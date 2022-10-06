ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden's Cannabis Pardons Are Not For Everyone After All, Here's Why Some Need More

President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he would pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. While the president's move is expected to impact 6,500 Americans, the nearly 2,000 people convicted during his Vice President's tenure as San Francisco's district attorney (DA) will not be affected because their convictions were issued at the federal, not state level. In fact, data shows that there are an estimated 40,000 people still incarcerated in state prisons for marijuana offenses.
