Biden's Cannabis Pardons Are Not For Everyone After All, Here's Why Some Need More
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he would pardon all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession. While the president's move is expected to impact 6,500 Americans, the nearly 2,000 people convicted during his Vice President's tenure as San Francisco's district attorney (DA) will not be affected because their convictions were issued at the federal, not state level. In fact, data shows that there are an estimated 40,000 people still incarcerated in state prisons for marijuana offenses.
President Joe Biden announced he will pardon all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, the White House announced Thursday, sending cannabis stocks soaring. The historic move signals the possibility of broader marijuana reform, something cannabis activists have been seeking for a long time and the majority of U.S. voters support.
President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he will pardon all prior federal offenses for simple marijuana possession, sending cannabis stocks soaring. "No one should be in jail just for using marijuana," Biden said. The pardons will also apply to anyone in Washington DC convicted of simple possession of marijuana,...
In Blyntre, the commercial capital of Malawi, a magistrate court condemned Mussa John, a teenager, to 8 years in prison for possessing 134 kilograms of cannabis. “It made no sense, it was overdue, it was cruel,” said Dada Phiri, Malawian artist, and advocate who is demanding changes in the cannabis law in the southeast African nation.
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
This article was originally published on Aug. 23, 2022. Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run in 2024.
American Workers Seeing Drop In Real Wages Under Biden Administration: Report
New research finds that since President Joe Biden took office, American workers have seen a drop in their real wages. A study by the Federal Reserve Bank has revealed that as Americans are struggling with soaring prices, they have suffered the steepest loss in wages adjusted for inflation in 25 years.
Former Gov. Bill Richardson To CNN's Jake Tapper: Brittney Griner Could Be Free By End Of Year
Former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson told CNN in an interview on Sunday that he had met with “senior Russian officials, individuals close to President (Vladimir) Putin” during his trip to Moscow in September to help secure the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan.
The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden
WASHINGTON — Members of Congress are fanning out to every district in the country, leaving the wonky floor debates on Capitol Hill behind for the campaign trail in advance of the crucial Nov. 8 midterm elections. Democrats are fighting to hold their razor-thin majorities in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, citing two years of […] The post The battle for control of Congress: Abortion, inflation, crime and Biden appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
‘We’re positively BEGGING you’: how Republicans and Democrats demand money differently
Meticulously crafted campaign emails and text messages, with a heavy dose of guilt-tripping, reveal their parties’ worldviews
New Jersey Wants Social Equity To Be Part Of Its Cannabis Program, Are Big Weed Companies On Board?
Even though marijuana sales are legal in New Jersey, members of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) have made it clear that they are not satisfied with how things are shaking out. Municipal rejection of dispensaries, rising real estate prices and lack of access to capital are some of the key issues affecting the growth of the industry.
