What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ArcBest

ArcBest ARCB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ArcBest. The company has an average price target of $111.2 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $90.00.
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
This Week's Scheduled IPOs

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Beamr Imaging Ltd BMR will be trading publicly starting on Oct....
Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 9.37% to $58.44 this week after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates during Thursday's after-hours session. What Happened?. AMD sees preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion plus or...
Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?

Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A. TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 9,090,909 warrants to an Insider in consideration of a loan of $2,000,000 with an interest rate of 12% per annum and a term of 12- months. ________________________________________. AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN. ") BULLETIN TYPE:...
Why Amazon Shares Were Volatile This Week

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares traded lower by 4.77% to $114.56 to close Friday's trading session, but were otherwise marginally higher by 0.73% for the week. Amazon shares were trading sharply lower Friday amid overall market weakness after better-than-expected US unemployment data dimmed hopes for a Federal Reserve policy pivot. Continued hawkish Fed policy could drive an economic slowdown, which would negatively impact consumer spending.
Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
HC Wainwright Initiates Aptorum On Upcoming "Innovative Pipeline"

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Aptorum Group Limited APM with a Buy rating and a price target of $8. The analyst is bullish on Aptorum based on three points:. Promising preclinical efficacy of lead product candidate ALS-4, both on a standalone basis and in combination with standard of care vancomycin, against Staphylococcus aureus (SA) infection.
Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions. Declaration – 10/07/2022 Ex-Date – 10/14/2022 Record – 10/17/2022 Payable – 10/31/2022. Fund. Ticker. Dividend Per. Prior. Dividend. DWS Municipal Income Trust. KTF. $0.0320. $0.0320. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. KSM. $0.0337. $0.0337. Important...
Dow Drops Over 400 Points After US Economy Adds 263,000 Jobs During September

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 1.49% to 29,480.97 while the NASDAQ fell 2.52% to 10,792.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.93% to 3,672.18. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
