Notable NFL Kicker Still Out Of Practice With Injury

The Kansas City Chiefs will likely be without their starting kicker once again this weekend.

Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is still not practicing this week. He's been out since Week 1 with an ankle injury.

It's a significant setback for Kansas City, which is playing musical chairs at kicker this season.

Matthew Wright will likely kick again for the Chiefs next Monday night vs. the Raiders.

The #Chiefs say that kicker Harrison Butker will remain out of practice on Thursday. Defensive end Mike Danna, who was limited Thursday and Friday last week before missing Sunday night, will be on the field.

Hopefully Butker can return soon. He has one of the more reliable legs in the NFL this season.

Matthew Wright, meanwhile, looked good in Butker's place last Sunday night vs. the Bucs. He was perfect on the night, converting two field goal attempts and drilling all five extra-point tries.

The Chiefs play the Raiders next Monday night.