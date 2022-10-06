ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Truss and ‘friend’ Macron signal progress on Channel crossing

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SipWM_0iOuCTmK00

Liz Truss hailed Emmanuel Macron as a “friend” on Thursday, as the two countries signalled that a new agreement could be close to tackle small-boat crossings in the Channel.

The pair met at the first summit of the European Political Community in Prague, a gathering pushed for by the French president.

There, the pair said they looked forward to “an ambitious package of measures this autumn” to address issue of migration across the Channel.

And in a sign that Ms Truss hopes to improve relations with Mr Macron, she had no hesitation in labelling him a “friend”, just weeks after refusing to do so.

Then-foreign secretary Ms Truss was widely criticised after she declined to say whether Mr Macron was a “friend or foe” when asked during the Tory leadership contest.

Mr Macron later suggested it was a “problem” if Britain could not call itself a friend of France.

But Prime Minister Ms Truss adopted a different tone ahead of a meeting with Mr Macron in Prague on Thursday.

She told broadcasters: “I work very, very closely with President Macron and the French government and what we’re talking about is how the UK and France can work more closely together to build more nuclear power stations and to make sure that both countries have energy security in the future.

“We’re both very clear the foe is Vladimir Putin, who has through his appalling war in Ukraine threatened freedom and democracy in Europe and pushed up energy prices which we’re now all having to deal with.”

Asked if he was then a friend, Ms Truss said: “He is a friend.”

The bi-lateral meeting between the two leaders, which took place towards the end of the day, appeared to signal some progress on the issues of migration and energy, both areas Ms Truss had raised as priorities ahead of the summit.

“Thank you for being here,” Mr Macron told the PM when they met.

It also emerged that the two countries have agreed to hold a joint summit next year to “take forward a renewed bilateral agenda”, in a further sign of the desire for warmer relations between the two countries.

On migration, a joint statement said the leaders “agreed to deepen cooperation on illegal migration within the bounds of international law, to tackle criminal groups trafficking people across Europe, ending in dangerous journeys across the Channel”.

PA news agency analysis of government figures shows 7,961 people arrived in the UK after crossing the Channel in September.

As well as stressing a “determination to provide all necessary support to Ukraine for as long as it takes to restore Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity”, the two leaders also discussed future co-operation on energy.

“They confirmed the full support of the UK and French governments for the new nuclear power station at Sizewell and expect the relevant bodies to finalise arrangements in the coming month,” the statement said.

“The leaders committed to advance and increase UK-France civil-nuclear co-operation, including on innovation, infrastructure development and workforce skills, ahead of next year’s UK-France summit.

“They further agreed to deepen co-operation on illegal migration within the bounds of international law, to tackle criminal groups trafficking people across Europe, ending in dangerous journeys across the Channel.

“Interior ministers should conclude an ambitious package of measures this autumn.

“Leaders agreed to reinforce co-operation with near neighbours, including through an early meeting of the Calais group.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Academic: UK Government would ‘fear emulation’ if Scotland became independent

The UK Government will fear other parts of the country breaking away if Scotland ever becomes independent, an academic has said. Speaking at a fringe event on the border arrangements of an independent Scotland during the SNP conference in Aberdeen, Professor Anand Menon – director of the think tank UK in a Changing Europe – told party members there would be a fear that should an independent Scotland be successful in the European Union, that could act as a “role model” for Northern Ireland in a future border poll.
POLITICS
newschain

Serial killer Peter Tobin dies after falling ill in prison

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences. He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital, thought to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday and subsequently died, sources said. He was serving a life sentence for raping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

A fire has occurred on a bridge linking mainland Russia with the Crimean peninsula, according to Russian state-backed media. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.
EUROPE
The Independent

Tory wipeout could be ‘on the cards’, George Osborne warns as Liz Truss launches charm offensive

The Tories face a potential wipeout at the next general election after Liz Truss’s experimental economic plan has “blown up”, former Tory chancellor George Osborne has warned.The prime minister will attempt to win over aghast Tory MPs at a series of “charm offensive” meetings this week, with Labour enjoying leads of more than 20 points in the polls.“The political experiment has blown up the chemistry lab,” Mr Osborne said on the shocked state of the party. “Everyone is standing there in the wreckage of the political situation for the Conservatives.”He told Channel 4’s The Andrew Neil Show: “[It is]...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Emmanuel Macron
newschain

What the papers say – October 10

Many of Monday’s papers are led by the PM scrambling to save her premiership amid a Tory rebellion and the ongoing fall-out from an explosion to the bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula to Russia. The Daily Express reports that rebels have been “urged to stop plots and show loyalty”,...
WORLD
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Kyiv hit by ‘strikes’ as Russian blasts rock several cities

Ukraine’s capital was reportedly hit by missile strikes this morning, as explosions rocked several cities across the war-torn country days after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of staging an attack on a key bridge from Russia to Crimea.Reporters in Kyiv said a series of blasts in the city’s centre during the morning rush hour appeared to result from missile strikes. Five other cities, most in Ukraine’s west where the the conflict has seldom reached, were attacked, according to Ukrainian officials.Volodymyr Zelensky said people had been killed and wounded in the blasts and accused Russia of trying to wipe his country...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Channel#French#Tory
newschain

Three killed as truck bombing damages Russian bridge to Crimea

An explosion has caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast and that three people were killed. The speaker of Crimea’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Multiple explosions rock Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine

A series of explosions has rocked the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The blasts early on Saturday came hours after Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly...
EUROPE
newschain

Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intelligence

US President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said. The president’s grim...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
U.K.
newschain

Attack on bridge to Crimea a terrorist act, Vladimir Putin says

Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the attack on the sprawling Kerch Bridge to Crimea “a terrorist act” carried out by Ukrainian special services. A criminal terror investigation into the explosion that damaged a prominent Russian landmark has been launched by the country’s investigative committee. What Russian...
EUROPE
newschain

John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”. John Swinney addressed the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, where he told delegates that “perhaps the most predictable, if depressing” action following the UK mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.
U.K.
newschain

Ministers warned against cracking down on foreign student dependants

A universities leader has warned the Government risks sacrificing a “huge contribution” to the skilled economy if it puts up barriers to foreign students bringing loved ones with them to the UK. The Home Secretary is expected to consider measures to limit the number of dependants able to...
JOBS
newschain

Indian socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

Mulayam Singh Yadav, India’s former defence minister and a veteran socialist leader, has died at the age of 82 after a prolonged illness. Mr Yadav was admitted to a private hospital near Delhi more than two weeks before his death was announced by his son, Akhilesh Yadav, the political heir to his Samajwadi Party that holds sway in India’s largest state of Uttar Pradesh.
INDIA
AFP

Malaysian parliament dissolved ahead of snap polls: PM

Malaysia's prime minister announced the dissolution of parliament Monday, allowing for snap elections aimed at bringing political stability as the country emerges from Covid-19 and the 1MDB corruption scandal. Then incumbent Najib Razak, who was embroiled in a scandal where billions of dollars were alleged to have been looted from the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, was ousted as prime minister.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy