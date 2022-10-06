Read full article on original website
Related
Norwegian Cruise Line Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or...
Applied Materials Whale Trades For October 07
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Applied Materials. Looking at options history for Applied Materials AMAT we detected 11 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 18% of the investors opened...
Adobe Whale Trades Spotted
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Adobe. Looking at options history for Adobe ADBE we detected 28 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53% with bearish.
Taiwan Semiconductor Whale Trades Spotted
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Taiwan Semiconductor TSM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNBC
Cramer’s week ahead: ‘I am urging you not to be a hero’ while the Fed battles inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday warned investors against adding to their portfolios until the stock market and economy become less volatile. "This economy is a runaway train; it's smashed through the Fed's blockades today, so now they may just blow up the tracks to derail the whole darn thing. When they detonate, it'll be safe to buy. Until then, I am urging you not to be a hero," he said.
CNBC
Jim Cramer says economic data can’t capture one huge driver of inflation
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said that a huge driver of inflation is the consumer's desire to spend money in the reopening economy – a fact that isn't reflected in the data that the Federal Reserve and Wall Street are poring over. "They don't care about higher rates. They...
Tilray Net Loss Nearly Doubles From Year Ago, But Biden Marijuana Pardons Keep The Stock Up
Canadian marijuana giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY reported Friday financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022, with net revenue of $153.2 million, which compares to revenue of $168.02 million for the same period last year. “Tilray Brands’ top and bottom-line results during the first quarter...
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
There's good reason to think that the 2-day surge in stocks this week wasn't just another bear market rally, according to Fundstrat
There's good reason to think the two-day surge in stocks this week wasn't another bear market rally, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. The firm highlighted a "100% bid" day in the Nasdaq, a 10% decline in JOLTS, and stability in high-yield spreads. "The promising aspect is the job openings are...
Benzinga
UPCOMING AZRE INVESTOR DEADLINE: Azure Power Global Limited Investors with Significant Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Azure Power Global Limited AZRE securities between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 31, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Azure Power class action lawsuit. Captioned Gilbert v. Azure Power Global Limited, No. 22-cv-07432 (S.D.N.Y.), the Azure Power class action lawsuit charges Azure Power and certain of its current and former top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
tickerreport.com
Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,938,246,000. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,332,721 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $395,481,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Could Coca-Cola Go Bankrupt? Hedge Fund Manager Gives Snarky Warning
Coca-Cola Co KO is as safe as stock as there is… right?. Despite the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY being down more than 20% year-to-date, Coke’s stock is down just 5%. But Boaz Weinstein, the founder of Saba Capital Management, tweeted a chart of Coke’s credit default swaps (CDSs), which show a decade high.
Here's How Much You Would Have Made Owning Marathon Oil Stock In The Last 5 Years
Marathon Oil MRO has outperformed the market over the past 5 years by 7.46% on an annualized basis producing an average annual return of 15.56%. Currently, Marathon Oil has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion. Buying $100 In MRO: If an investor had bought $100 of MRO stock 5 years...
‘Mad Money': New Investment Fund Aims to Counter Jim Cramer’s Stock Picks
Investors will soon have the chance to go contrarian against the popular Jim Cramer, whose prognostications on CNBC’s “Mad Money” have long earned him both adoration and derision. Matthew Tuttle of Connecticut-based Tuttle Capital Management has filed a prospectus with the Securities and Exchange Commission to sell...
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
The stock market is headed for a new 2022 low in October after strong jobs report strengthens the Fed's case for more hawkish rate hikes, BofA says
The stock market is poised to make a new low in October after September's strong jobs report, according to Bank of America. The US economy added 263,000 jobs last month, and the unemployment rate dipped to 3.5%. "Only question for investors is hard landing or soft landing in 2023; we...
Benzinga
Tilray Stock Soars Then Returns To Earth On Biden's Cannabis Pardon News, This Analyst Remains Neutral
On the heels of President Biden’s historic announcement that he was pardoning all federal marijuana possession convictions, Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic shared some insight on Canadian cannabis giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY. On Friday, Tilray reported its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022,...
1 Stock-Split Stock You Shouldn't Sell During the Market Downturn, According to 100% of These Wall Street Analysts
Cybersecurity could be a major source of growth for investors as more companies migrate to the cloud.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Doubles Down on One Ethereum-Based Altcoin, Calls It ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime’
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe is reiterating his conviction that Chainlink’s (LINK) current price is a rare opportunity for investors. He tells his 629,900 Twitter followers that Chainlink’s current price remains an “opportunity of a lifetime,” doubling down on his bullish position for LINK.
ambcrypto.com
Gauging if XRP’s previous bull run can trigger an extended rally
Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be considered investment advice. XRP jumped above its 200 EMA to depict increasing buying pressure. The altcoin saw a decline in Open Interest alongside a decrease in price over the last 24 hours.
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
95K+
Followers
172K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0