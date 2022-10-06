Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eating our Way Through Savannah, GAMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Savannah, GA
Touring the House of a Famous Savannah WriterRene CizioSavannah, GA
Georgia Mother And Family Pleading For Answers In Son's DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedSavannah, GA
What it's Like Inside One of the Most Haunted Houses in AmericaRene CizioSavannah, GA
Related
WJCL
Where is Quinton Simon? Search for missing Savannah toddler enters fifth day
Update 2:13 p.m.: Chatham County Police have established a tip line for information surrounding the case. Call 912-667-3134 to reach a detective directly. If it goes to voicemail, leave a message. The tipline is only for the Quinton Simon investigation. Update 9:30 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement...
wtoc.com
Chatham County leaders proclaiming Oct. 9 as Firefighter Memorial Day
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It was an emotional day at Savannah Fire headquarters. The department hosting its annual ceremony for firefighters who died in the line of duty. It starts with the reading of name then is followed by the ringing of a bell. And is finished with a rose-laying.
Search for missing 20-month-old last seen at Georgia home now on fourth day
SAVANNAH, Ga. — (SAVANNAH, Ga.) -- The search for a missing 20-month-old entered its fourth day on Saturday, as police have yet to turn up any sign of the toddler. Quinton Simon was reported missing from his home in Savannah, Georgia, Wednesday morning, according to Chatham County police. "Finding...
Bulloch County fire officer Sikes earns chief designation
Bulloch County’s acting training officer was recently recognized by the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs (GAFC). Mitch Sikes was presented with a Chief Fire Officer designation at an awards ceremony on Oct. 1 during the GAFC conference in Columbus. “Congratulations to Mitch for continuing to lead by example and...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJCL
Court documents show friction between Savannah toddler's mother, grandmother before disappearance
Update 8:35 a.m.: Chatham County Police issued the following statement Saturday morning:. “Finding Quinton Simon is our highest priority, and the intensity of our work is as strong as it has been since the day of his disappearance. We appreciate everyone’s offers of assistance, but we are not in need of volunteers. FBI assistance continues.”
wtoc.com
Savannah Garden Tours showcasing gardens for donations
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you were out in the Habersham Woods area Sunday, you may have noticed people walking around and umbrellas on some different lawns. That was all part of this year’s Savannah Garden Tours. Savannah Garden Tours is a team of volunteers that showcase gardens for...
Country superstar headlining Lowcountry Veterans’ organization benefit concert
RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) — It is a Lowcountry organization with one goal, to help veterans enjoy their life after service and make sure they know they are not alone. Operation Patriots Forward Operating Base (OPFOB) is putting on a big show to raise money for the programs to help men and women that served. The […]
wtoc.com
Rescue Me Friday: Pepperoni
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It would be great to get all of the dogs at the Humane Society into forever homes quickly. But that might be even more important for active dogs. We have one with us today on this Rescue Me Friday. Nina Schulze is the adoption manager for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WJCL
Trunk or Treat Map: 12 places to take the kids this Halloween, from Hilton Head to Hinesville
Above file video: Skidaway Island State Park hosts first ever Trunk-or-Treat event. Parents, are you looking for a safer alternative to trick or treating?. Groups throughout Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are hosting truck or treat events, both on Halloween and the days leading up to October 31. Take a...
wtoc.com
‘6 Houses 6 Hours:’ Beautifying homes in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Garden City Housing Team and volunteers were out and about Saturday morning helping people in the community by beautifying their homes. This is a project they call ‘6 Houses in 6 Hours.’. Volunteers from United Way, Home Depot, Habitat for Humanity and the community...
wtoc.com
Restaurant owning, power lifting, Elizabeth Aldridge
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Owning a business is not something for the weak. Out in Effingham County we found maybe one of the strongest restaurant owners in state, if not the world. “I own a restaurant in Rincon, which is a lot of work. I’m there every day. I...
Rabid bat bites Savannah resident
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Chatham County Health Department’s Environmental Health Office is reminding residents not to touch local wildlife after a resident was bitten by a bat that later tested positive for rabies. The warning comes with tips on how to protect you and your family from rabies. The tips include: Do not touch […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Search under way for missing toddler in neighborhood near Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police fanned out across a neighborhood just outside Savannah to search for a toddler whose mother called 911 saying her son was missing when she woke up Wednesday morning. The mother of 20-month-old Quinton Simon told officers the boy had been in his playpen before...
Local church hosting ‘The Pink and Purple Runway Experience’
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be hosting an event celebrating survivors of breast cancer and domestic violence Saturday, October 15. The Pink and Purple Runway Experience will feature hair, makeup, and fashion artistry with a pink and purple twist alongside the powerful stories of breast cancer and domestic violence survivors. The […]
wtoc.com
Thousands return to Savannah Philharmonic’s Phil the Park event
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A sea of people in Forsyth Park Saturday for the return of Phil the Park. It’s a free concert hosted by the Savannah Philharmonic and it drew in thousands. “It’s really exciting. We don’t typically see a lot of people involved in classical music anymore...
Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Celebrates 60 years of service
In honor of the 60th anniversary Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Grice Connect worked with Gary Mikell, Kiwanis Club of Statesboro Historian to walk back down memory lane over the past six decades of Kiwanis service to our community. Began by Brooklet Kiwanis Club. In 1960, the population of Statesboro, Georgia...
sheriff.loudoun.gov
Stone Colburn Arrested in Pooler, GA
Loudoun County, VA (October 7, 2022) UPDATE – Stone Colburn was arrested late this evening by the Pooler Police Department in Chatham County, GA. More information on his arrest will be released when available. The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Pooler Police Department for their...
CAT to change fixed-route, paratransit at end of October
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — If you’ve been unsatisfied with the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) recently, apparently you’re not alone, according to CAT. CAT says it’s making changes to its fixed-route and paratransit. “CAT recognizes the inconsistent service many customers have experienced these last couple of months,” CAT said in a statement. Starting, Oct. 31, CAT […]
yourislandnews.com
Veteran of the Week – Willie Faulkner
Beaufort’s Willie Faulkner, 90, was drafted out of Livingstone College, N.C. in 1952. After basic training at Fort Jackson, he was assigned to infantry duties in Kirchen, Germany. After the Korean Armistice, he was released from active duty in 1954 to return to college under the GI Bill. He earned his degree from Barber-Scotia College, N.C. in 1959 and began to teach English in Beaufort County. He earned a Masters of Education in 1975 from Pepperdine University. He taught at Robert Smalls High School, Beaufort High School, Battery Creek High School, and Adult Ed classes at Technical College of the Lowcountry over a 31-year career. He also found work on the Belk Senior Board and as a “background artist” (extra) in 16 films shot locally including Forest Gump, Prince of Tides, Ace Ventura II and many others. And he’s worked in locally produced commercials, theater productions and promotional modeling.
2 people, 1 dog, transported after 2 crashes in Burton
BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — The Burton Fire District (BFD) and Beaufort County EMS responded to two separate motor vehicle accidents that resulted in two occupants and one dog being transported for medical care. According to BFD, Burton firefighters and Beaufort County EMS responded to an accident involving three vehicles on Trask Parkway at the Laurel […]
Comments / 0