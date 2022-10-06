Read full article on original website
Cannabis Share Prices Surge On Biden's Pardon For Weed Possession, Analyst's Insight On This Stock
On the heels of President Joe Biden’s Thursday announcement to pardon all federal marijuana possession convictions, cannabis stock prices soared. In addition, the president urged the Department of Justice and the Health & Human Services Dept. to review marijuana’s status under federal law. Cresco Labs Inc. CL CRLBF...
Benzinga
Tilray Stock Soars Then Returns To Earth On Biden's Cannabis Pardon News, This Analyst Remains Neutral
On the heels of President Biden’s historic announcement that he was pardoning all federal marijuana possession convictions, Cantor Fitzgerald's Pablo Zuanic shared some insight on Canadian cannabis giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY. On Friday, Tilray reported its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022,...
These 2 Mortgage REITs Have Yields Higher Than 15% And Are Trading Below Book Value
Over the past three years, mortgage REITs saw annualized returns of 10.3%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust is offering a dividend yield of 21.59% or 84 cents per share annually, using quarterly payments. When investing in mortgage real estate investment trusts, one advantage investors should know about is that they typically...
Dow Drops Over 2%; S&P 500 Down Over 100 Points
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 650 points on Friday. The Dow traded down 2.21% to 29,265.30 while the NASDAQ fell 3.75% to 10,657.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.81% to 3,639.39. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares jumped...
A Billionaire Who's Outperformed Musk And Bezos This Year Just Bought Dubai's Costliest Home Ever
This article was originally published on Aug. 27, 2022. Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth has outperformed Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, just purchased a massive new property. Ambani-led Reliance Industries Ltd has recently bought a beach-side villa in Dubai worth $80 million, a report...
Larry Summers Says Sense Of Saudi-Russian Collaboration 'Can't Be Happy One For Americans'
Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence H. Summers has expressed his concerns over the decision of OPEC+ after the alliance reduced its output by 2 million barrels per day, a decision that has not gone well with the Biden administration. “This is not good news from OPEC. It increases the risks with...
Cano Health, Aehr Test Systems, Credit Suisse And Other Big Gainers From Friday
U.S. stocks closed lower with the Dow Jones dropping more than 600 points on Friday. Here is the list of some big stocks recording gains in the previous session. Aehr Test Systems AEHR shares jumped 23.9% to close at $17.19 after the company announced better-than-expected Q1 EPS and sales results and issued guidance.
Benzinga
Verastem Oncology Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
Verastem Oncology VSTM, a biopharmaceutical company committed to advancing new medicines for patients with cancer, today announced the grant of stock options to purchase 22,500 shares of its common stock and the grant of 15,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) to one new employee. The awards were granted pursuant to the Nasdaq inducement grant exception as an inducement material to the employee's acceptance of employment with Verastem Oncology in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4). The stock options have an exercise price equal to $0.87 per share, the closing price of Verastem Oncology's common stock as reported by Nasdaq on October 3, 2022. The stock options and RSUs that were granted to the one new employee will vest at a rate of twenty-five percent (25%) on the one-year anniversary of the employee's date of hire, with the remaining shares vesting quarterly over the next three (3) years in equal quarterly amounts, provided the employee continues to serve as an employee of or other service provider to Verastem Oncology on each such vesting date.
Tilray Net Loss Nearly Doubles From Year Ago, But Biden Marijuana Pardons Keep The Stock Up
Canadian marijuana giant Tilray Brands, Inc. TLRY TLRY reported Friday financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended August 31, 2022, with net revenue of $153.2 million, which compares to revenue of $168.02 million for the same period last year. “Tilray Brands’ top and bottom-line results during the first quarter...
'Begin Preparing For A Recession': 8 Experts React To Jobs Report, Stock Market Sell-Off
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY traded lower Friday after the Labor Department reported strong U.S. jobs market numbers from September. The U.S. added 263,000 jobs in September, beating average economist estimates of 250,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell 0.2% to 3.5%, below consensus estimates of 3.7%. Wages were up 5% year-over-year and increased 0.3% from August.
Ethereum Gains Surpass Bitcoin, Dogecoin: Analyst Says 'Scalp Trading' Activated On Apex Crypto Could Push It To $22K
Major coins were seen in the green on Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap rose 1% to $947.5 billion at 9:19 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. TerraClassicUSD (USTC) +16.9% $0.03. Casper (CSPR) +6.2% $0.04. XRP (XRP) +5.55% $0.54...
Benzinga
Levi Strauss, Tilray Brands And Some Other Big Stocks Moving Lower On Friday
U.S. stocks traded lower, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Here are some big stocks recording losses in today’s session. PureTech Health plc PRTC shares dropped 21.4% to $24.34. Puretech Health confirmed that it has exchanged indicative, non-binding proposals with Nektar Therapeutics regarding a possible combination.
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's After-Market Session
Shapeways Hldgs SHPW shares moved upwards by 12.4% to $0.7 during Friday's after-market session. The company's market cap stands at $34.3 million. NeoVolta NEOV stock rose 11.35% to $5.0. The company's market cap stands at $163.8 million. OceanPal OP shares rose 8.47% to $0.32. The market value of their outstanding...
Elon Musk Offers His Suggestion For China And Taiwan: 'Figure Out A Special Administrative Zone'
The world’s richest person has weighed in on the war between Ukraine and Russia recently. The comments by Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk upset many. In a new interview, Musk made additional comments on the conflict in Ukraine and also discussed China and Taiwan. What Happened: Musk has...
Benzinga
EARLY WARNING PRESS RELEASE - ACQUISITION OF TERAGO INC. COMMON SHARES BY EDGEPOINT
NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/. TORONTO, Oct. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - TeraGo Inc. ("TeraGo" " or the "Issuer") TGO: This press release is being disseminated by EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. ("EdgePoint") and Cymbria Corp ("Cymbria", and collectively with EdgePoint, the "Acquiror"), an account managed by EdgePoint, as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with its acquisition of common shares ("Shares") of TeraGo.
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ArcBest
ArcBest ARCB has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for ArcBest. The company has an average price target of $111.2 with a high of $135.00 and a low of $90.00.
Weekend Stock Spotlight: Tesla, Credit Suisse, Polestar, And The Danger Of The Fed Going Too Far
Benzinga reviews this weekend's top stories covered by leading media outlets, here are the articles investors need to read. "The U.S. Dollar Is Superstrong. 8 Ways to Invest Abroad," by Barron's Jack Hough, explores the impact of the U.S. dollar gaining 17% this year, not only on the forex market, but ordinary savers as well.
Dow Drops Over 400 Points After US Economy Adds 263,000 Jobs During September
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 400 points on Friday. Following the market opening Friday, the Dow traded down 1.49% to 29,480.97 while the NASDAQ fell 2.52% to 10,792.82. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.93% to 3,672.18. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
Looking At NVIDIA's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on NVIDIA NVDA. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
As Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin Show Strength Against Market, Here's A Look Heading Into The Weekend
Bitcoin BTC/USD was sliding about 2.5% lower during Friday’s 24-hour trading session as the crypto continued to give back part of the 6.8% rise that occurred between Monday and Tuesday. Ethereum ETH/USD followed suit, declining about 1.5%, while Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which has been more closely following Bitcoin’s direction over...
Benzinga
