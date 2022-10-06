CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police said they were called just before 1 a.m. to the Townhomes of Ashbrook, off Eastway Drive near Kilborne Drive, for an armed robbery. They said when they arrived, officers found someone who had been shot. Investigators said he died at the scene.

