Read full article on original website
Related
winonapost.com
Winona County 4-H’er honored by Kiwanis
Riley Ward was recognized as the Winona 4-H Youth Representative for the month of September. She is the daughter of Minnie and Randy Ward and is a senior at St. Charles High School. Riley is a member of the Home Is Where the Herd Is 4-H Club and is currently serving on the Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador Leadership Team.
Free BBQ Meal for Veterans and Families Sunday in Southeast Minnesota
A free event is happening in Southeast Minnesota on Sunday, October 9th, at the Dodge County Fairgrounds for Veterans and their families!. Free Event For Veterans and Family Members on Sunday in Kasson, Minnesota. If you are a Veteran or have a loved one that has served our country, a...
WEAU-TV 13
Woman shot with arrow in Eau Claire County Saturday
TOWN OF WASHINGTON (Eau Claire County), Wis. (WEAU) - A woman is hurt after being shot with an arrow Saturday evening in the Town of Washington in Eau Claire County. The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office said that a 911 call about the shooting was received around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
Reward Offered For Maserati Stolen Near Rochester
Pine Island, MN (KROC-AM News) - A $1000 reward is being offered in a local stolen vehicle case. Olmsted County Sheriff's Office says the vehicle is a 1984 Maserati Biturbo coupe that was apparently stolen from a rural property south of Pine Island in the early morning hours of September 27th. The Italian-made car was loaded onto the back of a 1987 Ford flatbed tow truck, which was also stolen from the same property. The Sheriff's office says the Maserati had been loaded onto the truck for storage.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
winonapost.com
Winona to borrow $3M for Masonic, fire truck, elevators
On October 3, the Winona City Council agreed to set the sale of $3.1 million equipment certificates — loans paid off with property taxes in the future — for November 7. According to city staff, the funds are planned to be used to replace some vehicles across city departments, a couple of elevators at city hall and the library, and HVAC updates in a couple of city buildings. The certificates are also slotted in the 2023 city budget.
WEAU-TV 13
2 people hurt in head-on crash Saturday in Trempealeau County
TOWN OF GALE (Trempealeau County), Wis. (WEAU) - Two people are seriously hurt after a head-on crash in Trempealeau County Saturday morning. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said that the crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Crystal Valley Road just west of Gilmeister Road in the Town of Gale, or about three miles northeast of Galesville, on Saturday.
KIMT
House fire in Oronoco Township Saturday night sends one firefighter to the hospital
ORONOCO TOWNSHIP, Minn. - Pine Island Fire Department responded to a house fully engulfed in flames Saturday night. The Pine Island Fire Department said on Saturday around 11 p.m. they were dispatched to the 12800 block of 44th Ave. NW in Oronoco Township for a report of a house on fire after a passing motorist called to report they saw smoke coming from the property.
KIMT
Mayo Clinic hosts employee appreciation event
ROCHESTER, Minn. - Peace Plaza was filled with thousands of Mayo Clinic staff today in celebration of its hardworking employees. This year, the US News and World Report declared Mayo Clinic as the number one health care provider in the nation for the seventh consecutive year. With a big achievement...
IN THIS ARTICLE
winonapost.com
Old Main: Bringing people together
The mission of the Old Main Cultural Center in Galesville is to stimulate learning and conversation with its “Gale Star” arts, history, and idea programs. Doug Mahlum, of Holmen, Wis., brought this mission to life as show host for the extremely well-done “Musical Extravaganza” on Saturday, September 23. He opened the show playing and singing melodies that called to mind the time when Galesville University opened; the school offered lessons on guitar, piano, and melodion. When Doug introduced Hunter Evenson, he reminded us that Hunter was there to perform in 2003 as a student of Robyn Docken, when Robyn started the “Musical Extravaganza” as an annual event. Hunter played the piano and sang songs by Elton John and Billy Joel. Doug continued the program, singing songs from the “Gale College” era between 1901 and 1938. He reminded us of presidents and British monarchs who had served through the time that the venue was the main building for Galesville University and Gale College and invited us to think about what times might have been like. Then he introduced Ron White to play ragtime songs.
KEYC
Houston County prosecutor faces ethics charges
A fleet of five self-driving shuttles hit the road Wednesday in an effort to help people who have less access to transportation get around town. KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-6-22 - clipped version. Updated: 13 hours ago. Fall-like temperatures are expected through this weekend with a couple...
winonapost.com
Watercolor class at the Winona Arts Center Oct. 15
Watercolorist Faye Schoen has space in her watercolor class at the Winona Arts Center (WAC), 228 East Fifth Street in Winona, on Saturday, October 15, from 1-4:30 p.m. The cost for each class is $35 for WAC members and $40 for non-members. Abstract holly will be the painting. The class...
Door Dasher Charged in Rochester Knife Attack at Hotel
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing two felony assault charges in connection with a knife attack that occurred outside of a Rochester hotel Wednesday night. The criminal complaint filed in Olmsted County Court Friday accuses 33-year-old James Mentz of wielding a knife and attempting to run away...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
winonapost.com
Local COVID update
Local COVID cases were up slightly in Winona County in the latest reports, while remaining stable in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties. The Minnesota Department of Health reported Winona County had 63 new COVID cases during the week of October 1, the latest data available. That’s a slight uptick from 46 cases the week prior. One county resident was hospitalized for COVID, and there were no new deaths. The CDC COVID activity level is low.
7 Felonies Dropped Against Rochester Woman Accused of Hit & Run
Winona, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester woman accused of a hit and run last year in Winona County today entered into a plea agreement. 33-year-old Cherise Dale admitted to a misdemeanor careless driving charge in exchange for the dismissal of nine other charges including seven felonies. The list of felonies included two counts of criminal vehicular operation and multiple burglary charges.
winonapost.com
Winona Community HUB joins Blue Cross network
In a first for the state of Minnesota, Winona Community HUB has entered into an agreement with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota to pay for community health worker (CHW) services via a Pathways Community HUB Institute (PCHI) model using the same claims-based system as traditional medical care. Under...
winonapost.com
Winona's new comprehensive plan taking form
A draft of the city of Winona’s new comprehensive plan could be ready before the holidays. The remaining five comprehensive plan subcommittees presented their plans and ideas to the steering committee, and with it, possibilities of what Winona’s future could hold. Earlier in September, seven of the 12...
One in hospital following head-on crash with freightliner
MONROE COUNTY (WKBT) — A head-on crash Friday sent one person to the hospital and shut down the highway for three hours. Authorities said the driver of an Audi left their lane on State Highway 27 near Federal Ave and struck an oncoming freightliner truck. The truck immediately started on fire, according to responders.
medcitybeat.com
Mayo Clinic announces 2023 pay raises ranging from 6 to 9 percent
Nearly 65,000 Mayo Clinic employees are in line for a minimum six percent pay increase beginning next year. The pay raises for allied health staff, a category that includes nurses to maintenance workers, will take effect on Jan. 4, 2023 and be reflected in employees’ paychecks on Jan. 24, 2023.
winonapost.com
WSHS inducts four into Hall of Fame
A multi-sport athlete who was the first to run cross country and play football in the same season. A state champion swimmer. A hard-nosed football player who added a state title in the pole vault. And a successful wrestling coach who was dedicated to his sport and to his school. These are the Winona Senior High School (WSHS) Hall of Fame inductees in the Class of 2022.
Comments / 0