bossierpress.com
Dr. Shawn Wilson speaks to Bossier City Rotary Club
On Thursday, October 6, 2022, members of the Bossier City Rotary Club hosted Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson, as the guest speaker for their weekly lunch meeting. Dr. Wilson gave several Northwest Louisiana road project updates including an update on the Jimmie Davis Bridge...
KSLA
Mayor asks residents to vote for Bossier City in official water Tank of the Year contest
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler is asking residents in northwest Louisiana to vote for Bossier City in this year’s Tank of the Year contest. The nationwide contest is sponsored by TNEMEC, and celebrate cities’ innovative and creative spirits as they paint their water tanks for the annual contest. Each year, water tanks from all over the U.S. and Canada are considered for the award.
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Councilwoman Levette Fuller running for Shreveport mayor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city councilwoman Levette Fuller wants to take a closer, data-driven look at the issues affecting the city if elected mayor. “Our major issues are crime, infrastructure, and our financial physical sustainability of our city,” Fuller said. “For me, it’s time it’s time to take a harder look at data about what our real issues are study that data, and come up with solutions for Shreveport.”
Shreveport Mayor Perkins Involved in Traffic Accident
Mayor Adrian Perkins was involved in a traffic accident Wednesday afternoon in downtown Shreveport. The wreck happened just before 3pm on Market Street near the intersection with Lake Street not far from Festival Plaza where the Red River Revel is going on. KEEL News has learned the Mayor was not...
Here’s the Latest Info on Fairgrounds Field
The Caddo Parish Commission heard arguments at their meeting today concerning the temporary restraining order halting the demolition that is underway at Fairgrounds Field. Local businessman Linc Coleman addressed the Commission with his concerns about health issues caused by exposure to bat guano. "We're asking that the Commission support a...
bossierpress.com
The Red River will not prevent law enforcement from working together
On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, local government leaders and law enforcement officials from both sides of the Red River came together for a meet-and-greet and to discuss working together to fight crime. Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler organized the meeting in order to have the new Bossier City Police Chief,...
ktalnews.com
Caddo Parish to host free expungement workshop
CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is partnering with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court and other community organizations to host a summit to educate citizens on the expungement process. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at the Louisiana State...
ktalnews.com
KTAL, SUSLA to host mayoral debate on infrastructure
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University at Shreveport and KTAL NBC 6 will host a Shreveport mayoral debate in late October. The debate will take place at SUSLA Alphonse Jackson Hall Auditorium, 3050 Martin Luther King, on October 20 at 7 p.m. The debate will focus on the candidates’...
KTBS
Motorists await new round of bids to fix jarring stretch of Interstate 20
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- If your commute takes you over all the bumps along Interstate 20 in this city, you're going to have to wait until at least the middle of next year to see any road construction work to fix it. Louisiana DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson says the state...
q973radio.com
This Shreveport Baker Makes Hyper-Realistic Cakes
Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. But, she’s making more than birthday cakes – she makes cakes that look like items.. and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they weren’t cakes. This pot of spaghetti looks so realistic and...
The Wait Is Over, Huge Burgers Now Being Served In North Bossier
Papa & Co Announced They Were Coming to North Bossier and We All Freaked Out. Papa & Co is one of Shreveport's staples, everyone knows of this spot because the burgers are the size of your head. Seriously. Could This Be the Biggest Burger in the South?. Papa and Company...
KTBS
Shreveport opens new high-tech fire station
SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport cut the ribbon and opened the doors to the new Fire Station 8 today. The state-of-the-art station is located in the Queensborough community. It features a commercial grade kitchen, drive through apparatus bays, low-maintenance floors, vehicle exhaust removal system, and a dedicated physical fitness training area.
ktalnews.com
2023 economic forecast is ‘good news’ for Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s a basket full of good news for the economy of Shreveport-Bossier. That is the title of the economic report for northwest Louisiana from the state’s top economist. Dr. Loren Scott predicted last year that north Louisiana would see a big economic comeback...
ktalnews.com
Speed enforcement cameras have Shreveport drivers slowing down, police say
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department released initial data from the new school zone speeding camera program on Friday. A significant decrease in speeding in areas where the cameras have gone up suggests it is working. According to the release, cameras are active in 20 locations, and...
Shreveport BBQ Favorite Closing Doors to the Public
Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Are Concerned Today. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they are having to close their doors to the public. What is concerning is that there is no timeline as to when Real BBQ will open back up.
KSLA
SFD battles abandoned house fire in west Cedar Grove
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department battles flames at an abandoned home and they find signs of a squatter living on the property. On Oct 9 at 10:18, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Argyle Street. The house was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no utilities.
bossierpress.com
Missing Benton Woman Sought
Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office now believe that Cheryl Leann Way was. possibly last seen walking northbound on LA. Hwy. 3 near the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Fleet Maintenance Shop at around 9am on October 7th. . Way is a white female who stands 5’3”, weighing approximately 180...
ktalnews.com
Caddo plea deal: 1 guilty plea, 17 charges dismissed
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local man scheduled to go on trial Monday for multiple simple burglary charges last week accepted a plea deal in exchange for dismissing all other counts. Morris Edwards III, 44, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman
Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
KLTV
Marion County Jail back in state compliance
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has removed the Marion County Jail from its non-compliant list. Officials with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspected the Marion County Jail on Dec. 17, 2021, and placed it on the non-compliant list because jail staff members were not notifying magistrates of mental health issues with incoming inmates.
