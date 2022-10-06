Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
My review of the grand opening of Ramen Hayashi in FresnoMark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Straw Hat Pizza in Fresno.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Habit Burger in River Park, Fresno. It didn’t make the grade.Mark-John CliffordFresno, CA
My review of Sakura Chaya Japanese Steak House in ClovisMark-John CliffordClovis, CA
My review of Pieology. A place open at the right time.Mark-John CliffordClovis, CA
KMPH.com
Man and woman shot in Southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man and a woman were shot late Sunday morning in Southwest Fresno. The Fresno Police Department received about 30 shot spotter activations around 11:30 a.m. in the 2500 block of South Walnut Avenue, near Jensen and Garrett Avenue. When officers arrived, they say they...
KMPH.com
3 people shot in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — Three people were shot early Sunday morning in Tulare County. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office received calls around 2:00 a.m. for reports of a shooting at the 12600 block of Ira Avenue, in Orosi. When deputies arrived, they say they found three people...
thesungazette.com
Man killed in Woodville shooting
According to Tulare County Sheriff crime logs, just after 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tulare County Sheriff deputies were called to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168 in Woodville for a victim of a shooting. When they arrived, deputies found a man shot to death in a parking lot near the Woodville Liquor Store. The suspect’s vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on Road 168.
Merced shooting suspects and victim identified, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three suspects have been identified and arrested regarding the Saturday morning shooting which took place in downtown Merced, according to the Merced Police Department. On Saturday around 3:00 a.m., the Merced Police Department says they received a call for shots fired and arrived at what they describe as a chaotic scene. […]
KMPH.com
Man barricaded in bathroom causes thousands in damage in Madera County, police say
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was arrested after police say he barricaded himself inside a bathroom and caused thousands of dollars in damage in Madera County. The Madera County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 4:40 p.m. Saturday afternoon about a man on the roof of a building acting erratic and jumping up and down in Oakhurst.
yourcentralvalley.com
Four shot in Merced, one dead: police
MERCED, Calif. ( ) – Merced police are asking for the public’s help in finding the person responsible for shooting four people, leaving one of them dead. Around 3:12 a.m. Saturday officers say they received a call reporting shots fired in the parking structure across from Merced City Hall.
KMPH.com
SWAT standoff in Chowchilla, suspect arrested
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — A SWAT standoff led to the arrest of a man late Friday night in Chowchilla. The Chowchilla Police Department responded around 11:43 p.m. to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court for a report of domestic abuse. When officers arrived, they investigated and found out that...
Suspect in homicide of Fresno father of 7 identified, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspect in the homicide of a Fresno father of seven has been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. Homicide detectives say 28-year-old Erick Castrejon-Aceves has been named as a suspect in the death of 44-year-old Jose Guadalupe Lopez-Palomar. Castrejon-Aceves was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 6 at an apartment located […]
KMJ
Officials Identify Man In Traffic Stop That Led To Officer-involved Shooting In Coalinga
COALINGA, Calif. (KMJ) — Fresno County Sheriff’s along with Coalinga Police identified 22-year-old Oscar Contreras of Coalinga as the main suspect in a traffic stop in Coalinga that led to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon. Officers say he failed to pull over leading them into a chase which...
yourcentralvalley.com
Domestic dispute turns into SWAT call in Chowchilla
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. ( ) – A domestic dispute turned into a SWAT call late Friday night in Chowchilla. Chowchilla police say they responded to the 2100 block of Kennedy Court around 11:43 p.m. for a suspect who refused to follow commands to come out of his house. Officers also...
KMPH.com
Motorcyclist sent to hospital after crash in Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A motorcyclist was sent to the hospital after a crash with a car Saturday night in Central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department responded to a crash involving a motorcycle and a car on Highway 41 near the Shaw overpass. When officers arrived, they learned that...
IDENTIFIED: Man shot and killed in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities have identified the man that was shot to death in west central Fresno. The Fresno Police Department identified the man as 38-year-old Salahuddin Muhammad. According to officials, officers responded to the area near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive early Thursday morning for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived […]
Police ID victim in fatal shooting near hamburger stand in west central Fresno
Police have identified the victim who was shot to death in front of a west central Fresno hamburger stand Thursday.
KMPH.com
Accused gang members arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Woodville
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — Three men are behind bars after deputies say they shot and killed a man earlier this week in Woodville. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office was called to the area of Road and Avenue 168 on Tuesday for a man that was found dead near a liquor store.
What led to Merced family of four being found dead
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office laid out the timeline leading up to the bodies of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri being found in an orchard field near Dos Palos on Wednesday night. Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke said around 11:30 a.m. on […]
knewsradio.com
Merced Murder…Family Found Dead In Orchard; Suspect Hospitalized After Botched Suicide
This undated image released by California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Jesus Salgado. Salgado is the suspect in a central California case where he allegedly kidnapped an 8-month-old girl, her mother, father and uncle from their business on Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Merced, Calif. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP) used locally October 6th 2022 @ap.images.
This is how you can help the family of Merced kidnapping victims
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An official GoFundMe account has been set up to help the family of the four victims who were killed after being kidnapped from a business in Merced on Monday. The Merced County Sheriff’s Office has shared the only GoFundMe account that has been approved by the family of 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, […]
Merced Kidnapping: Brother of suspect arrested, booked into Merced County Jail
The Merced County Sheriff's Office and the California Department of Justice arrested the brother of the suspect in the Merced kidnapping and murder.
2 months later: Search for Jolissa Fuentes continues
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It has now been two months since 22-year-old Jolissa Fuentes was last seen leaving a convenience store in Selma. In the two months since Fuentes’ disappearance, her family has continuously been searching for her. The family has held multiple fundraisers in order to get the word out about Fuentes’ disappearance […]
Candlelight vigil for kidnapped Merced family found dead
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A candlelight vigil will be held in Merced on Thursday night for four family members who were found dead after being kidnapped from a business. The vigil for 27-year-old Jasleen Kaur, 36-year-old Jasdeep Singh, 39-year-old Amandeep Singh, and eight-month-old Aroohi Dheri will begin at 7:00 p.m. at Bob Hart Square in […]
