Best Walking & Hiking Trails in Canton
(see more from the STLC Blog) St. Lawrence County is home to countless miles of trails and other outdoor spaces, and the town of Canton is no exception. Popular for walking, running, and hiking (along with cycling and cross-country skiing), Canton offers any array of trails, including those with paved trails for accessibility, soft surfaces ideal for running, and beautiful views of the local trail system throughout. Many of these trails are also conveniently located on the two main college campuses and their surrounding areas. Both the State University of New York at Canton, better known as SUNY Canton, and St. Lawrence University act as trailheads to a large system of enjoyable spaces that are ready for public use.
Animal shelter with high kill rate attracts local and state attention
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - As Ogdensburg goes over its proposed city budget, money to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA will be scrutinized. City Manager Stephen Jellie says he was shocked by our recent report that the animal shelter kills nearly 90 percent of the pets it takes in. Ogdensburg...
Melita V. Caster, 85, of Pierrepont
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Melita V. Caster, 85, a resident of 6533 County Rt. 24, Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Mrs. Caster passed away Friday evening at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Melita V. Caster.
Lynn M. Gardner, 54, of Massena
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Lynn M. Gardner, 54, of State Highway 420, passed away October 5, 2022 at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however services and burial in Beach Street Cemetery were held privately.
The Most Haunted Restaurant in New York State
We're just under four weeks away from Halloween and if you have looked around at any store, you probably would have guessed that. Here in New York State, it's full on spooky mode as people gear up for pumpkin patch trips, hayrides, apple picking and visiting haunted houses. New York...
Does A Gas Station Have The Best Pizza in Town?
Let’s face it, Canton is a culinary wasteland. Sure, we have some decent takeout spots–don’t think for one second I’d turn my nose up at Indian Express or A1 Kitchen. Hell, I’ll even celebrate McDonald’s recent arrival to the party. (After all, where else can you gorge after midnight for pennies on the dollar while stoned to the point of hallucination?)
Route 11 reopened after Friday crash
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Route 11 south of Canton was reopened Friday evening, after being closed much of the afternoon by a collision. The crash, which happened at 1:15 PM, involved two SUVs and a pick-up truck. The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says an investigation has determined Virginia...
Police in New York are investigating a homicide in Malone
The candidates vying for Vermont's top job duked it out in the WCAX News studio on Thursday. Our Calvin Cutler breaks down the debate. Fall Maple Open House final weekend begins tomorrow. Updated: 5 hours ago. Maple syrup doesn’t taste any less delicious off-season and during this downtime, sugarhouses across...
Man accused of driving drunk with children in vehicle
TOWN OF POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A St. Lawrence County man is accused of driving drunk with children in the vehicle. State police said they found 52-year-old Joey D. Griffin of Russell unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle late Tuesday morning at the Potsdam Walmart. Two children were in the vehicle, troopers said.
Owls Head man charged in death of Malone stabbing victim
—————- MALONE, N.Y. (WWTI) — A homicide occurred in the village of Malone on Thursday night, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police say they responded to the call in the vicinity of 215 Elm Street around 9:36 p.m. on October 6.
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Edwards man found guilty of drug & weapon possession
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A jury found an Edwards man guilty of possessing more than 10 grams of methamphetamine and an unregistered handgun. According to St. Lawrence County District Attorney Gary Pasqua, 29-year-old Caleb Serrano was convicted Thursday of criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a weapon.
