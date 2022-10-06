Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua Commissioners table rezoning legislation
PIQUA – The Piqua City Commissioners again tabled two resolutions involving the rezoning of 662-plus acres of land that was previously annexed at the commissioners’ meeting on Sept. 20. Commissioners initially tabled these two pieces of legislation at that Sept. 20 meeting. The two resolutions would allow for...
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami Co. Commissioners hears from Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support
TROY – Valerie Mullikin, director of the non-profit organization Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support, presented information to the Miami County Commissioners about the organization’s goals, achievements and future events at their Thursday meeting. Mullikin discussed the organization’s monthly events, “Muster and Mingle.” At these events, veterans, their wives,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Mainstreet Piqua brings back Harvest Days
PIQUA — Piqua is bringing back Harvest Days this year on Saturday, Oct. 15, in downtown Piqua. Harvest Days will take place from noon to 7 p.m. in the 300 and 400 blocks of North Main Street and the 100 blocks of East and West Ash Street. Piqua Harvest Days will be an annual event in downtown Piqua. It originally started in 2019 but the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 Mainstreet Piqua Inc. partnered with the Piqua Arts Council to host Taste of Piqua.
miamivalleytoday.com
On the agendas
The Tipp City Exempted Village Schools Board of Education will be holding their work session meeting on Monday, Oct. 10, at 5 p.m. The meeting will be held at 90 S. Tippecanoe Drive and also live streamed at www.youtube.com/c/TippCitySchoolsTCEVS. Troy Board of Education. The Troy Board of Education will hold...
Sidney Daily News
See 15 houses during the tour on Oct. 15-16
The 15 houses that can be toured between noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 15-16 include:. This is a Arcon Builders Ltd. home, sponsored by Minster Bank. This house is $269,900. Enjoy the convenience in this two bedroom, two bath, 1364-square-foot condo with two car garage. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, quartz tops, custom cabinetry and craftsman style finishes. Exterior features LP smart siding and stone veneer.
Celina Police Department to hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ program in December
The Celina Police Department’s ‘Shop with a Cop program’ is the recipient for the 2022 Mercer Savings Bank Giving Mission sponsored through the Grand Lake Law Enforcement Association, according to the Mercer Savings Bank website. The Shop with a Cop program allows any child under the age...
spectrumnews1.com
Warped Wing's expansion to Huber Heights aims to bring more energy to The Heights entertainment district
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio — Warped Wing Brewing Company is building a new taproom in Huber Heights, and city leaders are calling the addition of the rapidly growing Dayton-based brewery a major win for its budding entertainment district. What You Need To Know. Warped Wing Brewing Company is expanding to...
miamivalleytoday.com
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently filed applications for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Nicholas Adams and Callie Kaufman, both of Lima; Tyler White and Taylor Winget, both of Lima; Clark Sprague of Bowling Green and Carol Stern of Lima; Kyle Wallace of Lima and Audrey Rodriguez of Harrod; Brian Brookbank of Lebanon and Sheri Welker of Lima; Patrick Bicknell and Marissa Edgington, both of Cairo; Joseph Gossard and Devan Von Sossan, both of Delphos; Joseph Carver and Kimberly Dove, both of Lima; Zeth Casey and Jessica Cady, both of Lima; Eric Tolen and Arin Reger, both of Delphos; Brandon Michael and Margaret Patterson, both of Spencerville; Lamar Thomas of Minneapolis, Minnesota, and Mary Fitzgerald of Delphos; Storm Keim and Leah Gammon, both of Alger; Darrell Crowe Jr. and Katherine Tata, both of Lima; Morgan Horn and Brittany Smith, both of Lima; and Andrew Walczak of Dublin and Rebecca Patterson of Lima.
Lima News
Hartman, with 27 years of experience, sworn in as captain
Shawn Hartman, alongside his wife Patricia and daughter Sammi, is sworn in as captain by Sheriff Matthew Treglia at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Hartman has 27 years of law enforcement experience.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Expanded TCN ready to serve county
FAIRBORN —TCN Behavioral Health officially dedicated its new headquarters with a ribbon cutting Thursday. Officials showed off their Commerce Center Boulevard location to community stakeholders while highlighting some of the expanded services TCN can provide in the much-larger location. Until last year, it had been located at 600 East Dayton Yellow Springs Road while the administration function was on West Market Street in Xenia.
Lima native pursues justice after mistaken identity incident with LPD
LIMA — At North Carolina A&T, Curtis Shannon Jr. is royalty. His classmates elected him Mr. North Carolina A&T, a high honor at any Historically Black College and University, especially the largest one in the nation. That means there are expectations of him as a student, as a leader and as a man.
Car show honors local man who passed in car accident
On Sunday, the 15th annual Michael Fox Remembrance Foundation Car Show was held at Springfield Local High School.
wyso.org
Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center gets new home in Miamisburg
The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency has a new operations center in Miamisburg. The Montgomery County Emergency Operations Center is now located at 460 Vanguard Place. Renovating the space for the Emergency Operations Center cost about $1.6 million. That included upgrading equipment and the fire alarm, renovating the first and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Religion briefs
TROY — First United Church of Christ, located at 120 S. Market St. (corner of Canal and Market Streets) invites all to join with them in worship. Services are available each Saturday at 5 p.m. and Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Those who are unable to in person can join the Sunday worship service via the Facebook page of First United Church of Christ.
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County health inspections
Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Rd., Troy: Standard/critical control point inspection. At time of inspection, observed handsink near entrance to seating area without handwashing signage. Implement handwashing signage at this handwash sink. Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat; at time of inspection,...
tippnews.com
5 Halloween Events in Miami County
Looking for family-fun entertainment for Halloween? Miami County has you covered!. From trick-or-treating to corn mazes and even educational events, there is something for everyone this spooky season. Skip the haunted houses and scary scenes and fill your calendar with more treats than tricks!. We’ve gathered five fun, festive events...
Things to do around the Miami Valley Oct. 7-9
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are looking for a fun event for yourself or the whole family, check out this list of things happening this weekend, Oct. 7 – 9. Friday, Oct. 7 Ohio One Stop Shop Hop Quilt Show – 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wright State University Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn […]
dayton.com
YWCA shelters need basic supplies
It takes a village to support YWCA Dayton’s domestic violence shelters. The nonprofit operates the only domestic violence shelters in Montgomery and Preble counties and staffers say the need for daily care items for clients remains high. Because it has been difficult to find available affordable housing in our area, some women remain in limbo in shelter and transitional housing for prolonged periods of time as they search for options.
