Chapel Hill, NC

Chapel Hill, NC
Health
City
Chapel Hill, NC
FOX8 News

Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’

REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
REIDSVILLE, NC
cbs17

Police respond to Sunday morning call at Durham apartment complex

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police responded to an apartment complex in Durham Sunday morning. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said there were multiple police cars that are crime scene investigators on Danube Lane at Magnolia Pointe Apartments. They said police put caution tape near one of...
DURHAM, NC
FOX8 News

Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
RALEIGH, NC
wfmynews2.com

Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
GREENSBORO, NC

