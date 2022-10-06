Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO