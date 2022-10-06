Read full article on original website
Tilray Stock Soars Then Returns To Earth On Biden's Cannabis Pardon News, This Analyst Remains Neutral
On the heels of President Biden’s historic announcement that he was pardoning all federal marijuana possession convictions, Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic shared some insight on Canadian cannabis giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY. On Friday, Tilray reported its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022,...
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Backblaze BLZE shares moved upwards by 7.9% to $5.58 during Friday's after-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $176.8 million. Dave DAVE shares rose 7.05% to $0.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $156.8 million. Oblong OBLG stock increased by 5.33% to $0.18....
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $50,000 In DFS To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 9, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Discover Financial Services ("DFS" or the "Company") DFS. If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 investing in DFS stock or options and would like to discuss...
Is The Stock Market Open On Columbus Day?
Columbus Day, aka Indigenous People’s Day, is observed on the second Monday in October every year to commemorate Christopher Columbus’ landing in the New World on Oct. 12, 1492. What Happened: Columbus Day is a federal holiday, when most banks, the U.S. Postal Service, government institutions, including libraries...
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
Ethereum Gains Surpass Bitcoin, Dogecoin: Analyst Says 'Scalp Trading' Activated On Apex Crypto Could Push It To $22K
Major coins were seen in the green on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1% to $947.5 billion at 9:19 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +16.9% $0.03. Casper (CSPR) +6.2% $0.04. XRP (XRP) +5.55% $0.54...
If You Invested $1,000 In Nike (NKE) Stock At Its COVID-19 Pandemic Low, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who bought stocks during the COVID-19 market crash in 2020 have generally experienced some big gains in the last two years. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others since the pandemic bottom. Nike's Bumpy Road: One company that has been a solid investment in...
This Week's Scheduled IPOs
With the start of a new week comes the excitement surrounding a new set of companies looking to make an impact through their public offerings. According to Benzinga Pro, these enticing companies are scheduled to trade publicly this week. Beamr Imaging Ltd BMR will be trading publicly starting on Oct....
UPCOMING AZRE INVESTOR DEADLINE: Azure Power Global Limited Investors with Significant Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action
SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2022 / Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Azure Power Global Limited AZRE securities between June 15, 2021 and August 26, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period") have until October 31, 2022 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Azure Power class action lawsuit. Captioned Gilbert v. Azure Power Global Limited, No. 22-cv-07432 (S.D.N.Y.), the Azure Power class action lawsuit charges Azure Power and certain of its current and former top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Eve Holding, Inc. - EVEX
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2022) - Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Eve Holding, Inc. ("Eve" or the "Company") EVEX. Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980. The investigation concerns whether Eve and certain...
Why AMD Shares Fell Sharply This Week
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. AMD shares traded lower by 9.37% to $58.44 this week after the company lowered its third-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates during Thursday's after-hours session. What Happened?. AMD sees preliminary third-quarter revenue of approximately $5.6 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $6.7 billion plus or...
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Tesla, Credit Suisse, Polestar, And The Danger Of The Fed Going Too Far
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "The U.S. Dollar Is Superstrong. 8 Ways to Invest Abroad," by Barron's Jack Hough, explores the impact of the U.S. dollar gaining 17% this year, not only on the forex market, but ordinary savers as well.
Alibaba, Nio Shed Over 2%: Why Hong Kong Shares Are Sliding Today
Shares of Alibaba fell over 3% while Xpeng and Li Auto shares shed over 5%. Benchmark Hang Seng fell over 2% in morning trade. China is witnessing a rebound in Covid-19 cases after the week-long National Day holiday. Hong Kong stocks opened in the red on Monday after major Wall...
Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Asian shares extend losses as specter of recession looms
Asian shares slipped on Monday, with Chinese markets logging moderate losses after they reopened from a weeklong holiday.The declines followed yet another dismal end to the week on Wall Street as a strong U.S. jobs report added to worries the Federal Reserve might consider the higher-than-expected hiring data as proof the economy hasn’t slowed enough to get inflation under control. That might mean still more hefty rate hikes that could make a recession more likely. A U.S. consumer prices report on Thursday will be one of the biggest factors for markets this week. Investors also are awaiting the latest...
Certain DWS Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Distributions
The DWS closed-end funds listed below announced today their regular monthly distributions. Declaration – 10/07/2022 Ex-Date – 10/14/2022 Record – 10/17/2022 Payable – 10/31/2022. Fund. Ticker. Dividend Per. Prior. Dividend. DWS Municipal Income Trust. KTF. $0.0320. $0.0320. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust. KSM. $0.0337. $0.0337. Important...
As Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Show Strength Against Market, Here's A Look Heading Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was sliding about 2.5% lower during Friday’s 24-hour trading session as the crypto continued to give back part of the 6.8% rise that occurred between Monday and Tuesday. Ethereum ETH/USD followed suit, declining about 1.5%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which has been more closely following Bitcoin’s direction over...
Bulls and Bears Of The Week: Tesla, Twitter, Apple, Microsoft, And Why Kevin O'Leary Won't Stop Buying This Chip Stock
Benzinga has examined the prospects for many investors' favorite stocks over the past week, here's a look at some of our top stories. The S&P 500 ended the week up by 0.83%, while the Nasdaq Composite finished down by 0.06% and the Dow Industrials closed 1.53% higher for the week.
