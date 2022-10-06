ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

bossierpress.com

Dr. Shawn Wilson speaks to Bossier City Rotary Club

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, members of the Bossier City Rotary Club hosted Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson, as the guest speaker for their weekly lunch meeting. Dr. Wilson gave several Northwest Louisiana road project updates including an update on the Jimmie Davis Bridge...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

Mayor asks residents to vote for Bossier City in official water Tank of the Year contest

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler is asking residents in northwest Louisiana to vote for Bossier City in this year’s Tank of the Year contest. The nationwide contest is sponsored by TNEMEC, and celebrate cities’ innovative and creative spirits as they paint their water tanks for the annual contest. Each year, water tanks from all over the U.S. and Canada are considered for the award.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Candidate profile: Councilwoman Levette Fuller running for Shreveport mayor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city councilwoman Levette Fuller wants to take a closer, data-driven look at the issues affecting the city if elected mayor. “Our major issues are crime, infrastructure, and our financial physical sustainability of our city,” Fuller said. “For me, it’s time it’s time to take a harder look at data about what our real issues are study that data, and come up with solutions for Shreveport.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
Bossier City, LA
Government
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
City
Bossier City, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Here’s the Latest Info on Fairgrounds Field

The Caddo Parish Commission heard arguments at their meeting today concerning the temporary restraining order halting the demolition that is underway at Fairgrounds Field. Local businessman Linc Coleman addressed the Commission with his concerns about health issues caused by exposure to bat guano. "We're asking that the Commission support a...
CADDO PARISH, LA
bossierpress.com

The Red River will not prevent law enforcement from working together

On Wednesday, October 5, 2022, local government leaders and law enforcement officials from both sides of the Red River came together for a meet-and-greet and to discuss working together to fight crime. Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler organized the meeting in order to have the new Bossier City Police Chief,...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo Parish to host free expungement workshop

CADDO PARISH, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish is partnering with the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court and other community organizations to host a summit to educate citizens on the expungement process. The Caddo Parish Expungement Summit and Resource Fair is scheduled for Friday, October 14, at the Louisiana State...
CADDO PARISH, LA
ktalnews.com

KTAL, SUSLA to host mayoral debate on infrastructure

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Southern University at Shreveport and KTAL NBC 6 will host a Shreveport mayoral debate in late October. The debate will take place at SUSLA Alphonse Jackson Hall Auditorium, 3050 Martin Luther King, on October 20 at 7 p.m. The debate will focus on the candidates’...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

This Shreveport Baker Makes Hyper-Realistic Cakes

Katerina Wiggins is the founder of Sunflour Bakery in Shreveport. But, she’s making more than birthday cakes – she makes cakes that look like items.. and if you didn’t know any better, you’d think they weren’t cakes. This pot of spaghetti looks so realistic and...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Shreveport opens new high-tech fire station

SHREVEPORT, La. - The city of Shreveport cut the ribbon and opened the doors to the new Fire Station 8 today. The state-of-the-art station is located in the Queensborough community. It features a commercial grade kitchen, drive through apparatus bays, low-maintenance floors, vehicle exhaust removal system, and a dedicated physical fitness training area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

2023 economic forecast is ‘good news’ for Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s a basket full of good news for the economy of Shreveport-Bossier. That is the title of the economic report for northwest Louisiana from the state’s top economist. Dr. Loren Scott predicted last year that north Louisiana would see a big economic comeback...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport BBQ Favorite Closing Doors to the Public

Many Shreveport BBQ Lovers Are Concerned Today. We all woke up to a Facebook post from Real BBQ and More claiming that they are having to close their doors to the public. What is concerning is that there is no timeline as to when Real BBQ will open back up.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

SFD battles abandoned house fire in west Cedar Grove

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department battles flames at an abandoned home and they find signs of a squatter living on the property. On Oct 9 at 10:18, the Shreveport Fire Department (SFD) responded to a house fire on the 600 block of Argyle Street. The house was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no utilities.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Missing Benton Woman Sought

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office now believe that Cheryl Leann Way was. possibly last seen walking northbound on LA. Hwy. 3 near the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Fleet Maintenance Shop at around 9am on October 7th. . Way is a white female who stands 5’3”, weighing approximately 180...
BENTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Caddo plea deal: 1 guilty plea, 17 charges dismissed

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local man scheduled to go on trial Monday for multiple simple burglary charges last week accepted a plea deal in exchange for dismissing all other counts. Morris Edwards III, 44, was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to one count of...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Asking Public For Help With Missing Woman

Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian C. Whittington is asking the public for help locate a missing woman. Authorities say she was last heard from on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. The missing woman has been identified as 59-year-old Deborah Mitchell of Haughton. The Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office describes Mitchell as a while female who is 5'4 and approximately 150 pounds. She has grey hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a New Orleans Saints sweatshirt.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KLTV

Marion County Jail back in state compliance

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A state agency has removed the Marion County Jail from its non-compliant list. Officials with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards inspected the Marion County Jail on Dec. 17, 2021, and placed it on the non-compliant list because jail staff members were not notifying magistrates of mental health issues with incoming inmates.
MARION COUNTY, TX

