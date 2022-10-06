ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DFS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services ("DFS" or the "Company") DFS. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in DFS stock or options and would like to discuss...
Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?

Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
This Week's Scheduled IPOs

With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Beamr Imaging Ltd BMR will be trading publicly starting on Oct....
UPCOMING AZRE INVESTOR DEADLINE: Azure Power Global Limited Investors with Significant Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Azure Power Global Limited AZRE securities between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 31, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Azure Power class action lawsuit. Captioned Gilbert v. Azure Power Global Limited, No. 22-cv-07432 (S.D.N.Y.), the Azure Power class action lawsuit charges Azure Power and certain of its current and former top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 9.37% to $58.44 this week after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates during Thursday's after-hours session. What Happened?. AMD sees preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion plus or...
Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Asian shares extend losses as specter of recession looms

Asian shares slipped on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after they reopened from a weeklong holiday.The declines followed yet another dismal end to the week on Wall Street as a strong U.S. jobs report added to worries the Federal Reserve might consider the higher-than-expected hiring data as proof the economy hasn’t slowed enough to get inflation under control. That might mean still more hefty rate hikes that could make a recession more likely. A U.S. consumer prices report on Thursday will be one of the biggest factors for markets this week. Investors also are awaiting the latest...
Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions

The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions. Declaration – 10/07/2022 Ex-Date – 10/14/2022 Record – 10/17/2022 Payable – 10/31/2022. Fund. Ticker. Dividend Per. Prior. Dividend. DWS Municipal Income Trust. KTF. $0.0320. $0.0320. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. KSM. $0.0337. $0.0337. Important...
