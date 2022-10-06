ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benzinga

Norwegian Cruise Line Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Applied Materials Whale Trades For October 07

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Materials. Looking at options history for Applied Materials AMAT we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Adobe Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe. Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 28 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Taiwan Semiconductor Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
MARKETS
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

UPCOMING AZRE INVESTOR DEADLINE: Azure Power Global Limited Investors with Significant Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Azure Power Global Limited AZRE securities between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 31, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Azure Power class action lawsuit. Captioned Gilbert v. Azure Power Global Limited, No. 22-cv-07432 (S.D.N.Y.), the Azure Power class action lawsuit charges Azure Power and certain of its current and former top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
BUSINESS
tickerreport.com

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning

Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Gauging if XRP’s previous bull run can trigger an extended rally

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP jumped above its 200 EMA to depict increasing buying pressure. The altcoin saw a decline in Open Interest alongside a decrease in price over the last 24 hours.
STOCKS
Benzinga

