ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

‘He had a big heart’: Family grieves man police say was shot to death by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend

By Fernando Haro Garcia
Long Beach Post
Long Beach Post
 3 days ago

The day before Ocasis Ku was fatally shot inside his home in North Long Beach, the 28-year-old was glowing after announcing that he was going to be a dad for the first time, his family said.

This past Sunday evening, Ku was eating pizza with his family. They joked around and reminisced about old stories.

“He was goofy,” his younger sister, Edith Esquivel, said. “He was just always joking around, making everyone laugh.”

That night, Ku shared with his mother how excited he was to have a child with his girlfriend of three years. He planned to propose soon and get married before the baby arrived.

His family could see he had finally found someone whom he really loved. Someone he was inseparable from, they added.

But the following morning, as Ku’s family slept inside his home in the 3300 block of Andy Street, the sound of several gunshots coming from downstairs jolted everyone awake. Ku’s girlfriend, his sister, his sister’s boyfriend and that couple’s two young children were all in the house along with Ku.

The family quickly made their way into the downstairs bedroom, where they found Ku lying on the bathroom floor, gasping for air. At least three bullets had been fired through Ku’s closet door into the bathroom. Two of them struck his upper torso, his family said.

Paramedics quickly arrived at the home where they began performing CPR on Ku, his family said. But when they wheeled him out in the stretcher, Ku’s family, still in shock, could see him fading away, they said.

“I love you, stay with us,” they told him.

Ku was pronounced dead soon after being transported to a local hospital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JGx2V_0iOuGwK700

A small candlelight vigil in Ku’s honor lies on the back patio of his room. Photo courtesy of Ku’s family.

In less than 24 hours, an LBPD SWAT unit took 38-year-old Dany Hernandez into custody as a suspect in the shooting. Police said Hernandez, who shares custody of a 5-year-old child with Ku’s girlfriend, arrived unannounced at the North Long Beach home around 10:25 a.m. Monday.

“He forced his way into the home, shot the victim, and left the scene by unknown means prior to the officers’ arrival,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Hernandez made his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon where he was charged with murder. He remains in jail in lieu of $3.05 million bail  His brother, 39-year-old Ismael Hernandez, was also arrested on suspicion of helping him evade arrest, police said.

With the motive still under investigation, Ku’s mother, Cassidy Dominguez, has been left without answers. She said she doesn’t understand why someone would want to randomly take her son’s life.

“These last few days I’ve just been in shock,” Dominguez said. “My baby is supposed to bury me. I’m not supposed to bury him.”

Ku, also known as Jr. to his loved ones, was born Dec. 26, 1993, at St. Francis Hospital in Lynwood, Dominguez said.

His family remembers him as the protector who always went out of his way to look out for his sisters.

“He had a really big heart,” his mother said.

He was also a jokester, they recalled, who would not fail to make everyone laugh, even in the most serious of moments.

“When he walked into a room, we all knew,” his sister said with a slight chuckle.

They recalled how much Ku enjoyed singing and dancing.

How he loved football, and as a big fan of the New Orlean Saints and the University of Southern California, he could often be seen wearing a Reggie Bush or Drew Brees jersey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ReWrE_0iOuGwK700

Ocasis Ku (right) poses in his football jersey in an undated photo. Courtesy of Ku’s family.

But his greatest joy came when he found out he was going to be a father.

“He told me, ‘I’m gonna make you proud mom. I’m gonna be a good dad, and I’m gonna make you proud,'” Dominguez said.

In the days since her son’s death, Dominguez has been having trouble trying to process how it all happened.

“I’m trying to build myself back up,” she said. “I’ve never had this much pain in my whole life. His life was just cut too short for nothing.”

A GoFundMe page was set up by Ku’s family to cover the cost of funeral expenses . It has raised $310 out of the $30,000 goal as of Thursday.

Editor’s Note: The headline of this story was updated to provide proper attribution.

Man arrested in connection with shooting death of ex-girlfriend’s new partner, police say

The post ‘He had a big heart’: Family grieves man police say was shot to death by girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend appeared first on Long Beach Post .

Comments / 11

Roxanne Roxanne
3d ago

Wow smh he was with her three years and randomly the ex decides to kill him? Did the ex hear about the pregnancy and got triggered? This is so sad especially the fact that he was excited about being a dad. ☹️

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

21-Year-Old Killed Sister for Flirting With Her Boyfriend, Cops Say

An Orlando woman is being charged with first-degree murder for allegedly stabbing her younger sister to death on Sept. 26. Fatiha Marzan, 21, confessed to stabbing her sibling, Sayma Marzan, in the heart multiple times after discovering that the sister had been messaging and flirting with her unidentified long-distance boyfriend of five years through Valorant, a game they played together, police said. Two weeks before the premeditated attack, Marzan had purchased a “dagger style knife set” from Amazon, hiding the knives in a backpack stowed away in her closet, according to a police affidavit. Marzan reportedly turned herself in, initially confessing to the grizzly crime while calling 911 to report her sister’s body, 15 hours after she had stabbed her 3 to 4 times “specifically in Sayma’s heart,” according to cops. The crime occurred in the bedroom the siblings shared, at 4:30 a.m. when Marzan knew everyone else in the house would be asleep, police alleged. The elder Marzan reportedly considered taking her own life after she killed her sister, but was talked out of it by a family member, according to the affidavit. Read it at Fox35 Orlando
PUBLIC SAFETY
The US Sun

Texas shooting victims’ family reveal heartwrenching details after mom & daughter, 20, were among 5 killed in cold blood

TWO "beautiful souls" who gave everything they had to their church, community, and family were innocent bystanders when they died in a "senseless shooting" on Thursday, their heartbroken family says. The night before, Lori Aviles and her daughter, Natalie, celebrated a family birthday with music, dancing, games, and stories, Lori's...
MCGREGOR, TX
Daily Mail

'Please bring my family back': Wife of Punjabi man who was kidnapped along with his brother, sister-in-law and their eight-month-old daughter from family's trucking business begs captors to let them go

The wife of a man kidnapped with his brother, sister-in-law and their eight-month-old daughter is begging their captors to release them, as questions grow over how all three were taken against their will from the family's trucking business this weekend. Jasleen Kaur, 27, her husband Jasdeep Singh and their eight-month-old...
MERCED, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Long Beach, CA
City
Lynwood, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Law & Crime

‘The World Is a Lot Darker Without Her’: Beloved Texas Teacher Allegedly Killed by Husband in Murder-Suicide

A North Texas teacher was killed in her own home over the weekend in what her family said was a murder-suicide perpetrated by her husband. Family of 40-year-old Lacie Moore told Dallas-based ABC affiliate WFAA the fifth grade teacher was found shot to death alongside her husband in the tiny town of Josephine, Texas on Sunday. Those family members identified the deceased woman’s spouse as her killer.
JOSEPHINE, TX
Complex

Officer Killed in Training Exercise Was Targeted for Investigating Alleged Rape Involving Colleagues, Lawyer Says

The attorney for LAPD Officer Houston Tipping, who died in May in what police claim was a training accident, believes his client was targeted for being a whistleblower. As reported by CBS Los Angeles, Bradley Gage, the lawyer representing Tipping’s family in a wrongful death lawsuit filed against the city in June, claims Tipping’s death occurred while Houston was investigating an alleged gang rape committed by four LAPD officers in 2021. Gage said in a press conference on Monday that one of the accused officers was present at the training exercise the day Tipping died from his injuries.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS San Francisco

16-year-old girl arrested after pregnant woman, unborn baby die in Lodi stabbing

LODI -- Police now say that the unborn baby of a Lodi woman who died after a stabbing over the weekend has also passed away. Just after midnight Sunday, officers responded to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard for a call of a disturbance in which a female was reported to have been stabbed or shot. Officers arrived on the scene and found the unresponsive 25-year-old pregnant woman suffering from a stab wound, according to police. Despite life-saving measures, she died. The woman has since been identified by police Lodi resident Jessie Martinez. On Monday, police announced that her unborn baby, who was about...
LODI, CA
People

Missing Hiker Found Dead Days After Texting Her Husband That She 'Got Off Course'

Kathleen Patterson was hiking for the first time on an Arizona trail when she disappeared An Arizona hiker who was reported missing on Sunday was found dead after telling her husband she "got off course." The body of Kathleen Patterson, 60, was recovered on Wednesday morning, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "Unfortunately, she was found deceased by a volunteer searcher off-trail in the Spur Cross Conservation Area," it continued. Authorities do not suspect foul play and detectives are investigating the death, MCSO...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Grieves
Person
Andy Street
Reality Tea

Kandi Burruss Cousin Has Been Shot By Co-Worker At Kandi’s Restaurant

Kandi Burruss’ cousin, Chef Melvin Jones, has been allegedly shot during a run-in at Blaze Steak and Seafood restaurant in Atlanta. According to People, there was an argument that went down at the popular hang-out that quickly turned life-threatening. Due to Kandi’s notoriety gained through years of being a powerhouse in the music industry, and […] The post Kandi Burruss Cousin Has Been Shot By Co-Worker At Kandi’s Restaurant appeared first on Reality Tea.
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

'I love you, mommy': 4-year-old Thai day care victim mourned

UTHAI SAWAN, Thailand (AP) — The little girl’s nickname was Plai Fon. In Thai, it means “the end of the rainy season” — a time of happiness. And then in one horrible burst of violence, the happiness that the chubby-cheeked 4-year-old had symbolized for her adoring family was shattered. In its place is an unfathomable agony over what happened to Plai Fon in a massacre that began at her Thai day care center and left 36 people, plus the killer, dead. “When she woke up, she would say, ‘I love you, mommy and daddy and brother,’” her 28-year-old mother, Tukta Wongsila, recalled of her daughter’s usual morning routine. Tukta’s grief over the memory soon stole her breath away. At least 24 of the victims of Thursday’s gun and knife attack in northeast Thailand were children, mostly preschoolers. One day after their short lives were snuffed out, their desperate families spent hours outside an administrative office near the day care center, waiting for their children’s bodies to be released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Murder#Swat#Violent Crime
People

Fla. Mom Claimed Daughter, 5, Vanished Overnight. Now She's Sentenced to Life for Starving Girl to Death

Police say Taylor Rose Williams was last seen alive in April 2019, seven months before her body was found in Alabama A Florida woman learned this week she'll be spending the rest of her life behind bars for the 2019 starvation death of her 5-year-old daughter. Court records confirm Brianna Shontae Williams, 30, appeared in court on Tuesday — six months after she pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of daughter Taylor Rose Williams. The former Navy chief petty officer, who had been stationed in Jacksonville, was accused of neglecting...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Daily Mail

Mom, 30, who 'drowned' her three young children at Coney Island beach 'slipped through the cracks’ of NYC child welfare agency just weeks before the tragedy

A New York City mom who has been charged with murdering her three children by drowning them on a Coney Island beach was reportedly released from the Administration for Children’s Services without having a psychiatric exam. Erin Merdy, 30, had mental health issues for years and suffered from post-partum...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

Mother threatens to blow up school after being told she was not allowed to pick up daughter, police say

A mother has been accused of threatening to blow up an elementary school in Florida after she was told she was not allowed to pick up her child.Brevard County Sheriff’s Office charged Tiffanimarie Pirozzi, 29, with making a false bomb threat, fleeing police and disturbing a school function over the incident at University Park Elementary in Melbourne, southeast of Orlando, on 5 October.According to an affidavit obtained by Fox 35 , Ms Pirozzi was stopped by a school resource officer and issued a traffic citation and trespass order due to previous hostile behaviour. The affidavit stated that Ms Pirozzi...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
TheDailyBeast

Retired NYPD Cop Charged With Strangling Her Mother

A retired NYPD cop got into an argument with her elderly mother at their Staten Island home—and strangled her, police said. Mauri Belarmino, 40, who retired from the force in 2016, was charged with murder in the weekend death of 74-year-old Sherylyn Bailey. The New York Post reports that the ex-officer had clashed with her mother in the past and police were called to the home for an “emotionally disturbed person” in July—but no one was arrested.Read it at New York Post
NEW YORK CITY, NY
rolling out

Los Angeles killings continue as 23-year-old rapper is fatally shot

On Sept. 24, 23-year-old Los Angeles rapper Kee Riches was fatally shot in Compton, California. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies responded to a gunshot victim when they discovered Riches, along with 29-year-old Robert Leflore Jr. and an unidentified woman all suffering from gunshot wounds. Riches and Leflore Jr....
COMPTON, CA
Long Beach Post

Long Beach Post

Long Beach, CA
27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Long Beach Post is a daily, digital publication covering news, life, business, placemaking, food, sports, LGBT issues and more in the city of Long Beach, California. The Long Beach Post was founded February 13, 2007.

 https://lbpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy