Read full article on original website
Related
wshu.org
Less is more when it comes to fall lawn care
If you hate spending fall weekends cleaning up leaves in your yard, one Connecticut gardener has some simple advice: don’t bother. Just leave them there. “Leaves that are falling in your flower beds and the side of your yard … you don't need to remove them," said Pollinate Old Lyme coordinator and gardening writer Suzanne Thompson.
wshu.org
What's next for thousands of Florida residents who lost homes to Hurricane Ian
In the wake of Hurricane Ian, thousands of Florida residents have lost their homes. They need to find housing and rebuild. Some organizations are there to help people in what will be a long-term effort. Here & Now‘s Miles Parks checks in with Gladys Cook of the Florida Housing Coalition....
wshu.org
In Massachusetts, only Berkshire County is rated 'high' for Covid by CDC
Berkshire is the only county in Massachusetts right now to be rated with a high community Covid-19 level, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC recommends people in counties with a 'high' community rating wear masks. Pittsfield, Massachusetts Public Health Nurse Manager Pat Tremblay said...
Comments / 0