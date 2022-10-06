ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverhead, NY

Brookhaven town board unanimously adopts new map, concludes redistricting process

The Town of Brookhaven’s controversial redistricting process concluded on Thursday, Sept. 29, after the Town Board voted unanimously to approve the latest proposed map. The Town Board, which has a 6-1 Republican majority, took over the redistricting process after an appointed redistricting committee failed to find agreement on a draft proposal. Days after the committee formally disbanded, Town Supervisor Ed Romaine (R) presented his own map. For more on this story, see “Brookhaven officials react to latest redistricting proposal” (TBR News Media website).
Governor Hochul Announces Completion of $40 Million Affordable Senior Housing Development in Suffolk County

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion of a $40.4 million affordable housing development in the Suffolk County hamlet of Wyandanch. Known as 11 Park Drive Apartments, the newly-constructed building features 94 apartments for seniors and is the fourth phase of development at Wyandanch Village, a 40-acre parcel of land adjacent to the Wyandanch Long Island Railroad station and now home to 395 apartments.
Environmental review for massive Calverton logistics center would be expanded by revised scope incorporating public comments

Industrial developer NorthPoint will be required to analyze potential cumulative impacts of the proposed 641,000-square foot Riverhead Logistics Center on local roads, air quality, water supply and wastewater management in its draft environmental impact statement, under a final scoping statement on the Planning Board’s agenda for discussion and a vote Thursday. See proposed final scope below.
Breslin’s transit-oriented development advances on Long Island

In a testament to bad planning, a used-car lot sat for years next to the Long Island Rail Road station in Baldwin, Long Island. Even after a developer pitched apartments for the site, the project went unbuilt for more than a decade. But finally, Breslin Realty is poised to deliver...
New York state adds to South Shore Estuary Reserve Act

Big things are happening with regard to New York state’s plan to keep the South Shore a fun and safe place for beachgoers, kayakers, fishermen and everyone else who enjoys the vast array of marine nature on the shore. In 1993, the State Legislature passed the Long Island South...
Jacobs completes nearly 10 miles of $2.6B rail expansion in New York

Joint venture partners Jacobs Solutions and Arup opened the 9.8-mile third track expansion of the Long Island Rail Road’s Main Line to the public this week, according to a Jacobs press release. The third track project, the centerpiece of the larger $2.6 billion railroad expansion, extends from Floral Park...
Southampton Town Police Chief Steven Skrynecki dies at age 69

The Southampton Town Police Department tonight announced the death of Police Chief Steven Skrynecki. Skrynecki, 69, joined the Southampton Town Police Department after a 42-year career with the Nassau County Police Department, retiring as chief of the department. He served as chief of the Southampton Town Police Department for six...
Legends, East on Main restaurants are both listed for sale

Legends Restaurant in New Suffolk. (Credit: Courtesy Compass Commercial) Two North Fork restaurants were recently listed for sale. New Suffolk staple Legends (835 First Street) has been listed for $4.25 million by Hal Zwick and Jeff Sztorc of Compass. The restaurant, which has been owned and operated by Diane and Dennis Harkoff since 1993, also includes residential cottages.
New York Woman Wins Life-Changing Money In Hudson Valley

Empire State residents can win life-changing money this weekend. One Hudson Valley resident just claimed her prize. This week the New York State Lottery confirmed a Hudson Valley woman claimed her nearly $20 million jackpot prize. Westchester County, New York Woman Claims New York Lotto Jackpot Prize. Patricia Wahl of...
Schmidt’s Market Will Close After 43 Years in Business

“It’s been a year of hell.” That’s how Dan Schmidt describes what it’s been like trying to run Schmidt’s Market in Southampton Village for the past several months. In January... more. A very special birthday was celebrated at the Stone Creek Inn in East Quogue...
Denise Plastiras, 68

Denise Plastiras, of Riverhead, formerly of Mattituck, died Sept. 22, 2022. She was 68 years old. She was born Dec. 3, 1953, in Queens, to William and Mary (Saverino) Spellman. She earned a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy from Downstate Medical School in 1982; a Master of Science in exercise...
Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum receives largest-ever donation of archival materials

Gift is Significant Part of Dowling College’s Special Collection. The Suffolk County Vanderbilt Museum has received the largest donation of archival materials since its inception in 1950. The gift, donated by the Friends of Connetquot River State Park Preserve, includes materials from the former Dowling College and Vanderbilt Historical Society collections, comprising photographs, maps, and written correspondence. The donation marks a significant moment in the broader historical community’s efforts to preserve and promote the heritage of the region.
