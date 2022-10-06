Read full article on original website
Chapel Hart honors Loretta Lynn with twist on “Fist City”
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Mississippi trio Chapel Hart received a request from country music legend Loretta Lynn before her death. The Hattiesburg American reported Lynn asked the trio to put a twist on one of her songs the same way they did with Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.” During their appearance on America’s Got Talent this year, […]
Weekend guide: Here are the events in Mississippi for Oct. 7-9
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (October 7-9) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Olde Towne Market – Saturday – Clinton Kick off the Fall season by shopping handcrafted items including woodwork, jewelry, candles, […]
Gametime! - Week 7
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoff football returns to the Pine Belt in just a month, making each game this October more and more important. Here’s a look at all the week 7 scores from around the area:. Purvis (34) Sumrall (21) Columbia (20) FCAHS (14) Oak Grove (13)...
WDAM 7 set to air first episode of ‘Made in Mississippi’ series Sunday
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - What’s it like to be “Made in Mississippi?” This weekend, two Pine Belt artists will show us. Glassblower and sculptor Jeremy Thomley of Oak Grove and carpenter Eric Williams of Bay Springs are featured in a new show premiering on Sunday, Oct. 9, on WDAM 7. The show highlights artists in the Pine Belt and what makes them unique.
Laurel church on the road to Florida with hurricane relief supplies
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of a Laurel church left Friday afternoon to deliver relief supplies to victims of Hurricane Ian in Florida. Members of Trinity Baptist Church took a truckload of donated supplies to Citygate Ministries in Ft. Myers, FL. Residents donated water, non-perishable foods, baby supplies, insect repellent...
Made in Mississippi
mageenews.com
Let Us Acknowledge the Lord and Press on
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Today’s Scriptural passage is taken from Hosea 6:3: “Let us acknowledge the Lord; let us press on to acknowledge Him. As surely as the sun rises, He will appear; He will come to us like the winter rains, like the spring rains that water the earth.” We, who claim to be Christian, are to proclaim Him to all mankind as our Savior and Lord. We are never to be ashamed of our kinship to Him and are encouraged to look for His coming. We are to be found watching and waiting, because we know neither the day nor the hour of His advent. What a glorious day that will be for the Christian! Amen and amen!
Father in Hattiesburg, Mississippi hands out Fentanyl testing strips
Fentanyl testing strips are illegal in many Southern states. According to the television station WDAM in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, a local business owner and father is passing out Fentanyl testing strips even though they are illegal in Mississippi.
More jobs for Mississippi as Rolls-Royce invests millions to build massive propellers for US Navy
A standing ovation marked the grand opening of a multi-million dollar facility on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast to build propellers for the U.S. Navy. The Rolls-Royce facility, known as the Center of Excellence 2 in Pascagoula, has the latest high-tech equipment to build nuclear submarine propellers and other equipment for the military. Eighty members of the company’s “growing workforce” paraded during Thursday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony, The Sun Herald reported.
vicksburgnews.com
Mississippi cities are in a bidding war for police officers
A recent post by the Clinton Police Department shows that they offer uncertified officers a starting pay of $42,000, plus the ability to take their vehicle home even if they don’t live in the area. Law enforcement agencies around the state, especially near the capital city, are in a...
UPDATE: Mississippi woman identified as victim of crash involving classic car headed to Cruisin’ the Coast event
Officials have identified the victim of a car wreck involving a classic car traveling to be part of the annual Cruisin’ the Coast event on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. WLOX-TV reports that officials have identified the victim of the crash as Sherry Arrington, 67, of Terry. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Hannah’s Saturday Forecast
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be average as temperatures fall into the mid-70s. Overnight lows will be in the low 50s. There is no chance of showers as we go throughout the rest of this evening and skies will be mostly clear. Tomorrow temperatures will rise into...
Discovery of a dismembered foot in Mississippi leads to break in Louisiana cold case
More than five years after a dismembered, decomposing body was found on the North Shore, a chilling discovery of a human foot in Mississippi has led detectives to identify the victim.
Picayune Item
Mississippi peanut crop harvest begins, looks good
RAYMOND, Miss. — Mississippi peanut producers should see an average year in terms of crop quality and yield. “We’ll have a good year, an average year, for peanuts,” said Brendan Zurweller, peanut specialist with the Mississippi State University Extension Service. “I don’t think we’ll be able to classify it as excellent because of some of the weather conditions we had during important development times for the crop.”
‘There’s not even 10 feet of water in the middle of the river’: Mississippi River water at historic low levels
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Between appearances at the state fair Friday, Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson studied the latest water level reports from the Mississippi River, 44 miles away. He spoke to WLBT about the effect of counting on a transportation channel that, right now, is historically shallow. “It’s extremely low,...
350 passengers stuck on halted luxury cruise ship, barges grounded because of low water on Mississippi River
The unusually low water level in the lower Mississippi River is causing barges to get stuck in the mud and sand and has resulted in the temporary stoppage of a luxury river cruise ship with about 350 passengers on board without a way to disembark. The grounded barges are also...
Governor says company’s groundbreaking for new 20,000 square-foot headquarters ‘is what Mississippi is all about’
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves didn’t waste words explaining the impact of one company’s continued growth and job creation in the state. “It’s huge,” Reeves said about the ground-breaking for a new Jordan Carriers headquarters in Natchez. “When you think about it, the amount of money that flows to families across Mississippi and the number of families that are dependent upon Jordan and the jobs here, its food on the table for kids and grandkids. This is what Mississippi is all about. … This is a great opportunity to celebrate the good things happening in our state. Today’s announcement is one example of many in what is going to be the biggest and best year in economic development in our state.”
Woman who escaped Mississippi jail on Friday captured four days later, 100 miles away
The hunt for a woman who escaped a Mississippi prison four days ago is over. Kasie Mitchell was captured around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Lawrence County — about 100 miles away from where she escaped. On Friday, Mitchell escaped the Hancock County Jail by climbing a 16-18 foot high...
KPLC TV
Mississippi daycare employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four daycare employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on a social media site. The videos on Facebook show a daycare worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
