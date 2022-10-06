Read full article on original website
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens essentially have two versions of the victory formation. One is when the quarterback takes a knee to run out the clock. The other is when Justin Tucker comes on the field to attempt a game-winning kick. “We’ve got the GOAT at kicker,” Lamar Jackson said, using the acronym for “Greatest of All-Time.” Tucker kicked a 43-yard field goal on the final play to lift the Ravens over the Cincinnati Bengals 19-17 on Sunday night and into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.
