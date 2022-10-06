ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
San Francisco, CA
Lifestyle
County
San Francisco, CA
FodorsTravel

What Are Paris’ Arrondissements? A Complete Guide to All 20 Districts

Everything you need to know about where to eat, shop, drink, and sightsee across Paris' 20 arrondissements. Chances are, if you ask a Parisian where to find this hotel or that museum, they’ll give you the arrondissement. Notre-Dame is in the quatrième arrondissement (fourth, or Paris 4), the Eiffel Tower the septième (seventh, or Paris 7), Montmartre the dix-huitième (eighteenth, or Paris 18), and so on.
TRAVEL
msn.com

These Are the 10 Best Hotels in the World, According to Millions of Tripadvisor Reviews

We all love going on vacation. But with an onslaught of hotel options, deciding where to hunker down can damper the excitement of what promises to be an awesome trip. So how do you know what stays are worth your hard-earned OOO days (and dollars)? Turn to Tripadvisor. The online booking platform aggregates millions of current traveler ratings and reviews to come up with its annual list of the best hotels. Keep reading to see which properties, from family-friendly resorts to romantic retreats, around the world nabbed the top spots this year.
TRAVEL
mansionglobal.com

Renovated Victorian Residence in London Lists for Nearly £8 Million

A refurbished Victorian home in London has hit the market for £7.895 million (US$8.93 million). The more than 8,400-square-foot residence is located on the northside of Clapham Common, a triangular-shaped park in South London’s Clapham district. It features a number of period details, including fresco ceilings, plus far-reaching views of the city, according to Savills, which listed the property late last month.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Travel Beach#Linus Travel#Europe#Travel Destinations#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Buzzy European Twin#Portuguese
Daily Mail

Hail Hydra... the ultimate Greek paradise: Inside the dreamy island where cars (and mopeds) are banned - and it's just 90 minutes from Athens by ferry

Hydra – it's the Greece you've been dreaming of. If there were Greek island Top Trumps, this 12-mile-long (20km) Saronic Gulf honeypot would be nigh-on unbeatable. Let's run through the scores: Picturesque harbour – 100. Rustic tavernas – 100. Hidden coves – 90. Labyrinthine alleyways – 100. Chic boutique shops – 90. Turquoise waters – 90. Car-free tranquillity – 100.
TRAVEL
Apartment Therapy

Portugal Announces A One-Year ‘Digital Nomad’ Visa For Remote Workers

Now that remote work has become the norm for many people, working full-time doesn’t mean you need to be tied to an office. In the absence of mandatory commutes, many people have opted to see the world in between Slack chats. If you’ve been itching to explore a new country, good news — Portugal is officially launching a one-year “digital nomad” visa, and it’s directly aimed at remote workers.
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Travel
Country
Portugal
NewsBreak
Seafood
Hungry Hong Kong

Atemporal Lima

Note: We were given a complimentary stay at this property. Atemporal, set in the vibrant Miraflores area of Lima, is a beautiful and luxurious boutique hotel which feels like a decadent home away from home. The grand 1940’s Tudor features six rooms and inviting common spaces all designed in a sophisticated and elegant manner. Their award winning design team ensured not one detail was missed and every corner is not only comfortable and usable but alluringly decorated in a stylish manner.

Comments / 0

Community Policy