Neeley, Weaver answer five critical questions about their campaigns to head Flint
FLINT, MI -- Second thoughts about your vote for Flint mayor in 2019?. Voters in Flint get a chance for a do-over or can double down on their choice between incumbent Sheldon Neeley and former Mayor Karen Weaver in the Nov. 8 election, the second straight mayoral election in which the two candidates are competing to lead the city for the next four years.
Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting
BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
Tudor Dixon launches town hall meetings, says campaign not based on abortion stance
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Tudor Dixon has launched a series of town hall meetings she’s calling the “Ask Me Anything” tour. One of those meetings took place on Friday in Rochester Hills. Our recent WDIV/Detroit News poll has Dixon running 17 points behind Governor Whitmer. This...
Eight vie for two seats on Davison Board of Education in November election
DAVISON, MI – Eight candidates, only one of whom is an incumbent, are running for two open seats on the Davison Board of Education in the Nov. 8 election. Terms on the board for Eric Lieske and Diana Rhines are ending this year, and while Rhines is running for another term, Lieske is not seeking reelection.
Bay County commissioner facing off against incumbent Beson for 96th House seat
BAY CITY, MI - Two Bay County businessmen are facing off for the 96th House seat during the Nov. 8 election. Democrat Kim Coonan is challenging incumbent and Republican Timothy (Timmy) Beson for the seat, which oversees and represents the residents of Bay County. Coonan is a lifelong Bay City...
Flint lockup contract expires. Genesee County says blame rests with city
FLINT, MI -- The $2.7-million contract that pays Genesee County to operate Flint’s jail holding facility has expired and members of the county Board of Commissioners say the city is to blame for the lapse and for resulting reimbursement delays. “This is something we’ve gone over time and time...
$350K to aid Saginaw Community Foundation, city schools and police to fight against violent crime
SAGINAW, MI— A nearly $350 thousand dollar federal grant has been announced as awarded to the Saginaw Community Foundation in order to form a community task force in partnership with the Saginaw Police Department. The grant totals $348,836 and was awarded by the U.S. Department of Justice’s Project Safe...
These four candidates want to represent Genesee, Saginaw and Midland counties in Congress
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Four candidates are seeking to represent the newly redrawn 8th District in Congress, including incumbent congressman Daniel T. Kildee, D-Flint. The new district, which includes much of the Flint and Saginaw areas that Kildee currently represents, also now contains new territory in Midland County, including the city of Midland, which leans Republican.
Documents detail former Genesee County school administrator’s relationship with student
FLINT, MI – A scrapbook assembled by Eugene Pratt for one of his prior students in the 1990s contained 69 entries over a six-year span, including several notes the district described as containing language that may be inappropriate between a teacher and a student. The entries included Pratt signing...
How to register to vote, cast an absentee ballot in Nov. 8 election in Flint
FLINT, MI -- There are less than five weeks before the Nov. 8 election in Flint, but there is still time to register to vote or to request an absentee ballot. The Flint City Clerk’s Office said in a news release that it will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, from now until Election Day. The office will also be open those same hours on Saturday, Nov. 5, to allow for voting by absentee ballot over the counter.
EPA begins demolition, cleanup of former Flint business
FLINT, MI -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will begin demolition of a former corner store on the city’s east side. Cleanup at 1815 Davison Road will be completed by the end of November and will not cause road closures, according to an EPA news release. Following a November...
Swartz Creek Schools Address False Accusations After Rumors Flood Social Media
As can often happen on social media, rumors began to fly on Facebook on Thursday (10/6) about staff members and alleged misconduct at Swartz Creek High School. Rumors can often "take on a life of their own" as speculation and personal grievances began to take over various social media pages.
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing
Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
Crews restore water pressure on broken water main in Flint, Mundy townships
FLINT TOWNSHIP, MI – Crews have successfully restored water pressure in portions of Flint and Mundy townships as emergency repairs continue on a 30-inch water main break in the area of Maple and Van Slyke roads. The area remains under a precautionary boil water advisory until a second round...
Whitmer, Dixon agree to second televised gubernatorial debate ahead of election
LANSING − The two major candidates for governor of Michigan have scheduled a second televised debate ahead of the Nov. 8 election, broadcasters announced Wednesday. A live one-hour debate between Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon, the Republican challenger, will be held at 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Oakland University in Rochester....
Grosse Pointe school board candidate accused of lying about background, provides teacher credentials as proof
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (FOX 2) - From the high-traffic business corridors to the residential areas of the Grosse Pointes, school board candidates are trying to get their names out there. On Wednesday, a concerned voter reached out to FOX 2 about one candidate specifically — Ginny Jeup – and claimed...
Saginaw receives more federal dollars to fight crime
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Congressman Dan Kildee stopped in Saginaw to talk about more federal dollars the city will receive as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods grant. “Really proud to announce an award of nearly $350,000 to help reduce crime, to combat gun violence, and to improve public safety right here in Saginaw,” Kildee said.
Carvana dealer has license suspended by state of Michigan
NOVI, MI – As of Oct 7, the Michigan Department of State (MDOS) has suspended the license of an Oakland County vehicle dealer for what it is calling imminent harm to the public. Carvana LLC, located at 26890 Adell Center Drive in Novi and owned by Paul W. Breaux,...
SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
One-way traffic could end on historic downtown Flint street
FLINT, MI -- Parts of a major artery in downtown Flint’s street system could soon be converted from one-way to two-way traffic. The City Council could give final approval to a conversion plan for Beach Street -- from Fifth to Ninth streets and from 10th to 12th streets -- at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.
