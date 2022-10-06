ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Olive, MS

WJTV 12

Chapel Hart honors Loretta Lynn with twist on "Fist City"

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi trio Chapel Hart received a request from country music legend Loretta Lynn before her death. The Hattiesburg American reported Lynn asked the trio to put a twist on one of her songs the same way they did with Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” During their appearance on America’s Got Talent this year, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) –  Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

Gametime! - Week 7

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoff football returns to the Pine Belt in just a month, making each game this October more and more important. Here’s a look at all the week 7 scores from around the area:. Purvis (34) Sumrall (21) Columbia (20) FCAHS (14) Oak Grove (13)...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WDAM-TV

WDAM 7 set to air first episode of 'Made in Mississippi' series Sunday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
BAY SPRINGS, MS
Mount Olive, MS
Mississippi Entertainment
Mississippi Government
WDAM-TV

Laurel church on the road to Florida with hurricane relief supplies

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church left Friday afternoon to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Members of Trinity Baptist Church took a truckload of donated supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL. Residents donated water, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, insect repellent...
LAUREL, MS
mageenews.com

Let Us Acknowledge the Lord and Press on

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today’s Scriptural passage is taken from Hosea 6:3: “Let us acknowledge the Lord; let us press on to acknowledge Him. As surely as the sun rises, He will appear; He will come to us like the winter rains, like the spring rains that water the earth.” We, who claim to be Christian, are to proclaim Him to all mankind as our Savior and Lord. We are never to be ashamed of our kinship to Him and are encouraged to look for His coming. We are to be found watching and waiting, because we know neither the day nor the hour of His advent. What a glorious day that will be for the Christian! Amen and amen!
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Conway Twitty
Tanya Tucker
Waylon Jennings
Johnny Cash
Magnolia State Live

More jobs for Mississippi as Rolls-Royce invests millions to build massive propellers for US Navy

A standing ovation marked the grand opening of a multi-million dollar facility on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast to build propellers for the U.S. Navy. The Rolls-Royce facility, known as the Center of Excellence 2 in Pascagoula, has the latest high-tech equipment to build nuclear submarine propellers and other equipment for the military. Eighty members of the company’s “growing workforce” paraded during Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, The Sun Herald reported.
PASCAGOULA, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers

A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
CLINTON, MS
WDAM-TV

Hannah's Saturday Forecast

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s. There is no chance of showers as we go throughout the rest of this evening and skies will be mostly clear. Tomorrow temperatures will rise into...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
#Billy Ray#Actor#Wdam
Picayune Item

Mississippi peanut crop harvest begins, looks good

RAYMOND, Miss. — Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to classify it as excellent because of some of the weather conditions we had during important development times for the crop.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Governor says company's groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters 'is what Mississippi is all about'

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KPLC TV

Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos

HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
HAMILTON, MS

