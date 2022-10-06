ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

Third Ward candidate removed from Bay City commission meeting

BAY CITY, MI - A candidate running for a seat on the Bay City Commission was escorted out of a recent commission meeting after a heated public comment session. Bay City resident and Third Ward commission candidate Andrea Burney was removed from the Commission Chambers at Bay City Hall on Monday, Oct. 3 by police after engaging with the commission during a heated public comment session.
These four candidates want to represent Genesee, Saginaw and Midland counties in Congress

GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- Four candidates are seeking to represent the newly redrawn 8th District in Congress, including incumbent congressman Daniel T. Kildee, D-Flint. The new district, which includes much of the Flint and Saginaw areas that Kildee currently represents, also now contains new territory in Midland County, including the city of Midland, which leans Republican.
How to register to vote, cast an absentee ballot in Nov. 8 election in Flint

FLINT, MI -- There are less than five weeks before the Nov. 8 election in Flint, but there is still time to register to vote or to request an absentee ballot. The Flint City Clerk’s Office said in a news release that it will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, from now until Election Day. The office will also be open those same hours on Saturday, Nov. 5, to allow for voting by absentee ballot over the counter.
Whitmer signs election law changes including ballot preprocessing

Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed into law Friday legislation that would allow Michigan's election officials to carry out the initial steps of processing absentee ballots before Election Day without counting any votes. But some clerks say that the proposal that emerged from negotiations between Whitmer and GOP state lawmakers won't help them handle the large volume of absentee ballots on Election Day and expedite election night returns.
Saginaw receives more federal dollars to fight crime

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) -Congressman Dan Kildee stopped in Saginaw to talk about more federal dollars the city will receive as part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods grant. “Really proud to announce an award of nearly $350,000 to help reduce crime, to combat gun violence, and to improve public safety right here in Saginaw,” Kildee said.
SEEN: Marching for Midland High Homecoming

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Midland High School students, parents and alumni gather to march in the school's homecoming parade on Oct. 7, 2022 on Eastlawn Drive and Washington Street in Midland.
One-way traffic could end on historic downtown Flint street

FLINT, MI -- Parts of a major artery in downtown Flint’s street system could soon be converted from one-way to two-way traffic. The City Council could give final approval to a conversion plan for Beach Street -- from Fifth to Ninth streets and from 10th to 12th streets -- at its meeting on Monday, Oct. 10.
