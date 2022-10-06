Read full article on original website
Related
A.V. Club
Keanu bails on Hulu's Devil In The White City show
Keanu Reeves has reportedly exited Hulu’s upcoming limited series adaptation of The Devil In The White City, bailing on a project that was set to be his first major starring TV role. This is according to Deadline, which reports that neither Hulu PR, nor Reeves’ representation, have so far issued a comment about the move.
A.V. Club
Mila Kunis addresses infamous rumor (that she started) about her age on That ’70s Show
What a fascinating legacy That ’70s Show has: still popular enough to warrant a reboot, controversial enough that no one in the reboot can mention why one of the main characters won’t be returning. One of the series’ fictional romances spawned the real-life Hollywood power couple of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis (sort of; they officially got together long after the show ended). And Kunis only got on the show in the first place after lying about her age, or so the story goes.
A.V. Club
Jamie Lee Curtis teases the "end" of the Halloween franchise
[Note: This article contains spoilers for 2021's Halloween Kills.]. Jamie Lee Curtis wants us to believe the beloved Halloween franchise is for sure, definitely, without a doubt wrapping up after Halloween Ends. Mm-hmm. The film, which releases on October 14, will complete David Gordon Green’s trilogy that began with 2018's Halloween. It will technically be the 13th film of the franchise. “I’m ready to end it, but I’m going to miss you all so much,” Curtis tearfully said while kicking off the New York Comic Con panel with moderator and fellow scream queen Drew Barrymore. “Endings are a bitch, but so is Laurie Strode,” she added (to a loud round of applause, I might add).
RELATED PEOPLE
A.V. Club
Richard Linklater pissed at the Academy after it deems Apollo 10 1/2 ineligible for Best Animated Feature
Director Richard Linklater is getting vocal about his frustrations with The Academy Of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences this week, after the Oscar-granting body decided that his recent film Apollo 10 1/2: A Space Age Childhood doesn’t qualify for its Best Animated Feature Film category, on account of not being animated enough.
A.V. Club
Netflix's Wednesday trailer reveals Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester
The first trailer for Netflix’s Wednesday solves one of the first mysteries surrounding the show: Who the hell is playing Uncle Fester? Brace yourselves, because the footage reveals that none other than Fred Armisen will take over the iconic role in the upcoming series. The actor joined the cast at the New York Comic Con panel to discuss his take on the character. “I wanted to do it right and not have a bald cap, so I shaved my head,” he said. An exclusive NYCC clip featuring Wednesday and Uncle Fester shows them scheming delightfully.
A.V. Club
Wendell & Wild
It takes a visionary director to adapt Neil Gaiman’s Coraline in a successful manner, and Henry Selick is just that. But during a Saturday afternoon panel at New York Comic Con, the Wendell & Wild director says that choosing his protagonist for the project involved a key moment of collaborating with Jordan Peele, who he says pushed him to create a story that centers a young woman of color.
A.V. Club
Brendan Gleeson hosts an uneven SNL
Hosted by Irish character actor Brendan Gleeson, the second episode of SNL’s new season felt like a vast improvement from the premiere before descending into a collection of feeble and forgettable sketches. Promoting his upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin, Gleeson, as a first-time host, combined with Miles Teller representing Top Gun: Maverick last week, may suggest that SNL is having a hard time attracting A-list talent to host. While Gleeson’s co-star Colin Farrell, who hasn’t hosted since 2004, did make a couple cameo appearances, the episode struggled to take advantage of Gleeson’s abilities. His monologue highlighted that Gleeson is one of those actors you definitely know, even though you don’t know from what. At times the sketches benefited from his ability to immerse himself in characters, like a White House reporter, but his lack of leading man ease and charisma made other sketches flounder. The dichotomy was established early in the monologue which was light on jokes but included a musical component and storytelling that was strangely compelling.
IN THIS ARTICLE
A.V. Club
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd reunited for a Back To The Future panel at Comic Con tonight
During a warm, emotionally fulfilling conversation at New York Comic Con on Saturday, Back To The Future stars Christopher Lloyd and Michael J. Fox hilariously reflected on their decades-long friendship and career together. Fielding questions from the audience—and embracing frequently throughout the reunion session—the two spoke happily about their time together on the films and their friendship since, dating back to the moment Lloyd first met Fox, who was brought in to replace Eric Stoltz as Marty McFly after several weeks of filming on the movie’s set in early 1985.
A.V. Club
Fleishman Is In Trouble
Take it from Jesse Eisenberg— just because you played the boy inventor behind one of the internet’s most consequential social media apps doesn’t mean onscreen online dating will be a breeze. In the new trailer for FX’s new series Fleishman Is In Trouble, dizzying camera shots introduce us to a story “about everything.”
A.V. Club
Justin Long to lend some cheerful horror cred to Disney Plus' Goosebumps show
Justin Long, fresh off appearing in two high-profile horror movies in recent months—Neil LaBute’s House Of Darkness and Zach Cregger’s Barbarian—has just added a slightly less horrifying breed of horror to his resumé: Goosebumps. Specifically, Variety reports today that Long has signed on to co-star...
House of the Dragon fans bid farewell to major character in emotional episode 8
House of the Dragon fans have said goodbye to a major character.Sunday (9 October) night’s instalment of the Game of Thrones spin-off was predicted to be a showdown between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Emma D’Arcy) and Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke).However, the deadly battle is yet to begin.In episode seven, Alicent’s violent streak manifested when she held Rhaenyra at knifepoint in full view of her family.Feeling moritified by her actions after, she chided herself in front of her father, Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans) – who revealed he had been left quietly happy by the move. He told her it was the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A.V. Club
Paul Schrader promises there's a "good chance" he'll direct again after hospital scare
It appears Paul Schrader is well on the way back to good health, and already has filmmaking back on the brain. During a surprise appearance at the New York Film Festival premiere of his new film Master Gardener, Schrader discusses his recovery following his hospitalization last month for breathing problems. After nearly losing his life, Schrader now hints there’s a “good chance” he’ll return to the director’s chair someday.
A.V. Club
Matt Berry brought the house down at a Gorillaz show in Toronto
We are, it may be an understatement to say, pretty big fans of British comedian, actor, and musician Matt Berry. Whether he’s delivering the wildest line reads imaginable on What We Do In The Shadows, appearing on comedy classics like Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace or Toast Of London, or, honestly, just reading the phone book, Berry has the ability to make almost anything sound cool. And when he’s backed by British animated band Gorillaz, and reading a part originally performed by Dennis Hopper? It’s pretty much guaranteed.
A.V. Club
Everybody's getting tortured (or re-cast) in the teaser for Wheel Of Time's second season
Amidst all the hobbit-y hullabaloo for Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power at New York Comic Con yesterday, Amazon did take a few minutes to acknowledge that it does, in fact, still have another expensive adaptation of a best-selling fantasy franchise on its TV docket: The Wheel Of Time.
A.V. Club
Sarah Michelle Gellar leads the spooky teaser of Wolf Pack
Sarah Michelle Gellar and the supernatural genre go hand-in-hand. The iconic star of Buffy The Vampire Slayer makes a welcome return to the sci-fi world in her new TV drama, Wolf Pack, premiering in 2023. Paramount+ released a teaser during the show’s New York Comic Con panel, and yeah, the queen is back.
A.V. Club
7 things you have to watch on TV this weekend
Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, October 7, to Sunday, October 9. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]. 1. Mike Flanagan’s horror universe expands with The Midnight Club.
A.V. Club
Alan Moore unsurprisingly thinks superheroes “can be a precursor to fascism”
Despite Spider-Man: No Way Home: The More Fun Stuff Version swinging into theaters last month, Watchmen author Alan Moore still isn’t a fan of superheroes. Speaking to The Guardian last week, Moore spoke with his typical candor, bluntly saying that our cultural obsession with superheroes “can very often be a precursor to fascism.”
A.V. Club
Inside Amy Schumer's fifth season trailer re-introduces the many faces of Amy Schumer
Did you miss her? No, don’t answer that, just sit back and enjoy the new trailer for Inside Amy Schumer, the comedian’s critically acclaimed sketch series. After a six-year hiatus, in which she got married, had a baby, was nominated for a Tony, released some other films and television, lived through a pandemic, did some standup, and hosted the Oscars, Amy Schumer has revived her show, premiering October 20, 2022, on Paramount+.
A.V. Club
Maggie and Negan's The Walking Dead spin-off arrives in April 2023
The Walking Dead is ending—can you believe it?—with its 11th season in November. However, much like its central zombies, this franchise isn’t easy to kill. AMC’s long-running drama is getting multiple spin-offs of various beloved TWD protagonists, including Rick, Michonne, Daryl, Maggie, and Negan. At the New York Comic Con send-off panel for TWD, producer Scott M. Gimple shed some insight into these upcoming shows.
Comments / 0