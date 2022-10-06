Hosted by Irish character actor Brendan Gleeson, the second episode of SNL’s new season felt like a vast improvement from the premiere before descending into a collection of feeble and forgettable sketches. Promoting his upcoming film The Banshees of Inisherin, Gleeson, as a first-time host, combined with Miles Teller representing Top Gun: Maverick last week, may suggest that SNL is having a hard time attracting A-list talent to host. While Gleeson’s co-star Colin Farrell, who hasn’t hosted since 2004, did make a couple cameo appearances, the episode struggled to take advantage of Gleeson’s abilities. His monologue highlighted that Gleeson is one of those actors you definitely know, even though you don’t know from what. At times the sketches benefited from his ability to immerse himself in characters, like a White House reporter, but his lack of leading man ease and charisma made other sketches flounder. The dichotomy was established early in the monologue which was light on jokes but included a musical component and storytelling that was strangely compelling.

