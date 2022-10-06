Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DPS counselor uses yoga to calm her studentsThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
This Abandoned North Carolina Hospital is Hauntingly BeautifulTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
My first day in prison. Becoming NC Inmate # 0022635Jamel El AminRaleigh, NC
RALT brings affordable homeownership to Wake CountyThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Raleigh mayoral candidates make their case at forumThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
cbs17
Raleigh newborn with rare liver disease fighting for life, transplant likely needed
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lindsey Westendorf and Greg Baker welcomed their child, Corbin, into the world on July 1, but it didn’t take long to notice serious symptoms. “I remember looking over to you and saying something is absolutely wrong,” Westendorf said. After extensive testing, doctors discovered...
Guilford, Alamance, Randolph among 25 NC counties to become ‘unconventional warfare exercise’ sites as Fort Bragg launches annual Special Forces test
Residents may hear ammunition sounds and see occasional flares as part of the Robin Sage test.
Dix Park pow wow brings together NC tribes ... and generations of Native Americans
Nearly 100 dancers entered the event’s various dance competitions. All of North Carolina’s state-recognized tribes were represented at the event.
Women found guilty after deadly NC attack on mom of 2 at gas station
Two women were found guilty on 11 of 16 charges in connection to the death of a woman at a Greensboro gas station in 2019.
To catch kid killers: How federal and local officials got justice for Z’Yon Person
One obstacle local investigators face in catching gang shooters is witness intimidation and members posting about cooperators and their associates on Instagram.
Black moms and babies in NC die at higher rates than others. How one clinic is looking to fix that
Dead ends and frustrations are the reality many pregnant mothers face in Wake County.
kmyu.tv
Black North Carolina man surprised to learn about White relatives in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Imagine getting an email, out of the blue from a person you even don’t know, claiming to be your relative. That’s exactly what happened to Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina. He received an email through Ancestry.com from Deena Hill of Mount...
Beechwood Cemetery -- a historic public cemetery in Durham -- is quickly running out of space
A historic public cemetery in Durham is running out of space but work is underway to solve the problem.
Reidsville police mourn loss of K9 after ‘sudden, short illness’
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Piedmont Triad police department is heartbroken over the loss of one of their own. According to the Reidsville Police Department’s Facebook page, K9 Morgan died after a “sudden, short illness.” Morgan served the department for over four years, and was trained in narcotics detection and tracking. She also enjoyed doing […]
cbs17
Police respond to Sunday morning call at Durham apartment complex
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police responded to an apartment complex in Durham Sunday morning. A CBS 17 crew on the scene said there were multiple police cars that are crime scene investigators on Danube Lane at Magnolia Pointe Apartments. They said police put caution tape near one of...
Deputies pepper spray people at Southern Guilford High School in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Pepper spray was used at Southern Guilford High School on Friday. FOX8 is told deputies pepper sprayed people at the high school. However, few details are known about what led up to the incident and who exactly the pepper spray was used on. This is a developing story.
Trouble in paradise: Family unhappy after dog has bite marks, scratches from stay at Cary boarding service
CARY, N.C. — A Cary kennel has been fined over how they cared for an injured dog. A state investigator believes how employees treated the dog for their injury, actually made things worse. After losing her husband Darin to ALS last year, Nikki Thompson decided to bring home a...
Victim identified in homicide on East Florida Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person has been killed due to a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. At 4:20 a.m. on Sunday, police came to East Florida Street on the bridge over South O’Henry Boulevard/US-29 after getting a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a gunshot victim. […]
cbs17
Intertribal Pow Wow brings eight tribes, dozens of community members to Dorothea Dix Park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Saturday was a day of dancing, culture and community at Dorothea Dix Park in Raleigh. “I have an opportunity here, working with the Conservancy and the City of Raleigh, to give a platform to Native people and for Native people to come together and just enjoy time with each other and celebrate our culture,” Trey Roberts, one of the organizers of the event and a Native Haliwa-Saponic tribe member, said.
10 displaced in fire at North Carolina apartment complex, police say
10 people are displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Sunday morning, according to Raleigh police.
wfmynews2.com
Body found on S. Eugene Street in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A body was found Saturday morning in Greensboro, according to police. Around 11:10 a.m., the Greensboro Police Department got a call about a body found on South Eugene Street and Gate City Boulevard. When they arrived, they located a person dead with a gunshot wound. This...
Person hit with hammer after fight breaks out at North Carolina youth football game
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police responded to Glenn High School Saturday morning after a large fight broke out and one person was hit in the head with a hammer during a youth football game. Police responded at about 11:15 a.m. after getting a report of multiple people fighting at the game, which involved players as […]
NC rapper, gang members sentenced for killing Durham boy. A breakdown of what happened
Three men convicted of federal crimes in 9-year-old Z’Yon Person’s murder were sentenced, closing a chapter of violence that shook the city of Durham. What happens next?
‘Called my mama crying’: Greensboro woman who recently lost father says $143,237 lottery win is a blessing
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Katie Knighten, of Greensboro, said she can afford to buy her own home now after winning a $143,237 Fast Play jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. “We are renting the home we currently live in, and we’d love to buy that,” Knighten said. Knighten bought her winning $5 […]
WRAL
Drea Kelly, ex-wife of R.Kelly, empowers victims of domestic violence in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. — Drea Kelly is a survivor. She survived an abusive relationship with R&B artist R. Kelly. "It is going to be the hardest thing to leave. It is even harder to stay away," said Kelly "That is mentally staying away by keeping the shame and the guilt."
