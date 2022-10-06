Read full article on original website
Current and former directors of music education nonprofit Americana Music Academy reflect on 20 years of American roots jams
A fixture of Lawrence’s local music scene, Americana Music Academy, is gearing up to celebrate a milestone this week — 20 years since its founding. The academy is one of just a handful of nonprofit organizations dedicated to teaching and promoting American roots music and its influences across the country. Lawrence’s academy offers private and group lessons, hosts jam sessions and other live music events, and offers a scholarship program for students who’d otherwise not be capable of pursuing music instruction.
‘No longer just a bare patch of ground’: Project working to identify up to 1,000 unmarked graves in potter’s field
As old city burial records have been reviewed, the list of names has gotten longer. And though no grand monuments mark the sloping lawn of the potter’s field at Oak Hill Cemetery, one project holds that the hundreds of people buried there are no less worthy of remembrance. Though...
Channette Alexander
Channette Alexander, 74, died on 9/30/2022. Channette was born in Lucerne, Switzerland on August 6th, 1948, daughter of Anne Lucille Keeshan and Charles W. Alexander. She moved with her parents to the United States as a small child and lived in New York City, New York and Stamford, Connecticut. She later moved with her family to Lawrence, Kansas in 1961.
Opening date is still unclear for the Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County
The Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County should soon be officially licensed, but it’s still unclear when exactly it’ll be ready to open. The center’s executive director and medical director, Dr. George Thompson, told the Journal-World Thursday afternoon that a majority of the pieces were in place. The final operational roadblock is licensing and, as Thompson tells it, that’s a box that will be ticked in less than a month’s time.
Douglas County court filings for Oct. 9, 2022
Travis Keneith Campbell, 24, Lawrence, and Emma Marie Foster, 21, Lawrence. Andria Renee Meyer, 29, Lawrence, and Kristin Nicole Spacek, 40, Lawrence. Brian Joe Hall, 40, Eudora, and Patricia Marie Thieme, 37, Eudora. Logan Thomas Michels, 22, Lawrence, and Jasmine Ann Glaze, 22, Lawrence. Cole Ryann Brenneke, 27, Lawrence, and...
Baldwin City bank plans to expand into Eudora as Panasonic expected to produce growth; industrial zoning requested for Baldwin Junction area
There is no shortage of advice that ends with the command “follow the money.” But what does the money often follow? Homes, many times. So, perhaps it should be no surprise that there’s news of a bank deciding to expand into Eudora. Eudora is the Douglas County...
John Albers
On Monday September 12th, John David Albers passed away. John was 74 years old. He was born to Sara and John Albers (both deceased), on November 11, 1947, in Lawrence Kansas. John lived in Lawrence all his life. He attended Lawrence High School where he graduated in 1966. Soon after, John joined the United States Navy where he served in Vietnam for a year. He was transferred to Camp Pendleton where he finished a 4-year stint and was honorably discharged only to come home and work for Our Own Hardware warehouse located in Ottawa KS. He worked at Our Own till the mid 90's. In the early 90's John was diagnosed with diabetes which became a debilitating disease. He shortly went on disability due to the Agent Orange verdict handed down by the VA. Many vets who were in the Vietnam conflict were afflicted with various diagnoses because of Agent Orange. Agent Orange was deemed the cause of John's diabetes.
Inflation and local control among issues in draft of Lawrence school board legislative priorities
Lawrence school board leaders will soon consider their list of legislative priorities, including issues related to inflation, local control and the issuance of school bonds. As part of its meeting Monday, the Lawrence school board will consider approving its 2023 legislative priorities, which create the basis for the district’s advocacy efforts and inform legislators about the greatest needs in the district, according to a district staff memo to the board. The proposed priorities include about 25 statements organized under four areas: constitutional responsibilities, funding for public education, goals for improving education, and foundational support for improving education.
Every middle school and high school in Lawrence to have a full-time school resource officer again
The Lawrence Police Department is adding two school resource officers to its current team of four, LPD announced Friday. As the Journal-World reported in August, LPD offered to add two SROs back at no cost to the district, which would allow the district to return to having an SRO assigned to each middle and high school.
First phases of construction on comprehensive football facility upgrade at KU expected to begin in early 2023
The University of Kansas has committed to a comprehensive football facility overhaul, with construction set to begin in 2023, the school announced Friday morning. The plan did not include a specific timeline or a dollar amount for the cost of the project, which KU Athletic Director Travis Goff said would be “unmatched in its vision to benefit a broad range of KU constituents while signaling a new era for Kansas football.”
KU men’s basketball assistant coach Norm Roberts shares his hip replacement story
You wouldn’t know it by looking at him at a KU basketball game, but longtime assistant coach Norm Roberts has undergone two hip replacements over the past three years. The pain Roberts began to experience on his right side was one of the first clues that something was wrong. It began by his hip, went toward his groin and then proceeded down the back of the leg.
Dorothy Michael
A Memorial Service for Dorothy G. Michael, 98, of Perry, KS, will be 2 pm, October 13, 2022, at St. Theresa Catholic Church, 209 E 3rd St Perry, KS 66073. rumsey-yost.com.
It’s ‘Kansas GameDay Weekend,’ Gov. Kelly proclaims in celebration of Jayhawk and Wildcat football; both teams in Top 25 for first time since 2007
In celebration of Kansas college football, Gov. Laura Kelly has proclaimed Friday and Saturday “Kansas GameDay Weekend.”. “One thing is certain: this state’s football programs have stepped onto the gridiron every weekend this season with the grit, athleticism, and dominance it takes to be winning programs,” Kelly said in a news release. “I join the fans here in Kansas and around the world in celebrating the success seen so far this season. I’ll be cheering alongside the entire state tomorrow!”
Fern Brooks
Fern Brooks, 92, peacefully passed from this life to eternity on October 4, 2022. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Eight Mile Old German Baptist Brethren Church near Centropolis, KS. Funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at the Eight Mile Old German Baptist Brethren Church. Burial will immediately follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery also near Centropolis, KS. Full obituary at and online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com or www.lamb-roberts.com.
At hearing in attempted murder case, witness describes pulling woman from frigid water after car goes into Lone Star Lake
When Monique Jaimez and her wife, Jenna Bloom, were driving at Lone Star Lake in February of 2021, they stumbled upon a bizarre scene: a sedan nose-deep in the partially frozen lake and a woman in the water screaming for help. Jaimez testified on Friday in Douglas County District Court...
Kansas Football Notebook: Lawrence stadium a new, exciting venue for ESPN’s ‘GameDay’
ESPN broadcast its flagship college football show, “College GameDay,” from the south end of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium on Saturday morning before No. 19 Kansas’ 38-31 loss to No. 17 TCU, bringing together students, members of the community and fans of the sport from across the country.
FSHS gets come-from-behind victory on senior night
The Free State football team earned an emotional come-from-behind victory Friday night, taking down Shawnee Mission North 27-21 in overtime at Firebird Stadium. On Free State’s senior night, the Firebirds (3-3) defeated the Bison (2-4) behind a game winning touchdown by Wesley Edison, who managed to score an 8-yard touchdown run in overtime, sending Free State to a .500 record heading into the City Showdown next week.
Kansas mother whose toddler died in fire sentenced to probation; father charged with murder, arson
OLATHE, Kan. — A Kansas mother whose 17-month-old son died in a fire after she left him home alone was sentenced Thursday to three years of probation. Karlie Phelps, of Shawnee, pleaded guilty in August to involuntary manslaughter and endangering a child. If she violates the terms of her probation, she faces 18 years in prison.
Matt Tait: Even in loss, Jayhawks put on a show
Regardless of who you are, where you come from, where you’ve been or how many stars were by your name on your recruiting profile, if you’re a college football coach or player you’d give anything to play in a game like the one that unfolded Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
Jalon Daniels’ injury overshadows Kansas’ loss to TCU, its first of season
The Kansas football team didn’t just lose for the first time this season. It lost junior quarterback Jalon Daniels as well. Daniels left the game with a right shoulder injury shortly before halftime, and No. 19 Kansas was defeated 38-31 by No. 17 TCU on Saturday at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.
