ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox34.com

Sunday morning top stories: Texas Tech falls to OSU Cowboys

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. The Red Raiders lost to Oklahoma State University Cowboys on their second road game. Miss the game? Get your highlights here: Texas Tech falls to OSU on the road 41-31 Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

End Zone Team of the Week: Frenship Tigers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Frenship Tigers are the End Zone Team of the Week after a District Opening 49-34 win over Midland Legacy. It was the Tigers first win over the Rebels since 2016. Frenship Quarterback Hudson Hutcheson was 24-28 for 463 yards and six touchdowns. The Tigers have...
WOLFFORTH, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waco, TX
State
Kansas State
Lubbock, TX
Sports
Waco, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas College Sports
Local
Texas Football
Lubbock, TX
Football
Waco, TX
College Sports
Waco, TX
Football
Lubbock, TX
College Sports
State
West Virginia State
City
Lubbock, TX
pistolsfiringblog.com

Oklahoma State Goes Cursive Cowboys, B-B-W for Texas Tech

Unis look good. Is anyone else ready for the END of the Derek Mason era???. Pressure a young quarterback all day long. Dropping into coverage when we suck at coverage is ludicrous!!! I won’t start a ‘Fire Mason’ campaign, but I would accept his resignation at halftime.
STILLWATER, OK
fox34.com

I Beat Pete Challenge #999: Tractor Bowling

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Closing in on 1,000 challenges, this month for challenge #999, we did some tractor bowling to promote the 20th annual Antique Tractor & Engine Show, which is this Friday & Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at the FiberMax Center for Discovery at East Broadway & Canyon Lakes Drive.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ttu#Home Game#American Football#College Football#The Red Raiders#Texas Tech#Stubhub#Texas Tech Athletics
fox44news.com

‘Dancing with the Waco Stars’ returns Oct. 8

WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Family Abuse Center will be hosting its annual Dancing with the Waco Stars fundraiser at the Baylor Club this Saturday!. This comes after two years of not being able to come together for a night of fun and fundraising due to the pandemic. This year’s theme will be tipping our Hats Off to Our Heroes!
WACO, TX
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants In Lubbock, TX

Whether traveling for business, pleasure, or cultural enlightenment, you may easily find yourself in the West Texas city of Lubbock. This charming city boasts the Museum of Texas Tech University and the birthplace of music legend Buddy Holly, all while celebrating its ranching heritage. Culture and progress have created a...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock gathers to celebrate life, legacy of T.J. Patterson

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbockites gathered at the Broadway Church of Christ on Saturday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of T.J. Patterson, former District 2 councilman and activist. “T.J. was just a connected pioneer for the community,” attendee Kay Austin said. “Regardless of diversity, he always had that...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Texas Tech University
Americanfootball
Texas Tech Red Raiders
everythinglubbock.com

Fun fall events happening in Lubbock, South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas— The fall season is officially here, and Halloween is around the corner! Take a look at events happening in Lubbock and its surrounding areas. The Brownfield news announced the 5th annual Trick or “Tractor Treat” will take place at the Farmhouse Vineyards on Saturday, October 29 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Cool and wet Fall weekend (and rain reports)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Spotty rain showers and a few thunderstorms are likely to continue over the KCBD viewing area through tonight. Most of the rain will be light, but the thunderstorms may produce brief heavy rainfall. A list of reported rainfall totals is at the end of this post.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock Engineering Dept. conducting study survey on flooding

LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Engineering Department asked residents to take part in a flood questionnaire survey to better understand flooding issues and to voice their concerns. According to a press release from the City of Lubbock, the Lubbock Flood Infrastructure Flooding Study Survey will provide input...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

UPDATED: Shooting near Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LPD has released details following an initial investigation of the shooting that occurred near Texas Tech University. According to LPD, a shots fired call was received at 3:00 p.m. in the 800 block of University Avenue. Investigators believe that the involved party shot himself while trying to unholster the firearm.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock gears up for Halloween with events throughout the month

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Halloween is just around the corner and many Lubbock organizations are hosting events to celebrate. Don’t miss the following events throughout October:. Oct. 8. Lubbock Parks and Recreation is hosting the 18th Dog Day Halloween where people can dress up their pups and for a...
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy