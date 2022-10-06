ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Russia seeks secret UN vote on condemning Ukraine annexation

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XxYwu_0iOuBcoC00
World News

Russia called for a secret ballot vote next week on a Western-backed resolution that would condemn its “attempted illegal annexation” of part of four Ukrainian regions and demand that Moscow immediately reverse its actions.

Russia apparently hopes it would get more support from the 193 nations in the General Assembly if their votes are not public.

Russia vetoed what would have been a legally binding Security Council resolution on September 30 to condemn annexation referendums in the four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declare them invalid and urge all countries not to recognise any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow.

The United States and Albania, which sponsored the resolution, vowed to take the issue to all UN members in the General Assembly, where there are no vetoes but resolutions are not legally binding.

“Unless the international community reacts,” European Union UN Ambassador Olof Skoog said on Wednesday, “there can be claims that no one pays attention and this is now a carte blanche for other countries to do likewise or to give recognition to what Russia’s done.”

The General Assembly has announced that its emergency special session on Ukraine will resume on Monday afternoon, when the draft resolution will be presented.

Diplomats said they expect speeches from member nations to continue on Tuesday, with a vote on the resolution likely on Wednesday.

Votes on resolutions in the world body are traditionally public and are illuminated with different coloured lights on a large board which has the name of every country.

But Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said in a six-page letter to all other UN ambassadors obtained by The Associated Press that the UN legal counsel has confirmed that a secret ballot can be used by the General Assembly “in decision-making”.

In addition to demanding that Russia reverse its annexation of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, the draft resolution would declare that Moscow’s actions violate Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and are “inconsistent” with the principles of the UN Charter.

The proposed resolution says the annexations also “have no validity under international law and do not form the basis for any alternation of the status of these regions of Ukraine”.

It demands that Russia “immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its military forces from the territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders … to enable peaceful resolution of the conflict … through political dialogue, negotiations, mediation and other peaceful means”.

Russia’s call for a secret ballot vote on the resolution is the latest step in the escalating confrontation between Moscow and the United States and its European allies over its February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Russia’s veto in the Security Council last Friday came hours after a lavish Kremlin ceremony where President Vladimir Putin signed treaties to annex the Russian-occupied Ukrainian regions, saying they were now part of Russia and would be defended by Moscow.

Putin signed the final papers on Wednesday to annex the four regions and in a defiant move, his spokesman Dmitry Peskov held the door open for further land grabs in Ukraine, saying “certain territories will be reclaimed, and we will keep consulting residents who would be eager to embrace Russia”.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded to the annexation by announcing Ukraine’s fast-track application to join Nato. In a decree he also ruled out negotiations with Russia, declaring that Putin’s actions made talking to the Russian leader impossible.

In his letter to UN member nations, Russia’s UN Ambassador called the attempt by the US and its allies to have the General Assembly condemn the referendums “a clearly politicised and provocative development aimed at deepening the divide” among UN member nations.

He claimed the Western actions have nothing to do with protecting international law and the UN Charter, and are only to “pursue their own geopolitical objectives,” alleging Western “double standards” in backing Kosovo’s declaration of independence from Serbia in 2008 without a referendum.

Unlike Kosovo, he said, the four Ukrainian regions “are exposed to a real existential threat from Ukraine now”.

The Russian ambassador said Moscow understands the “huge pressure” the United States and its allies will exert on other countries to support the resolution, and “we also understand that in such circumstances it may be very difficult if positions are expressed publicly”. Therefore, he said, Russia is proposing a secret ballot vote and calls on member states to support the initiative.

Asked for reaction to the Russian move, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield replied: “No comment.”

While the Security Council has been stymied on taking action on Ukraine because of Russia’s veto power, the General Assembly has approved three resolutions.

It voted 141-5 with 35 abstentions on March 2 to demand an immediate Russian cease-fire, withdrawal of all its forces and protection for all civilians. On March 24, it voted 140-5 with 38 abstentions on a resolution blaming Russia for the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine and urging an immediate cease-fire and protection for millions of civilians and the homes, schools and hospitals critical to their survival.

But the assembly voted by a far smaller margin on April 7 to suspend Russia from the world organisation’s leading human rights body, the Geneva-based Human Rights Council, over allegations that Russian soldiers in Ukraine engaged in rights violations that the United States and Ukraine have called war crimes. The vote was 93-24 with 58 abstentions.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Large fire reported on key bridge linking Russia to Crimea

A fire has occurred on a bridge linking mainland Russia with the Crimean peninsula, according to Russian state-backed media. RIA-Novosti and the Tass news agency quoted local Russian official Oleg Kryuchkov as saying an object thought to be a fuel storage tank caught fire and that traffic has been stopped on the bridge.
EUROPE
newschain

Multiple explosions rock Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine

A series of explosions has rocked the city of Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, sending towering plumes of illuminated smoke into the sky and triggering a series of secondary explosions. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The blasts early on Saturday came hours after Russia concentrated attacks in its increasingly...
EUROPE
newschain

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

Russia’s military hurled a barrage of missiles against Ukrainian cities early on Monday, including the capital Kyiv, striking civilian targets in what could be Moscow’s retaliation for the bombing of a key bridge connecting Russia to its annexed territory of Crimea. The first strikes on Kyiv in four...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Olof Skoog
Person
Dmitry Peskov
Person
Volodymyr Zelensky
The Independent

Trump news - live: Ex-president accuses George HW Bush of keeping ‘documents in bowling alley’

Donald Trump claimed yesterday that former president George HW Bush “took millions and millions of documents to a former bowling alley pieced together with what was then an old and broken Chinese restaurant”.“They put them together. And it had a broken front door and broken windows. Other than that it was quite secure,” Mr Trump said, without giving the basis for his claim. He demanded to know why the former president was not prosecuted for ‘hiding’ documents.Mr Trump was likely referring to reports from 1994 about the site of a future George Bush Presidential Library and Museum at Texas...
POTUS
newschain

Three killed as truck bombing damages Russian bridge to Crimea

An explosion has caused the partial collapse of a bridge linking Russia to the Crimean peninsula, damaging a key supply artery for the Kremlin’s faltering war effort in southern Ukraine. Russian authorities said a truck bomb caused the blast and that three people were killed. The speaker of Crimea’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Putin labels attack on bridge to Crimea a terrorist act, Russian media reports

President Vladimir Putin has called the attack on the Kerch Bridge to Crimea a terrorist act carried out by Ukrainian special services, according to Russian media. “There’s no doubt it was a terrorist act directed at the destruction of critically important civilian infrastructure,” Mr Putin said in a video of a Sunday meeting with the chairman of Russia’s Investigative Committee, Alexander Bastrykin.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Ukraine War Politics#War Crimes#The General Assembly#Security Council#European Union Un#Diplomats
newschain

Explosions rock central Kyiv in apparent missile strikes

Multiple explosions rocked Kyiv early on Monday following months of relative calm in the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported explosions in the city’s Shevchenko district, a large area in the centre of Kyiv that includes the historic old town as well as several government offices. Lesia Vasylenko,...
EUROPE
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Kyiv hit by ‘strikes’ as Russian blasts rock several cities

Ukraine’s capital was reportedly hit by missile strikes this morning, as explosions rocked several cities across the war-torn country days after the Kremlin accused Kyiv of staging an attack on a key bridge from Russia to Crimea.Reporters in Kyiv said a series of blasts in the city’s centre during the morning rush hour appeared to result from missile strikes. Five other cities, most in Ukraine’s west where the the conflict has seldom reached, were attacked, according to Ukrainian officials.Volodymyr Zelensky said people had been killed and wounded in the blasts and accused Russia of trying to wipe his country...
POLITICS
newschain

Serial killer Peter Tobin dies after falling ill in prison

Serial killer Peter Tobin has died after becoming unwell at the prison where he was serving three life sentences. He was taken from HMP Edinburgh to hospital, thought to be the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, on Wednesday and subsequently died, sources said. He was serving a life sentence for raping...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ talk edges beyond bounds of US intelligence

US President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said. The president’s grim...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
United Nations
newschain

What the papers say – October 10

Many of Monday’s papers are led by the PM scrambling to save her premiership amid a Tory rebellion and the ongoing fall-out from an explosion to the bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula to Russia. The Daily Express reports that rebels have been “urged to stop plots and show loyalty”,...
WORLD
AFP

Malaysian parliament dissolved ahead of snap polls: PM

Malaysia's prime minister announced the dissolution of parliament Monday, allowing for snap elections aimed at bringing political stability as the country emerges from Covid-19 and the 1MDB corruption scandal. Then incumbent Najib Razak, who was embroiled in a scandal where billions of dollars were alleged to have been looted from the 1MDB sovereign wealth fund, was ousted as prime minister.
POLITICS
newschain

More than 500 bodies found in recaptured areas of Kharkiv region in a month

A Ukrainian official has said the bodies of 530 people have been discovered in recaptured areas of Kharkiv region since September 7. Ukraine’s First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Yevhen Yenin said on Friday the bodies included those 225 women, 257 men and 19 children, while 29 bodies have not been identified.
EUROPE
newschain

Labour criticises Tories for failing to scrap ‘outrageous’ non-dom status

The shadow chancellor has accused the Tories of failing to abolish an “outrageous arcane loophole exploited by the super-rich”, as she touted Labour as “the party of tax fairness”. Rachel Reeves also claimed the Conservatives had “unleashed a strategy for sleepless nights” rather than a plan...
ECONOMY
newschain

John Swinney brands Tories a ‘bunch of reckless hypocrites’ over tax calls

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister has branded the Conservatives a “bunch of reckless hypocrites” as he condemned the “harsh fiscal constraints of devolution”. John Swinney addressed the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Sunday, where he told delegates that “perhaps the most predictable, if depressing” action following the UK mini-budget announcement was the “chorus of calls from the Scottish Conservatives, urging me to match the UK Government’s reckless tax cuts”.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy