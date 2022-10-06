The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, BCA, posted this week about a still missing Minnesota woman who was last seen 8 years ago leaving a Detroit Lakes area home. Melissa Eagleshield has been missing for eight years. She left her Detroit Lakes area home on foot the evening of Oct. 5, 2014, and was never seen again. Melissa is 5’1” and 155 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a black shirt and sweatpants with the South Park logo on them that night. If you know anything about her disappearance or where she might be now please contact the Becker County Sheriff’s Office at 218-847-2661.

DETROIT LAKES, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO