Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting to step down as Dilworth Fire Chief
DILWORTH, Minn. (KVRR) – Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting is stepping down from his role as Dilworth Fire Chief. “After a lot of thought, I have decided to step down as Fire Chief for the Dilworth Fire Department,” Empting said in an email to KVRR News. “I obviously...
valleynewslive.com
UPDATE: Harwood fire determined to not be an accident
HARWOOD, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says based off the investigation, authorities are confident the fire was not an accident. North Dakota BCI brought in a K-9 trained to detect accelerants. No one was inside at the time of the fire. The case...
wdayradionow.com
Fargo attorneys advocate on behalf of ballot measure to legalize marijuana use in North Dakota
(Fargo, ND) -- Two Fargo attorneys, including one who previously served as a law enforcement officer, are advocating on behalf of Measure 2, which if approved by voters, would allow North Dakotans, 21 and older, to possess and purchase small amounts of marijuana. "My views have been formed by being...
froggyweb.com
Moorhead considering local regulations for the sale of THC-edibles
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO KVRR) – The Moorhead City Council is discussing regulations for businesses selling THC-infused edibles extracted from hemp. A draft ordinance says businesses would have to obtain a license to sell products and other licensing fees for about $125 a year. It would also outline zoning districts for where sales and manufacturing could happen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
froggyweb.com
ND House candidate charged after assault in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. – A candidate for North Dakota District 24 House of Representatives has been charged with simple assault. Police Chief Phil Hatcher said Kaitlyn Huss, 33, was arrested for assault after officers were called to a Valley City bar shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday. Huss is the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Police searching South Fargo, surrounding area for suspect
(Fargo, ND) -- The search continues for a suspect wanted for making threats and several warrants in South Fargo. The Fargo Police Department tells WDAY Radio that at 4:58 p.m. Sunday officers responded to a report of threatening actions made via a telephone call related to a domestic dispute between two parties known to each another in the 2800 block of 23rd Avenue South.
KNOX News Radio
CIA in GF lands EDA grant
The Grand Forks Public Schools has received a $520,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration (EDA). The money will be used for the procurement of equipment for the Career Impact Academy and its occupational training program. The grant will be matched with $130,000 in local...
kfgo.com
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Woman hit by train in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Early Sunday morning a woman was struck by an Amtrak train in downtown Fargo. The incident happened around 3:45 a.m. at the North Broadway crossing. The 31-year-old woman was found with serious injuries and she remains in critical condition. Witnesses told authorities that the...
Minnesota Man Sentenced to 10 Years in Federal Prison For Assaulting a Child
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for assaulting a child. Prosecutors said 30-year-old Edward Fairbanks of White Earth was caring for a child in June of 2020. During the afternoon, Fairbanks intentionally shoved the child into a table, causing a serious head injury. The child was taken to a hospital where doctors treated a large skull fracture. The child had to undergo surgery to relieve pressure on the brain.
theconcordian.org
Letter to the editor: vote for Rob Kupec
Cobbers, welcome to election season! Many of us are voting for just the first or second time, which is exciting. If you have questions on how to register to vote from your dorm address here at Concordia, head to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website. Vote early or request your absentee ballot today.
Minnesota Investigators Still Seeking Answers In 2014 Minnesota Disappearance
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, BCA, posted this week about a still missing Minnesota woman who was last seen 8 years ago leaving a Detroit Lakes area home. Melissa Eagleshield has been missing for eight years. She left her Detroit Lakes area home on foot the evening of Oct. 5, 2014, and was never seen again. Melissa is 5’1” and 155 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and sweatpants with the South Park logo on them that night. If you know anything about her disappearance or where she might be now please contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsdakota.com
Fire Destroys Home In Rural Barnes County
ECKELSON, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – A family is without a home after a fire destroyed the structure Thursday afternoon in rural Barnes County. Rural Fire Chief Tim Lyter said the structure was fully engulfed in flames once crews arrived on the scene. Firefighters from the Valley City Rural Fire District...
froggyweb.com
Over 22 pounds of meth found during traffic stop near Thompson, N.D.
THOMPSON, N.D. (KFGO) – A Chicago couple is facing federal drug-related charges after a North Dakota State Trooper found 22.6 lbs of methamphetamine inside a spare tire during a routine traffic stop Tuesday night. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the trooper stopped the couple on I-29 a mile...
bulletin-news.com
N.D. man pleads guilty to murder charges in deliberate Minnesota crash that killed 2 teens
Two third-degree murder charges were brought against a Grand Forks, North Dakota, man in connection with the passing of two teens in a head-on collision that happened in northern Minnesota last year. 21-year-old Valentin Mendoza IV entered a guilty plea to two charges of murder in the third degree, including...
kroxam.com
GRAND FORKS WOMAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT
On Saturday, October 8, at approximately 12:20 pm, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th. Street SW for a report of a two-vehicle injury crash. 38-year-old Susan Carlson of Grand Forks was traveling eastbound when her vehicle was struck by a...
valleynewslive.com
Daycare seeking assistance replacing playground covered in shattered glass
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - It’s something all kids look forward to, recess. Getting to go outside and play with friends is the highlight of any kids day. However, for one Fargo daycare center, that highlight was left in the dark after glass was shattered across the rocks in the playground of the Vineyard 2nd Generation daycare. Which is a nonprofit aimed at helping kids with deafness or hardness of hearing. But even after almost a month of cleaning, hidden pieces still remain.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Fargo woman facing charges after allegedly threatening officers
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo woman is facing charges after police say she threatened them and someone in an apartment with a sharp object. The incident in question happened Tuesday evening in the 900 block of 42nd Street South. Officers say the woman refused to come out of the apartment for nearly an hour, then approached officers with a sharp object.
valleynewslive.com
One person hurt in two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks woman was injured during a two-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, MN. The crash happened shortly after 12:15 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of 290th AVE SW and 170th ST SW. The woman was traveling east when her vehicle was...
valleynewslive.com
The ‘FeDex Lady’ random act of kindness surprises Fargo boy
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A south Fargo family was celebrating their son’s 5th birthday when they got quite the surprise. A note was left under a package from the ‘FeDex Lady’ who left a gift for him. “Those are kinds of things you don’t expect...
Comments / 0