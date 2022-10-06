As demand for gasoline spikes, the price at the pump is continuing to go up both across the nation and across the state. The national gas price average this morning, according to Triple-A is $3.90 a gallon, up a penny from yesterday, ten cents from last week and 15 cents from last month. Last year, gas prices were hovering at the $3.20 mark. Pennsylvania’s average this morning is slightly lower than the national average, at $3.86. That’s two cents higher than yesterday and nine cents higher than last week. It’s still ten cents lower than last month. Last year, the average was $3.39.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO