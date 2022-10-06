ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

President Biden to visit Colorado for possible national monument designation

By Nick Wills
KREX
KREX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=126T7p_0iOuFS4e00
President Joe Biden speaks during the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health, at the Ronald Reagan Building, Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022, in Washington.… Read More

LEADVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) – FOX31 has confirmed that Pres. Joseph Biden will be in Colorado for a visit next week.

According to the LA Times, the purpose of this trip is to designate a historic military site as a national monument.

Despite pushback from the state’s republican representatives, Colorado’s democratic lawmakers have made it to the finish line now that the protective status of Camp Hale is set to be elevated to national monument status.

For more than a decade, Colorado lawmakers have been trying to get the site protected as a national monument in the CORE Act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXYsI_0iOuFS4e00
Courtesy: Chris Muff

Camp Hale is the historic military site in Leadville that served as a World War II training site. The 10th Mountain Division of the U.S. Army trained on the grounds.

On Wednesday, Biden is expected to take part in a ceremony that will be the first monument designation of his presidency.

Sen. Michael Bennet, who has been one of the officials leading the push for this designation, retweeted the granddaughter of one of those who trained at Camp Hale when it was still an active military site.

“My grandfather trained at Camp Hale and was inspired by the surrounding landscapes to fight for wilderness after his army career. It would be wonderful for @POTUS to designate this land to inspire others. Thanks @SenatorBennet for your ongoing efforts,” Kerry Donovan said in the tweet.

That request to the president has been heard, and now, the memory of those who sacrificed so much after training at the site will be federally protected thanks to this national designation.

This is the second time President Biden has visited Colorado this year and the third of his presidency. In January, he toured the area destroyed by the Marshall Fire with the First Lady and last September he toured the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Arvada and spoke about the importance of clean energy.

Comments / 23

Robert Dougherty
3d ago

He doesn't know that they are bringing him to Colorado.. We all get to laugh at the Democrats as they steer their dementia president around...

Reply(2)
19
Rudy Gerbracht
3d ago

If he wants to make a national impact, try going to the southern border. Real decisions need to be made there, this is to rubber stamp something that doesn't require him showing up.

Reply
6
Trevor Allen
3d ago

stay out of Colorado we already have to many liberals

Reply
12
Related
KREX

Mind Springs Health Under Investigation

10 other counties. Now they’re dealing with holds on payment and multiple investigations after two fired employees, a chief medical officer, and a nurse practitioner raised serious concerns about the safety of children and teen patients last week.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Arvada, CO
City
Leadville, CO
Local
Colorado Elections
Local
Colorado Government
The Hill

Lujan Grisham leads in New Mexico governor’s race: poll

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) is leading Republican contender Mark Ronchetti by 5 percentage points in New Mexico’s gubernatorial race, according to a new Emerson College Polling-The Hill survey released on Wednesday. The poll of likely voters in New Mexico shows Grisham receiving 48 percent support compared to Ronchetti’s...
ELECTIONS
POLITICO

Senate Democrats blocked an Republican attempt to impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential board and stave off any potential rail strike.

The move gives Republicans an opening to blame Democrats for the effects a strike would have on the economy. What happened: Democrats blocked an attempt by Republican senators Wednesday to bring up a bill on the Senate floor that would impose a contract deal proposed by a presidential advisory board and in turn head off any potential rail strike.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Bennet
Newsweek

Katie Hobbs' Chances of Beating Kari Lake as Trump Visits Arizona: Polls

Former President Donald Trump will speak at a rally in Mesa, Arizona, Sunday to boost Kari Lake in the state's highly competitive gubernatorial race. Lake, a Republican, is set to face off against Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs during the midterm elections on November 8. Arizona, one of the states most evenly divided by Democrats and Republicans, is home to several competitive races. Lake received Trump's endorsement during the Republican primary and has tied herself to his style of politics, including his unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud during the 2020 election.
ARIZONA STATE
OutThere Colorado

Colorado residents no longer the least obese in nation, losing title held for years

Recently released data from the CDC shows that while Colorado is still one of the least obese states in the country, it can no longer claim the number one spot. In 2020, it was estimated that 24.2 percent of Coloradans were obese. New data shows that in 2021, that number jumped to 25.1 percent. Not only does this mean that obesity has risen in Colorado over the past year, this also means that Colorado now has a higher share of obese residents compared to Hawaii....
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Monument#Election State#Pres#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The La Times#Republican#Democratic#The U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
eenews.net

Republicans urge Biden to pass on Colo. monument

This story was updated at 5:25 p.m. EDT. A group of 11 House Republicans on Friday pressured President Joe Biden to reject a request by Colorado’s Democratic senators to create a new national monument in the Rocky Mountains. In a letter to Biden, the lawmakers said that establishing the...
COLORADO STATE
KREX

KREX

6K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KREX 5 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Grand Junction area on westernslopenow.com.

 https://www.westernslopenow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy