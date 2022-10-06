Read full article on original website
Meta Is Suing App Developers For Stealing WhatsApp User Info
It’s tough to be safe on the mobile market. There are several apps that you should not download if you want to maintain your privacy and security. Case and point, Meta has filed a lawsuit against a handful of app developers it believes to have stolen the data from millions of WhatsApp users.
The Google Home App Is Live For Wear OS, But There's A Catch
The Google Pixel Watch was recently unveiled, which means that Google is going to start focusing more on Wear OS. Shortly after launching a Pixel Watch app to the Play Store, Google has now released the Google Home app for Wear OS (via XDA Developers). The Pixel watch is Google’s...
The OnePlus 7 Phones Are Finally Getting Stable Android 12
OnePlus is a shell of its former self at this point. Much like with Nokia, Blackberry, HTC, and other companies, people think fondly of the way the company used to be. A classic from the company, the OnePlus 7, is finally getting the stable update to Android 12, according to Android Authority.
The Pixel Watch Will Get Fall Detection In 2023
The Google Pixel Watch will not boast fall detection at launch. The company announced the feature during the watch’s unveiling yesterday. However, users will only get it next year. Google hasn’t even provided a precise date yet. It simply says fall detection is “coming in 2023”. An official support page states that the feature will roll out this winter. So we might get it early next year. We will let you know when the Pixel Watch picks up fall detection.
Google Pixel Fold Coming Early Next Year, Reliable Source Says
The Google Pixel Fold will become official early next year, a reliable tipster said. This information comes from Ross Young, a display analyst who is well-known in smartphone circles. This confirmation actually came to a question from a tipster, Roland Quandt, who tweeted out: “So where’s that Pixel foldable?”.
So, Made By Google Has A Podcast
Google pulled the wraps off of the new Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro along with the Pixel Watch. Fresh off the heels of the event, it seems that Google isn’t done unveiling new stuff. The company just released its new Made By Google podcast. We get it, just...
The Edit Tweet Button Comes To US Twitter Blue Subscribers
We’ve been waiting for Twitter to finally implement the edit tweet button, and that day is drawing nearer. While the feature is exclusive to Twitter Blue users at the moment, it will eventually make it to the public. Now, according to XDA developers, the edit tweet button is arriving for Twitter Blue users in the US.
Google Pixel Watch Gets A Separate Services App
Google has rolled out a “services” app for the Pixel Watch. The Google Pixel Watch Services app is now available on the Play Store and it “provides your watch with improved algorithms for sensor processing”. In other words, this app will enable the company to deliver improvements to the wearable without a full system update.
Best Google Pixel 7 Pro Deals
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is finally, available for pre-order. The device goes up for pre-order today and will be in customers hands next week, on October 13. The Pixel 7 Pro is starting at the same price as the Pixel 6 Pro did last year, just $899. That’s still a lot of money, but far cheaper than most other flagships which start at $999. But what if we told you that you could get it for even less? Well you can, and that’s why we have this list of the best Pixel 7 Pro deals.
Galaxy S23 Series To Be Available In These Color Options
Samsung’s Galaxy S23 series of smartphones is expected to launch in the first quarter of next year. That being said, some rumors and leaks regarding the Galaxy S23 series phones did leak, but we didn’t get any info regarding the colors of those phones. Well, a well-known tipster has just revealed the Galaxy S23 series color options.
Google Plans To Double Its Pixel Phone Sales In 2023
Google has big plans for its Pixel phones, as it wants to double its sales in 2023. Based on a report from Nikkei Asia Review, Google ordered over 8 million Pixel 7 series phones. Google wants to double its Pixel phone sales in 2023. Now, that, on its own, is...
Spotify Scales Back Podcast Staff, Canceled 11 Original Podcasts
Spotify has been putting a ton of effort into the podcast industry, and this is why it’s a major platform for it. While things seemed to be going up for the streaming service, that might no longer be the case. According to TechCrunch, Spotify canceled 11 of its podcasts and laid off staff.
Here's Why You Can't Login To Your Bank App With Pixel 7's Face Unlock
New with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, is the ability to use Face Unlock. It’s good to see it back, after a couple years of it missing. Google first brought Face Unlock to the Pixel 4 back in 2019, but then went back to the fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 5 and 6 (also on the Pixel 7). But now it’s back. However, there is a caveat.
The Pixel 7 Pro Gets A Teardown, And Not Much Has Changed
The Google Pixel 7 Pro is the most powerful Pixel phone to date. It was unveiled yesterday alongside the base Pixel 7. Now, we have a new teardown video of the Pixel 7 Pro showing us what makes this device tick. In case you don’t know, Google had its Pixel...
Looks Like TikTok Is Copying Instagram With 'Photo Mode'
We know how it goes: TikTok comes out with a new and obnoxious feature that rakes in billions of dollars, and the competition (Instagram, YouTube, Snapchat) bring their own versions to the market. It’s sad but true. However, the opposite happened, as TikTok just introduced its Photo Mode (via Engadget).
Pixel Buds Pro Are Now Available In More Countries
Google has expanded the availability of the Pixel Buds Pro to five more countries. The TWS earbuds are now available in Denmark, India, Netherlands, Norway, and Sweden. These markets are only getting Charcoal and Fog color variants of the buds, though. Google also offers the pair in Coral and Lemongrass colorways in other markets. These color options may roll out in the new markets later.
