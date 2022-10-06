SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport city councilwoman Levette Fuller wants to take a closer, data-driven look at the issues affecting the city if elected mayor. “Our major issues are crime, infrastructure, and our financial physical sustainability of our city,” Fuller said. “For me, it’s time it’s time to take a harder look at data about what our real issues are study that data, and come up with solutions for Shreveport.”

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO