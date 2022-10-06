ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PRJUSD Provisionally Appoints Trustee for Two Years

 3 days ago
Kenneth Enney was appointed to fill the seat left by Chris Bausch

PASO ROBLES — The Paso Robles Joint Unified School District (PRJUSD) Board of Trustees met for most of the day Tuesday to interview and then select a replacement to serve the balance of the term of Chris Bausch, who resigned on August 26, to join the City Council of Paso Robles. Seven applicants, including Peter J. Byrne, Kenneth E. Enney, Jr., Dale Irving Gustin, Randall V. Jordan, Matthew McClish, Sheila Kaye Page, and Kenneth Parish completed the required paperwork and met all qualifications for consideration.

The seven were separated into two groups, one in the morning and one in the afternoon, with panel interviews by the current Board members who had selected a total of twelve questions the applicants were given in advance to be prepared to answer. Following a brief introductory statement by each applicant, they were asked in rotating order to answer six of the twelve questions, asked by each of the six board members. Applicants were then offered the opportunity to make a brief concluding statement summarizing their reasons for applying.

Public comment was taken in person, online, and via phone. When deliberations began, each Board member identified their top four candidates for continuing consideration, then informally narrowed the field to the final two. Lt Col Kenneth Enney, Jr. was provisionally appointed as Trustee with a vote of 4-2. LtCol Enney’s appointment is for two years.

The District thanks all applicants who took the time to complete the application and participate in a process designed to assure its fairness. Voluntary public service is much needed, particularly during these most challenging of times, and we all sincerely thank all applicants. LtCol Enney will take the oath of office at the Tuesday, October 11, Regular Board of Trustees Meeting.

LtCol Kenneth E. Enney, Jr. USMC (Retired) served as a Marine Corps Intelligence Officer from 1989 to 2012. He deployed in combat during Operations Desert Shield/Desert Storm, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom (Afghanistan and Pakistan). He served as an instructor at the Marine Corps Command and Staff College and served as a Military Advisor in Colombia and Peru and a Military Liaison to Chile.

From 2007 to 2009, he served at Intelligence Department, Headquarters Marine Corps (Pentagon) as the Chief, Intelligence Manpower and Training Branch. His responsibilities included oversight of the training and assignment of the Marine Corps’ 10,000 Intelligence personnel, Marine Corps language training and the assignment of Marines to the Defense Attaché System.

In 2008 he was selected to command Marine Corps Training Battalion, Presidio of Monterey, where he was responsible, at any one time, for the training of over the 1,000 Marines attending the Defense Language Institute and Naval Postgraduate School. His assignment lasted from August 2009 until his retirement in November 2011.

In April 2012, he moved his family to their ranch in San Miguel where they grow grain and raise cattle. He continues to teach at local Central Coast colleges.

He holds an undergraduate degree in International Affairs from The George Washington University; a Master’s in Business Administration from Pepperdine University and a Master’s in National Security Affairs from Naval Postgraduate School. He is a graduate of the Marine Corps Amphibious Warfare School, Command and Staff College, Joint Staff College and Air War College.

