Chester County, SC

WSOC Charlotte

Records: Former Chester County sheriff begins prison sentence next week

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex Underwood will start his prison sentence on Oct. 14, court records show. In July, a federal judge sentenced Underwood to nearly four years in federal prison on corruption charges. He was convicted in April 2021 of abusing his power and stealing money from government programs. He was also found guilty of wire fraud and of unlawfully arresting a man.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

Former SC sheriff denied bond, ordered to prison

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Former Chester County Sheriff Alex "Big A" Underwood has been ordered to go to prison for crimes he was convicted of in April 2021. Underwood was seeking to be granted bail while he appeals his multiple convictions. However, a federal judge denied his request on Wednesday and ordered Underwood to serve his prison sentence starting Oct. 14.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
Chester County, SC
Chester County, SC
WBTV

York County: Suspect in double-murder investigation denied bond

FORT MILL, S.C. (WBTV) - WBTV has learned the suspect in a double-murder investigation in York County was denied bond. 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner of Gastonia is accused in the killings of a mother and son in York County in September. He was arrested at a home in Gastonia on October...
YORK COUNTY, SC
#Court#Butner Federal Prison
wccbcharlotte.com

Arrest Made in York County Double Homicide

FORT MILL, S.C. — A Gastonia man has been arrested and charged in the shooting deaths of a mother and son in York County. Detectives say 45-year-old Paul Bumgardner was taken into custody around 8 p.m. on Thursday in Gastonia. Bumgardner is accused of killing Betty Reynolds, 71, and Barry Reynolds, 40, on Saddle Ridge Road on September 27. The victims were found dead in the home from apparent gunshot wounds.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

1 shot, killed after armed robbery call in east Charlotte, investigators say

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives are investigating after someone was killed in a shooting in east Charlotte early Sunday morning. Police said they were called just before 1 a.m. to the Townhomes of Ashbrook, off Eastway Drive near Kilborne Drive, for an armed robbery. They said when they arrived, officers found someone who had been shot. Investigators said he died at the scene.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Armed Robbery Call Turns Deadly

CHARLOTTE. N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an early morning homicide on Eastway Drive. On October 9th, just before 1 a.m., police arrived in the 1900 block of Eastway Drive for an armed robbery call. When officers arrived, they found a man dead from a gunshot...
CHARLOTTE, NC
abccolumbia.com

York County deputies arrest man suspected in double murder

York Co., SC (WOLO) — The York County Sheriff’s Office, with the assistance of Gaston County Police, Gastonia Police a man suspected in a double homicide. According to authorities, 45 year old Paul Eugene Bumgardner was taken into custody Thursday morning after he was located at a home in Gastonia around 8 p.m.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Late night shooting at Waffle House injures two

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said two people were shot at a Waffle House after an altercation Saturday night. Deputies were called to the Waffle House on Lake Dr. at I-20. Investigators said the shooting was an isolated incident related to an earlier altercation on South Lake between two groups.
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

Man accused of throwing dog from South Carolina bridge

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday for allegedly throwing a dog twice from a bridge in Spartanburg County. The Spartanburg County Environmental Enforcement Officers responded to Highway 11 in the Fingerville area in reference to animal cruelty. Officers were told a man was tossing a dog off and over the bridge. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

