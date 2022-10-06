ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Food King

My List of 16 foods you must try while in Chicago and Suburbs

Here is My List of 16 Things you have to do while in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs. This is my personal favorite deep-dish pizza in Illinois. Lou Malnati got his start in the 1940s working in Chicago's first deep-dish pizzeria. He took his pizza expertise to Lincolnwood, a northern suburb of Chicago, where he and his wife Jean opened the first Lou Malnati's Pizzeria on March 17, 1971. Lou was known for his fun-loving character as well as for making Chicago's best pizza.
One of The Most Terrifying Places in America is in Illinois

Bachelors Grove Cemetery located in Midlothian, Illinois is said to be one of the most terrifying and haunted places in America. The cemetery has been around since the mid-1830s after it was settled by the Irish, English, and Scottish immigrants. No one has been buried there since the 1950s, but those who still visit whether for family or paranormal investigations have had a ghost experience. The cemetery was featured on Travel Channel's "Most Terrifying Place in America," and "Ghost Adventures."
Cheech And Chong Mural Is Causing Huge Controversy In Illinois

The city of Chicago has forced a local hot dog stand business to close over a Cheech and Chong mural. Illinois Government Doesn't Have A History Of Doing The Right Thing. The Illinois government has a very bad reputation for being severely corrupt. Leading the way is the city of Chicago. Unfortunately, they usually don't do what's right for the residents. If you could just get rid of the dirty officials, our state would be a much more desirable place to live. I really wish someone could go in and just fire them all so we could start from scratch.
Found: Missing boy, 9, of Chicago Heights

CHICAGO (CBS) – A missing boy last seen in Chicago Heights Sunday morning has been found. Illinois State Police issued the alert at the request of the Chicago Heights Police after it was confirmed the child is missing based on suspicious circumstances. Samuel Williams, 9, was last seen in...
A Killer and A Movie: When Two Brutal Murders Brought Fear to Chicago

On October 18, 1955, two weeks before Halloween, the naked, dead bodies of three boys, two brothers aged eleven and thirteen, and another boy aged fourteen, were found in the forest preserve near the border of the city’s Northwest Side. They had been bound, gagged with tape, sexually assaulted and murdered. Little more than a year later, the naked, frozen bodies of two sisters, aged fifteen and thirteen, were found in a wooded creek bed just outside of Chicago’s Southwest Side. While the city had seen its share of crime, it had been largely confined to gangsters or in ethnic enclaves. Both crimes were committed in neighborhoods known for quiet bungalows. Not only were the children murdered, the two crimes were sexual in nature. Despite massive investigations where an estimated 4,300 people were interviewed, the killers from both crimes remained at large. Doors were locked. Shades were drawn. Children who had previously played in the streets were kept inside. Chicago’s land of “Leave It to Beaver” became “The Town That Dreaded Sundown.” Perhaps the first time in its history, the average Chicago family lived in fear.
Tales from the Grave

The month of October is the time of costumes, candy, and scary stories. A good old-fashioned ghost story will help us get into the spirit (pun intended). The search for a ghost story, led me to the Bachelor’s Grove Cemetery, one of the most haunted cemeteries in the country. The sheer luck of finding one of the most haunted places in the country was too good to pass up…so onwards I went.
Nearly 400 cars towed along Chicago Marathon route overnight

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago police were out Sunday morning giving tickets and towing cars parked along the Chicago Marathon route.A lot of drivers didn't heed that warning. Car after car was being loaded onto tow trucks.This happened near inner Lake Shore Drive and Sheridan about seven and a half miles into the marathon route.There was signage warning drivers they were in a tow zone from 1 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday.The Department of Streets and Sanitation tells us 398 cars were towed. They also say sign postings for no parking started on Tuesday and finished on Wednesday and that they checked the signage on the route each day leading up to the marathon.   
Is Ald. Brian Hopkins running for Mayor?

Steve Dale talks with Ald. Brian Hopkins. Hopkins addresses rumors that he might throw his hat in the Mayoral race. They also discuss NASCAR coming to Chicago. Is enough being done regarding illegal drag racing, carjackings, and safety on public transit. And has Mayor Lightfoot ignored downtown and ignored Aldermen?
CHICAGO, IL
