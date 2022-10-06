ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rincon, GA

WJCL

Where is Quinton Simon? Search for missing Savannah toddler enters fifth day

Update 2:13 p.m.: Chatham County Police have established a tip line for information surrounding the case. Call 912-667-3134 to reach a detective directly. If it goes to voicemail, leave a message. The tipline is only for the Quinton Simon investigation. Update 9:30 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah Garden Tours showcasing gardens for donations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were out in the Habersham Woods area Sunday, you may have noticed people walking around and umbrellas on some different lawns. That was all part of this year’s Savannah Garden Tours. Savannah Garden Tours is a team of volunteers that showcase gardens for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Rescue Me Friday: Pepperoni

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It would be great to get all of the dogs at the Humane Society into forever homes quickly. But that might be even more important for active dogs. We have one with us today on this Rescue Me Friday. Nina Schulze is the adoption manager for...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

‘6 Houses 6 Hours:’ Beautifying homes in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Housing Team and volunteers were out and about Saturday morning helping people in the community by beautifying their homes. This is a project they call ‘6 Houses in 6 Hours.’. Volunteers from United Way, Home Depot, Habitat for Humanity and the community...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Rabid bat bites Savannah resident

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park. It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands. “It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service

In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
STATESBORO, GA
sheriff.loudoun.gov

Stone Colburn Arrested in Pooler, GA

Loudoun County, VA (October 7, 2022) UPDATE – Stone Colburn was arrested late this evening by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, GA. More information on his arrest will be released when available. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pooler Police Department for their...
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

CAT to change fixed-route, paratransit at end of October

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve been unsatisfied with the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) recently, apparently you’re not alone, according to CAT. CAT says it’s making changes to its fixed-route and paratransit. “CAT recognizes the inconsistent service many customers have experienced these last couple of months,” CAT said in a statement. Starting, Oct. 31, CAT […]
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner

Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
BURTON, SC

