms held a formal opening ceremony in Pittsylvania County for what is billed as the world’s largest indoor farm. That distinction will not last long. Two days later, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced that a California-based company will open an indoor farm in Chesterfield County that will be even bigger.
Civil War reenactor accused of posing as ‘antifa’ in plot to bomb historic Virginia battlefield
On September 23, 2017, the Cedar Creek Battlefield Foundation received a letter in the mail. Contained within was an explicit threat of violence -- supposedly from "antifa" -- and a demand that they cancel an upcoming re-enactment. Then, authorities discovered a bomb.
CDC Map: Masks urged for just 5 Virginia localities; much of state is green
Universal masking is now recommended for just five localities in Virginia, according to this week's updated COVID Community Levels from the CDC.
NBC Washington
DC's Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Now Facing New Scrutiny Over Residency
The District's deputy mayor for public safety, who was charged with assault this week, is now facing questions about where he lives. Chris Geldart's job requires that he be a resident of the District, but the police report stemming from an incident Saturday listed his address in Virginia. Geldart is...
Inside Nova
Freedom-Woodbridge's 112 points most by a Virginia public high school since 1967
Freedom-Woodbridge’s point total in Friday’s 112-16 win over visiting Colgan ranks fifth all-time in state history and is the most points ever scored by a Prince William County high school program, according to the Virginia High School League record book. It's the highest total by a Virginia public...
WTOP
From WTOP’s Election Desk: All eyes on Va. House race; Senate races tightening nationwide
Welcome back to WTOP’s weekly election update! WTOP’s team of reporters will keep you informed on the latest through November on primary and election races in the District, Maryland, Virginia and nationwide. Local elections | Nick Iannelli. DC ballots are coming. Registered voters in the District should keep...
tysonsreporter.com
Morning Notes
Retired Priest Found Not Guilty of Sexual Abuse — “Terry Wayne Specht, 69, of Pennsylvania was found not guilty by a jury in Fairfax County of one felony count of aggravated sexual battery of a child younger than 13, court records show. Investigators claimed the assault took place in 2000, according to an indictment, when Specht was chaplain and assistant principal at St. Paul VI Catholic High School.” [The Washington Post]
wcyb.com
Gov. Youngkin announced the use of new website to help Virginians find unclaimed property
RICHMOND, Va. (WCYB) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday that the Virginia Department of the Treasury, Unclaimed Property Division has launched their new program and website to help reunite Virginias with their unclaimed property. The KAPS program is currently in use by 30 states and provides full management...
cspdc.org
Go Virginia Region 8 Council to Consider Airport Proposal
The GO Virginia Region 8 Council will meet at Blue Ridge Community College on October 18 to consider a funding request from the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Commission for the continued development of the Shenandoah Valley Aviation Technology Park. The Airport Commission includes representatives from the counties of Augusta and Rockingham and the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, and Harrisonburg. The proposed GO Virginia project will relocate utilities from the middle of the 58-acre site to its perimeter. This will create the opportunity to construct additional hangars to meet the distinctive needs of aviation-related businesses. The utility relocation project directly follows a design and engineering phase that was supported by a GO Virginia Enhanced Capacity Building grant and a hangar construction project, currently underway, that is supported by an Economic Development Administration Public Works grant. The CSPDC provided technical assistance and grant administration services for these projects.
WUSA
VERIFY: Yes, landlords must provide heating across our region. Here are the rules
With colder weather returning to the D.C. region, many people have started reaching for the thermostat. But for some renters, they need to wait for their landlord to turn on the heat. One viewer contacted the Verify team, asking about when their landlord is required to turn on the heat...
West Virginia rail company plans to move operations to Virginia
BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — One local rail company is moving its operations out of Southern West Virginia. Confirmed by a worker, Genesis Rail Company stationed in Bluefield decided to close the facility located on Coal Heritage Road permanently on January 31, 2023. The decision was made based on the facility to meet the current and […]
Augusta Free Press
‘No other project like it exists in the United States:’ Energy lab coming to Southwest Virginia
Southwest Virginia will be testing ground for the first-of-its-kind energy technology testbed. The Energy DELTA Lab will develop a site in Wise County near the Town of Pound where land will be laboratories and scientific assistance to promote energy innovation. According to a press release, additional testbed sites are possible...
royalexaminer.com
Civil War Re-enactor indicted for planting pipe bomb at Cedar Creek Battlefield – Gerald Drake also charged with stalking and mailing threatening letters
HARRISONBURG, Va. – A federal grand jury in Charlottesville has indicted Gerald Leonard Drake, 63, from Winchester, Va., for mailing threatening letters, stalking, and planting a pipe bomb at the Cedar Creek Battlefield in Middletown, Virginia during a Civil War reenactment event in 2017. In the mailings sent to victims and two newspapers, Drake purported to be a member of Antifa and threatened harm, including referencing the Unite the Right riots in Charlottesville.
Appalachian Power proposes $20-a-month electricity bill hike
Appalachian Power, a public utility company serving much of southwestern Virginia, is requesting approval for a rate hike to make up for the increased cost of fossil fuels earlier this year.
