ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Why Nvidia Shares Were Extremely Volatile This Week

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA shares traded lower by 8.03% to $120.76 to close Friday's trading session in sympathy with AMD after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates during Thursday's after-hours session. What Happened?. AMD sees preliminary third quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than prior outlook...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whales#Marvell Tech Mrvl
Benzinga

12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session

Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares moved upwards by 12.4% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million. NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 11.35% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $163.8 million. OceanPal OP shares rose 8.47% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Benzinga

Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Regency Centers

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Regency Centers REG stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 9.37% to $58.44 this week after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates during Thursday's after-hours session. What Happened?. AMD sees preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion plus or...
STOCKS
Benzinga

UPCOMING AZRE INVESTOR DEADLINE: Azure Power Global Limited Investors with Significant Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Azure Power Global Limited AZRE securities between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 31, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Azure Power class action lawsuit. Captioned Gilbert v. Azure Power Global Limited, No. 22-cv-07432 (S.D.N.Y.), the Azure Power class action lawsuit charges Azure Power and certain of its current and former top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - ACQUISITION OF TERAGO INC. COMMON SHARES BY EDGEPOINT

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" " or the "Issuer") TGO: This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") and Cymbria Corp ("Cymbria", and collectively with EdgePoint, the "Acquiror"), an account managed by EdgePoint, as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of common shares ("Shares") of TeraGo.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Woah!? Apple iPhone 14 Crash Detection Activates On Roller Coasters

Apple Inc’s AAPL newest smartphone line includes a crash detection feature that notifies emergency responders in case the owner of the device is involved in an automobile collision, but it also appears to be triggered by rollercoasters. What Happened: Law enforcement was notified numerous times after iPhone users went...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

Asian shares extend losses as specter of recession looms

Asian shares slipped on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after they reopened from a weeklong holiday.The declines followed yet another dismal end to the week on Wall Street as a strong U.S. jobs report added to worries the Federal Reserve might consider the higher-than-expected hiring data as proof the economy hasn’t slowed enough to get inflation under control. That might mean still more hefty rate hikes that could make a recession more likely. A U.S. consumer prices report on Thursday will be one of the biggest factors for markets this week. Investors also are awaiting the latest...
WORLD
Benzinga

Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DFS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services ("DFS" or the "Company") DFS. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in DFS stock or options and would like to discuss...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

This Week's Scheduled IPOs

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Beamr Imaging Ltd BMR will be trading publicly starting on Oct....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
95K+
Followers
172K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy