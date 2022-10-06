Read full article on original website
bossierpress.com
Goodwill Industries Recognizes National Disability Employment Awareness Month
Throughout October, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana. joins employers, government agencies and nonprofits in honoring the contributions. of workers with disabilities by celebrating National Disability Employment. Awareness Month (NDEAM). As our economy works to recover from the effects of the pandemic, companies. have a critical need for skilled and reliable...
