Brookhaven town board unanimously adopts new map, concludes redistricting process
The Town of Brookhaven’s controversial redistricting process concluded on Thursday, Sept. 29, after the Town Board voted unanimously to approve the latest proposed map. The Town Board, which has a 6-1 Republican majority, took over the redistricting process after an appointed redistricting committee failed to find agreement on a draft proposal. Days after the committee formally disbanded, Town Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) presented his own map. For more on this story, see “Brookhaven officials react to latest redistricting proposal” (TBR News Media website).
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
Town Board to vote this afternoon designating TOD master developers qualified and eligible
The Riverhead Town Board is expected to vote today on whether to deem the master developers of the proposed transit-oriented development project near the Long Island Rail Road Station a qualified and eligible sponsor of the project. The Town Board held a hearing last week with the joint master developers,...
Riverhead approves deal for domed ice rink facility at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton
The Town Board this week authorized an agreement with Peconic Hockey Foundation that allows the organization to build and operate an inflatable bubble dome ice rink at Veterans Memorial Park in Calverton. Under the terms of the 15-year agreement, unanimously approved by the board Tuesday evening, Peconic Hockey Foundation will...
Public hearing on Elton Street site plan, where gun range is proposed, set for Thursday
The Riverhead Planning Board will hold a public hearing Thursday evening on a site plan application for improvements and change-of-use for the Elton Street building where a firearm training facility and gun range are proposed. The site plan application was most recently revised on July 25 to remove the retail...
Environmental review for massive Calverton logistics center would be expanded by revised scope incorporating public comments
Industrial developer NorthPoint will be required to analyze potential cumulative impacts of the proposed 641,000-square foot Riverhead Logistics Center on local roads, air quality, water supply and wastewater management in its draft environmental impact statement, under a final scoping statement on the Planning Board’s agenda for discussion and a vote Thursday. See proposed final scope below.
therealdeal.com
Breslin’s transit-oriented development advances on Long Island
In a testament to bad planning, a used-car lot sat for years next to the Long Island Rail Road station in Baldwin, Long Island. Even after a developer pitched apartments for the site, the project went unbuilt for more than a decade. But finally, Breslin Realty is poised to deliver...
Aguiar proposes 3.3% tax hike, piercing cap, to fund $3 million town-wide spending increase in 2023
Riverhead Supervisor Yvette Aguiar is proposing a nearly $3 million spending increase, or 4.9%, in the three town-wide funds in 2023, requiring the town to pierce the 2% tax levy cap imposed by state law. The tax levy for the three town-wide funds —the general fund, the highway fund and the street-lighting fund — would increase 3.3%.
Herald Community Newspapers
New York state adds to South Shore Estuary Reserve Act
Big things are happening with regard to New York state’s plan to keep the South Shore a fun and safe place for beachgoers, kayakers, fishermen and everyone else who enjoys the vast array of marine nature on the shore. In 1993, the State Legislature passed the Long Island South...
constructiondive.com
Jacobs completes nearly 10 miles of $2.6B rail expansion in New York
Joint venture partners Jacobs Solutions and Arup opened the 9.8-mile third track expansion of the Long Island Rail Road’s Main Line to the public this week, according to a Jacobs press release. The third track project, the centerpiece of the larger $2.6 billion railroad expansion, extends from Floral Park...
Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki dies at age 69
The Southampton Town Police Department tonight announced the death of Police Chief Steven Skrynecki. Skrynecki, 69, joined the Southampton Town Police Department after a 42-year career with the Nassau County Police Department, retiring as chief of the department. He served as chief of the Southampton Town Police Department for six...
PFC Garfield M. Langhorn Day set aside to remember Riverhead Medal of Honor recipient
More than 53 years after Riverhead’s only Medal of Honor recipient, PFC Garfield M. Langhorn, made the ultimate sacrifice in Vietnam to save the lives of his comrades by jumping on a grenade during an attempted rescue mission, the late U.S. Army-radioman received another posthumous honor yesterday: an official day celebrating his legacy in Riverhead.
Democracy on the edge: The future is up to you
If you’re not sure, check now. Participating in how our country, state, county and town are governed has never been more important than it is today. Right now. And the responsibility is yours. There’s a lot riding on the outcome of the 2022 elections — in Washington and in...
northforker.com
Legends, East on Main restaurants are both listed for sale
Legends Restaurant in New Suffolk. (Credit: Courtesy Compass Commercial) Two North Fork restaurants were recently listed for sale. New Suffolk staple Legends (835 First Street) has been listed for $4.25 million by Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Compass. The restaurant, which has been owned and operated by Diane and Dennis Harkoff since 1993, also includes residential cottages.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley
Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
27east.com
Schmidt’s Market Will Close After 43 Years in Business
“It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like trying to run Schmidt’s Market in Southampton Village for the past several months. In January... more. A very special birthday was celebrated at the Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue...
longisland.com
Untimely Death of Retired Nassau County Police Department, Four Star Chief of Department, Steven E. Skrynecki
It is with sorrow and deep regret that County Executive Bruce A. Blakeman and Commissioner of Police Patrick J. Ryder announce the untimely death of retired Nassau County Police Department, Four Star Chief of Department, Steven E. Skrynecki. Chief Skrynecki began his 43-year law enforcement career with the Nassau County...
EXCLUSIVE: LI's driveway paving scammers make comeback, with dozens of victims so far
A driveway paving scam that was popular a decade ago is making a comeback on Long Island, with dozens of victims scammed out of thousands of dollars already.
Denise Plastiras, 68
Denise Plastiras, of Riverhead, formerly of Mattituck, died Sept. 22, 2022. She was 68 years old. She was born Dec. 3, 1953, in Queens, to William and Mary (Saverino) Spellman. She earned a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from Downstate Medical School in 1982; a Master of Science in exercise...
tbrnewsmedia.com
Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum receives largest-ever donation of archival materials
Gift is Significant Part of Dowling College’s Special Collection. The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum has received the largest donation of archival materials since its inception in 1950. The gift, donated by the Friends of Connetquot River State Park Preserve, includes materials from the former Dowling College and Vanderbilt Historical Society collections, comprising photographs, maps, and written correspondence. The donation marks a significant moment in the broader historical community’s efforts to preserve and promote the heritage of the region.
