FLINT, MI -- There are less than five weeks before the Nov. 8 election in Flint, but there is still time to register to vote or to request an absentee ballot. The Flint City Clerk’s Office said in a news release that it will be open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, from now until Election Day. The office will also be open those same hours on Saturday, Nov. 5, to allow for voting by absentee ballot over the counter.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO