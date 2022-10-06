Read full article on original website
THOMAS MEARS, 57
Thomas Mears, 57, of Marion Center, PA passed away on National Trucker’s Day, “10- 4”, 2022 as a result of injuries sustained while doing what he loved, driving the “Mack”. Born on September 13, 1965 in Indiana, PA to John Charles “Chuck” and Carole Jean (Short) Mears, he was part owner of Black Gold Transport, Inc. of Marion Center.
BRUSH VALLEY FUNDRAISER TO FEATURE THE MAGIC OF ARMAGH NATIVE EDD FAIRMAN
A Chicago-based magician is coming back to Western Pennsylvania to help out with a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life. (Edd Fairman, the “Wizard of Sorts”) Armagh native Edd Fairman will be one part of the day-long Family Fall Fest in Brush Valley on...
ANOTHER ACTIVE DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
Indiana County’s First responders were active once again on Friday. At 12:18 PM, Indiana Fire Association, the RIT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched to a location on Hartman Drive in White Township for what was reported as a structure fire. No details are available for that yet. There...
S&T BANK OKTOBERFEST TO BE HELD TODAY
An annual event to benefit Downtown Indiana that will feature craft beers and food will be held today. The 10th Annual Downtown Indiana Oktoberfest will be held today in the parking lot across from the Indiana Borough Building from 3-6 PM today, with an additional hour open to those who have purchased VIP tickets at 2:00. This marks the first year that the annual Oktoberfest is taking place in this location, as it used to be held in the parking lot on North 7th Street near IRMC Park.
ONE DEAD FOLLOWING CRASH IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Officials have confirmed that a crash in South Mahoning Township Thursday afternoon was a fatal one. The initial call went out at 3:05 PM for firefighters from Marion Center and Plumville Fire Departments. State police and Citizen’s Ambulance were also dispatched at the time. Marion Center fire officials said in their initial post on Facebook that at least one person was trapped in a vehicle involved in the crash and had to be extricated.
TWO CRASHES REPORTED ON THURSDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY
Thursday was a quiet day for Indiana County First Responders, but there were two crashes reported yesterday. The first was at 10:05 AM along Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township. Brush Valley fire department, Citizens Ambulance and State Police from the Indiana Barracks were dispatched at the time. Officials said no injuries were reported and the cleanup effort went quickly.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING SIMILAR MISCHIEF INCIDENTS
Indiana Borough Police are investigating two incidents of criminal mischief that happened at about the same time. In both instances, a legal parked and unoccupied parked vehicle had its rear window damaged. One incident was reported in the 500 block of Washington Street between 5 PM on October 5th and 6:50 the next day. The other incident was in the next block up, the 400 block, and it happened between 9 PM on the 5th and 7 the next morning.
D.A. ANNOUNCES ARREST OF SUSPECTED DRUG DEALER
Indiana County’s Drug Task Force, Indiana Borough Police and federal marshals teamed up for a recent joint operation that resulted in the arrest of a suspected drug dealer. In a news release from Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi, authorities took Terry Tabor of Nevada into custody at a location in White Township on October 4th. Not only is he facing a federal indictment from the Western District Court of Pennsylvania, but he also had a felony warrant out for his arrest from Nevada. When police executed their search warrant, officers found Xanax and ecstasy pills, items used in the sale of narcotics and about $15,000 in cash.
INDIANA MAN CHARGED FOLLOWING FIVE-MONTH INVESTIGATION
An Indiana man was charged for sexual crimes following a five month investigation. Indiana Borough Police say detectives began investigating allegations of sexual assault on May 6th, after two unnamed victims informed officers that they were assaulted years prior when they were under the age of 13. Through the investigation, they discovered that 64-year-old Patrick J. Williams was responsible for the crimes. Williams was arraigned before District Judge Guy Haberl and charged via criminal complaint with Indecent Assault, Rape, and Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse.
GAS PRICE AVERAGES CONTINUE TO INCREASE
As demand for gasoline spikes, the price at the pump is continuing to go up both across the nation and across the state. The national gas price average this morning, according to Triple-A is $3.90 a gallon, up a penny from yesterday, ten cents from last week and 15 cents from last month. Last year, gas prices were hovering at the $3.20 mark. Pennsylvania’s average this morning is slightly lower than the national average, at $3.86. That’s two cents higher than yesterday and nine cents higher than last week. It’s still ten cents lower than last month. Last year, the average was $3.39.
STRONGSTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH METH MANUFACTURING
State police have charged a Strongstown man with manufacturing methamphetamine and dumping the chemical waste and paraphernalia at five locations in rural Indiana County between 2019 and this past summer. 38-year-old David R. Burk was charged September 7th with five felonies and three misdemeanors. Felony charges include depositing, storing, and...
STRONG FOURTH QUARTER LIFTS IUP OVER CAL U IN COAL BOWL
Trailing 21-10 at the end of three, IUP scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to come back and upend the California (Pa.) Vulcans, 22-21, in the 2022 Coal Bowl. Jack Benedict has the recap of the thrilling game from U92.5 FM. The win also came on the birthday...
MARTINEAU ADVANCES TO STATE TOURNEY WITH SPARKLING ROUND OF GOLF
Indiana junior Harrison Martineau fired a one-over par 71 yesterday at the WPIAL Triple-A tournament at the Allegheny Country Club, and he earned his way into the PIAA State Golf Tournament at Penn State next week. His score was the second-best of the day and combined with his 77 from last week’s first round at Champion Lakes, placed him fourth overall.
MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE WHILE DUI TO HAVE CRIMINAL CALL HEARING
Today’s schedule for Indiana County’s Court of Common Pleas is made up of many criminal call hearings. One of the hearings today will involve a Seward man who faces charges of Homicide by Vehicle while Driving Under the Influence. Court documents show 27-year-old Patrick Thomas Walker of Seward will go before President Judge Thomas Bianco today for the hearing. On top of the aforementioned charge, Walker will also face charges of homicide by vehicle, two counts of DUI and two summary traffic offenses. The charges were filed for an incident on September 7th of 2019.
CAMBRIA HEIGHTS, NORTHERN CAMBRIA PICK UP CRUCIAL WINS; INDIANA DROPS HOMECOMING MATCHUP
Despite trailing early in the game, the Cambria Heights Highlanders lit up the scoreboard in a 31-12 comeback win over the Homer-Center Wildcats on Friday. Mark Bertig has the recap from WCCS 101.1 FM and AM 1160. At Ernie Widmar Field, the Purchase Line Red Dragons picked up their third...
IUP HEADS TO CAL U. FOR COAL BOWL RIVALRY MATCH
IUP is back on the road today as they head up to California to take on the Vulcans in the annual Coal Bowl matchup. The #18-ranked Crimson Hawks are coming off a 20-12 win over Slippery Rock to remain undefeated. Meanwhile, Cal U is coming off blowout victories, including a 59-14 road win against Clarion last Saturday. This marks the 13th annual coal bowl, and in the last 9 editions of the rivalry match, the home team has won eight of them. Cal holds the advantage in the all-time Coal Bowl series with eight wins over the last 12 years, including going 5-0 at home.
GRANT WILL FUND WATERSHED PROTECTION
The state Department of Environmental Protection has awarded $3 million in grants for restoration of watersheds affected by pollution across the Commonwealth. The awards include $322,920 to the Indiana County Conservation District to design and construct an animal heavy use area and manure storage facility at a farm in East Mahoning Township at the headwaters of the South Branch of Plum Creek. The project would annually remove 450 pounds of nitrogen and 62 pounds of phosphorus from the creek by providing a stabilized area for livestock to congregate in winter months and preventing soil erosion and the runoff of nutrients.
