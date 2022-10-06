Virginia’s limits on local authority are becoming “more intrusive” for Fairfax County, board chair says

The GO Virginia Region 8 Council will meet at Blue Ridge Community College on October 18 to consider a funding request from the Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport Commission for the continued development of the Shenandoah Valley Aviation Technology Park. The Airport Commission includes representatives from the counties of Augusta and Rockingham and the cities of Staunton, Waynesboro, and Harrisonburg. The proposed GO Virginia project will relocate utilities from the middle of the 58-acre site to its perimeter. This will create the opportunity to construct additional hangars to meet the distinctive needs of aviation-related businesses. The utility relocation project directly follows a design and engineering phase that was supported by a GO Virginia Enhanced Capacity Building grant and a hangar construction project, currently underway, that is supported by an Economic Development Administration Public Works grant. The CSPDC provided technical assistance and grant administration services for these projects.

