WJAC TV
PSP: Philipsburg man dead after crash in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. — An 84-year-old man has died as a result of a vehicle crash in Clearfield County Saturday morning, state police said. According to a press release, Harold Evans was attempting to make a left turn from a driveway onto State Route 53 when he pulled directly in front of another individual’s vehicle.
wccsradio.com
ONE DEAD FOLLOWING CRASH IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP
Officials have confirmed that a crash in South Mahoning Township Thursday afternoon was a fatal one. The initial call went out at 3:05 PM for firefighters from Marion Center and Plumville Fire Departments. State police and Citizen’s Ambulance were also dispatched at the time. Marion Center fire officials said in their initial post on Facebook that at least one person was trapped in a vehicle involved in the crash and had to be extricated.
wccsradio.com
ANOTHER ACTIVE DAY FOR FIRST RESPONDERS
Indiana County’s First responders were active once again on Friday. At 12:18 PM, Indiana Fire Association, the RIT team and Citizens Ambulance were dispatched to a location on Hartman Drive in White Township for what was reported as a structure fire. No details are available for that yet. There...
WJAC TV
PSP investigating Cambria County 'disturbance' that sent one person to the hospital
BARR TWP., Pa. (WJAC) — Pennsylvania State Police said they are investigating a "disturbance" in northern Cambria County that led to one person being taken away in an ambulance. Troopers on the scene would not provide details as to what happened that led to the injury as their investigation...
wccsradio.com
TWO CRASHES REPORTED ON THURSDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY
Thursday was a quiet day for Indiana County First Responders, but there were two crashes reported yesterday. The first was at 10:05 AM along Route 56 East in Brush Valley Township. Brush Valley fire department, Citizens Ambulance and State Police from the Indiana Barracks were dispatched at the time. Officials said no injuries were reported and the cleanup effort went quickly.
SOUTH MAHONING, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is dead after his car went off the road and crashed into a stream in Indiana County. Roy Simpson, 67, was driving his Chevy Trailblazer on Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township around 3 p.m. Thursday when the Indiana County coroner said it's believed he suffered a medical emergency that caused him to crash. His car went off the road, down a hill, into a field and across a stream, landing on its side about 125 feet from the road. Simpson was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated by firefighters, the coroner's report said. He wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The cause and manner of death are pending investigation.
Storage unit behind Joesph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport catches fire
CONNELLSVILLE, Pa — Fire crews responded to a fire at Joesph A. Hardy Connellsville Airport early this morning. According to Fayette County 911, the fire broke out in a storage unit behind the airport. Smoke was seen billowing from the storage unit. No one was hurt in the blaze.
Indiana County man accused of making meth, dumping waste in 5 different areas
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man is facing charges after police said he made methamphetamine and dumped the chemical waste and paraphernalia at five different locations in the region. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a trooper noticed a large black garbage bag in the woods near Stewart...
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa. — An Indiana County man died in a one-vehicle crash along Morrow Road in South Mahoning Township. Roy Shields Simpson, 67, of Home, was driving his Chevrolet Trailblazer just after 3 p.m. Thursday when it left the road and came to rest on the driver’s side about 125 feet from the road in a ditch, according to a report from Coroner Jerry Overman Jr. and a release Pennsylvania State Police.
butlerradio.com
Body of Missing Harmony Businessman Found in Allegheny River
The body of a missing Harmony businessman was found earlier this weekend in Allegheny County. According to our news partners at WPXI, first responders were called to the Allegheny River near North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue around 12:45pm on Saturday. Officials say that a diving team was searching...
wccsradio.com
STRONGSTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH METH MANUFACTURING
State police have charged a Strongstown man with manufacturing methamphetamine and dumping the chemical waste and paraphernalia at five locations in rural Indiana County between 2019 and this past summer. 38-year-old David R. Burk was charged September 7th with five felonies and three misdemeanors. Felony charges include depositing, storing, and...
Emergency crews recover body and car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews recovered a man’s body and a car from the Allegheny River in Pittsburgh’s North Shore, police say. Allegheny County 911 dispatchers said police, fire and medics were at North Shore Drive and Art Rooney Avenue. Crews worked near the portion of the river...
Worker who died after falling from a bucket truck after it was hit by a tractor-trailer identified
PITTSBURGH — A construction worker died after the bucket truck he was working in was hit by a tractor-trailer, leading him to fall off of the Parkway East, according to police. Pittsburgh firefighters and medics and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the crash in South Oakland around 3:15 a.m.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING SIMILAR MISCHIEF INCIDENTS
Indiana Borough Police are investigating two incidents of criminal mischief that happened at about the same time. In both instances, a legal parked and unoccupied parked vehicle had its rear window damaged. One incident was reported in the 500 block of Washington Street between 5 PM on October 5th and 6:50 the next day. The other incident was in the next block up, the 400 block, and it happened between 9 PM on the 5th and 7 the next morning.
1 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash in Somerset County
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A three-vehicle crash Wednesday in Quemahoning Township sent two people to the hospital, one of which is being treated for serious injuries. The crash happened Oct. 5 around 1:35 p.m. while 38-year-old Howard Nicholson Jr., of Rockwood, was heading north on Stoystown Road in his Jeep Renegade, according to state […]
One person killed in single-vehicle crash in Westmoreland County
DERRY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) - One person is dead after an early-morning crash in Derry Township. The crash happened around 2 a.m. on Route 217 between Derry and Blairsville near Gray Station Road. It was a single-vehicle accident and the driver who died was the only person in the car. Police and PennDOT crews were able to get the accident cleared and reopen the road not long after the crash.
Blairsville man killed in Derry Township crash
A Blairsville man was killed Thursday after being ejected from a vehicle in Derry Township, according to state police and the Westmoreland County Coroner. Christopher M. Howe, 36, was headed north on Route 217 near Cherry Street before 3 a.m. when authorities said he left the road, hit a guardrail and swerved across Route 217, hitting the other guardrail.
wtae.com
Police looking for suspect in ransacking of Fayette County bar
NEW SALEM, Pa. — A Fayette County business owner is looking for help from the public after her bar was broken into and ransacked earlier this week. The break-in happened early Tuesday morning at the Dark Horse Saloon in New Salem. Surveillance video shows a suspect ransacking the bar for more than an hour, damaging the business's safe, and stealing the entire ATM.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Details of Fatal Crash in Clarion County Released
TOBY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a fatal crash that occurred on August 20 in Toby Township have been released by the Pennsylvania State Police. A report detailing the crash was released to exploreClarion.com after a Right to Know Request was submitted in late August. The request was approved by Rachel Zeltmann, Deputy Agency Open Records Officer at the Pennsylvania State Police headquarters in Harrisburg, following several informal attempts to obtain the records from Clarion-based State Police.
3 charged in South Huntingdon burglary
Three people are facing charges in a South Huntingdon burglary, according to court papers. Michael F. Walz, 35, of Elizabeth is accused of taking $1,065 and a pistol from a home, according to court papers. He is charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief. Autumn M. Weigle, 30, of Smithton...
