South Carolina inmate back in jail after escaping in September
An escaped Union County inmate, who has been on the run since September 30, was arrested Saturday.
Records: Former Chester County sheriff begins prison sentence next week
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood will start his prison sentence on Oct. 14, court records show. In July, a federal judge sentenced Underwood to nearly four years in federal prison on corruption charges. He was convicted in April 2021 of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs. He was also found guilty of wire fraud and of unlawfully arresting a man.
Drugs, guns, cash seized in South Carolina county’s ‘Operation Rolling Thunder’
Operation Rolling Thunder, a weeklong effort to remove drugs and other items off Spartanburg County highways wrapped up Friday.
Former SC sheriff denied bond, ordered to prison
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood has been ordered to go to prison for crimes he was convicted of in April 2021. Underwood was seeking to be granted bail while he appeals his multiple convictions. However, a federal judge denied his request on Wednesday and ordered Underwood to serve his prison sentence starting Oct. 14.
WBTV
York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond
FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
Man accused of double homicide in Fort Mill makes first court appearance in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — A man has been arrested just over a week after the shooting deaths of a mother and son in Fort Mill, deputies said. Investigators said they found Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, dead on Sept. 27 after performing a welfare check at a home on Saddle Ridge Road.
Man shot to death at North Carolina bus stop
The incident happened on the 400 block of International Drive near Republic Court Northwest.
Sheriff: Gaston County inmate found unresponsive in jail cell dies at hospital
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — State authorities are investigating after an inmate being held at the Gaston County Jail died at a hospital Friday. The sheriff’s office said the inmate was found unresponsive in his cell at around 5 a.m. He was taken to Caro CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, where he died.
wccbcharlotte.com
Arrest Made in York County Double Homicide
FORT MILL, S.C. — A Gastonia man has been arrested and charged in the shooting deaths of a mother and son in York County. Detectives say 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner was taken into custody around 8 p.m. on Thursday in Gastonia. Bumgardner is accused of killing Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, on Saddle Ridge Road on September 27. The victims were found dead in the home from apparent gunshot wounds.
North Carolina man charged with murder in Fort Mill double homicide: YCSO
Paul Bumgardner, 45, was apprehended just before 8:00 p.m. on Oct. 6 at a home; he is charged with two counts of murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and first-degree burglary.
1 shot, killed after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, investigators say
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police said they were called just before 1 a.m. to the Townhomes of Ashbrook, off Eastway Drive near Kilborne Drive, for an armed robbery. They said when they arrived, officers found someone who had been shot. Investigators said he died at the scene.
wccbcharlotte.com
Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly
CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
abccolumbia.com
York County deputies arrest man suspected in double murder
York Co., SC (WOLO) — The York County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Gaston County Police, Gastonia Police a man suspected in a double homicide. According to authorities, 45 year old Paul Eugene Bumgardner was taken into custody Thursday morning after he was located at a home in Gastonia around 8 p.m.
Federal investigators says fugitive wanted for murder could be in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — U.S. Marshals are asking people to be on the lookout for a fugitive wanted for murder who may have ties to Charlotte. Dionte Whitson is accused of a murder in Asheville, and his case was just highlighted nationally on the Investigation Discovery channel. U.S. Marshals said they’re...
WIS-TV
Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
wach.com
"I don't hate him": A Midlands mother reacts to life sentence of son's killer
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Erica Brisbon has waited nearly two years for justice in the death of her son, Gabriel Brisbon. On Thursday, she said although it won't bring him back, it feels good to know that she and her family have some closure. "When they took him, it...
WYFF4.com
Sheriff in SC puts 'closed for business' sign outside home after drug bust
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — "This drug house closed for business" is the sign outside an Upstate home today. The Laurens County Sheriff's Office put the sign outside the home on Candra Drive after a search warrant yielded meth, illegal mushrooms and other suspected drugs, Sheriff Don Reynolds announced Thursday.
Man accused of throwing dog from South Carolina bridge
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly throwing a dog twice from a bridge in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Officers responded to Highway 11 in the Fingerville area in reference to animal cruelty. Officers were told a man was tossing a dog off and over the bridge. […]
16-year-old charged after gun found in car at high school, Cleveland County sheriff says
CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. — A 16-year-old Burns High School student is facing charges Friday after a gun was found on campus, the Cleveland County sheriff said. Another student reported the gun to authorities. The accused teen consented to a search of their car where a pistol was discovered. The...
'This is a scam': York County deputies issue warning about phone scam
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Deputies in York County are warning the public about a phone scam that's been reported in the area from a man claiming to be with the sheriff's office about a warrant for missing court. The York County Sheriff's Office said it has received multiple calls about...
