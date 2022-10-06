The Google Pixel 7 Pro is finally, available for pre-order. The device goes up for pre-order today and will be in customers hands next week, on October 13. The Pixel 7 Pro is starting at the same price as the Pixel 6 Pro did last year, just $899. That’s still a lot of money, but far cheaper than most other flagships which start at $999. But what if we told you that you could get it for even less? Well you can, and that’s why we have this list of the best Pixel 7 Pro deals.

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO