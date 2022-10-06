French court slashes billion-euro fine against Apple

Oct. 6 (UPI) -- The Paris Appeals Court on Thursday slashed a billion-euro anti-trust fine against Apple.

The French government issued the record 1.1 billion-euro fine in 2020, alleging that Apple had pressured resellers to fix prices for non-iPhone products like iPads and MacBooks.

The Paris court's decision reduces the fine to 371.1 million euros, about one-third of the original penalty.

The move is a setback for European anti-trust regulators who have been trying to prevent tech companies from monopolizing digital markets.

Apple executives expressed their approval of the move but balked at the fact that the fine was imposed in the first place, calling the initial fine outdated in a statement to CNBC.

"The decision relates to practices from more than a decade ago," the company said.

Apple said it would appeal further in the hopes of having the fine removed.

