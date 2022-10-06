Read full article on original website
Enon Apple Butter Festival defines autumn season, community feel
Saturday morning saw much of the area blanketed by autumn’s first frost. In the Village of Enon, it was countered by wood-burning fires heating copper kettles used to create the signature item for the 43rd annual Enon Apple Butter Festival. Although the chill persisted upon opening, crowds bundled in...
Welcome to the 2022 Parade of Homes
On behalf of the Western Ohio Home Builders Association and our presenting sponsor, Minster Bank, it is our pleasure to welcome you to the 2022 Fall Parade of Homes on Oct. 15-16. We are really excited to bring you one of the largest Parade of Homes in recent years. Despite supply chain issues that continue to plague the industry coupled with skilled labor shortages, some of the area’s best home builders are ready to showcase for you 15 beautiful homes and there are an additional four virtual homes to see on our website at www.poh.westernohiohba.com. Visitors to this year’s Parade will get the opportunity to talk with 10 different builders in locations from Tipp City to Anna. We’re covering Miami, Darke and Shelby counties.
Creative kraut, crafts bring crowds to Waynesville for Sauerkraut Fest
WAYNESVILLE — Big crowds enjoyed crisp fall temperatures and sunshine Saturday for the kickoff of the 52nd annual Sauerkraut Festival in Waynesville. North Main Street was bustling with vendors, food tents and festival-goers. Waynesville Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kelly Miller said she anticipates record-breaking attendance for the festival that touts six-figure crowds for the weekend.
Great events planned at Hotel Versailles
VERSAILLES — The newly built Hotel Versailles is a 30 room, modern, luxury retreat in the heart of downtown Versailles. For the upscale hotel’s inaugural holiday season, the property will host a variety of festivities as well as holiday meals in the hotel’s acclaimed onsite farm supplied restaurant, Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails.
‘Liquordation’ sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s
A “liquordation” sale this weekend at Jungle Jim’s International Market features close-out deals, special discounts and exclusive products. The Fairfield destination supermarket is one of three locations in the state, and the only Ohio Liquor site in Southwest Ohio to offer the sale. “This will be the...
Cincinnati-based restaurant known for waffles applies for liquor license at The Greene
A Cincinnati-based restaurant known for its waffles has applied for a liquor license at The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek. According to the Ohio Division of Liquor Control, Taste of Belgium at The Greene LLC DBA Taste of Belgium applied for a D-5J permit on Oct. 4 for 10 Greene Boulevard.
Mainstreet Piqua brings back Harvest Days
PIQUA — Piqua is bringing back Harvest Days this year on Saturday, Oct. 15, in downtown Piqua. Harvest Days will take place from noon to 7 p.m. in the 300 and 400 blocks of North Main Street and the 100 blocks of East and West Ash Street. Piqua Harvest Days will be an annual event in downtown Piqua. It originally started in 2019 but the 2020 event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in 2021 Mainstreet Piqua Inc. partnered with the Piqua Arts Council to host Taste of Piqua.
2 food festivals you should check out in Dayton area this weekend
Two of the Miami Valley’s favorite food festivals are happening this weekend. From a festival all about sauerkraut to a festival all about apple butter, attendees are sure to not leave hungry or without some interesting treats. WHERE: Main Street in Waynesville. DETAILS: A festival with more than 30...
Will mail be delivered on Columbus Day in the Miami Valley?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Residents expecting mail or packages Monday may have to wait an extra day — depending on which delivery service is fulfilling their order. The United States Postal Service recognizes Columbus Day on Oct. 10 as one of 11 federal holidays, but UPS stores will remain open and shipping will continue. FedEx […]
See 15 houses during the tour on Oct. 15-16
The 15 houses that can be toured between noon and 4 p.m. on Oct. 15-16 include:. This is a Arcon Builders Ltd. home, sponsored by Minster Bank. This house is $269,900. Enjoy the convenience in this two bedroom, two bath, 1364-square-foot condo with two car garage. Luxury vinyl plank flooring throughout, quartz tops, custom cabinetry and craftsman style finishes. Exterior features LP smart siding and stone veneer.
Miami County health inspections
Information provided by Miami County Public Health. • Troy Fish & Game, 2618 Lefevre Rd., Troy: Standard/critical control point inspection. At time of inspection, observed handsink near entrance to seating area without handwashing signage. Implement handwashing signage at this handwash sink. Corrected during inspection; critical; repeat; at time of inspection,...
CBC blood drive at Covington Eagles
DAYTON — Support the fall blood supply and the special needs of cancer patients by donating at the Covington Eagles community blood drive Monday, Oct. 10 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 715 E. Broadway Ave., Covington. Everyone who registers to donate with Community Blood Center Oct. 3-29...
Health district cites seven restaurants this week
The Butler County Health District cited seven Oxford eateries with critical health violations this week. The inspector gave no critical violations during visits to Dollar Tree #4414, 540 S. Locust St. and Armstrong Student Center – Red Zone, 550 Spring St. Fiesta Charra Mexican Restaurant, 25 W. High St.,...
Celina Police Department to hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ program in December
The Celina Police Department’s ‘Shop with a Cop program’ is the recipient for the 2022 Mercer Savings Bank Giving Mission sponsored through the Grand Lake Law Enforcement Association, according to the Mercer Savings Bank website. The Shop with a Cop program allows any child under the age...
YWCA shelters need basic supplies
It takes a village to support YWCA Dayton’s domestic violence shelters. The nonprofit operates the only domestic violence shelters in Montgomery and Preble counties and staffers say the need for daily care items for clients remains high. Because it has been difficult to find available affordable housing in our area, some women remain in limbo in shelter and transitional housing for prolonged periods of time as they search for options.
Mangen’s celebrate 65 years
VERSAILLES — Alice and Ralph Mangen of Versailles will be celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary on Oct. 12 with a family celebration. Ralph and the former Alice Wooddell were married at St. Peter and Paul Church in Newport on Oct. 12, 1957. The couple has five children all of...
Dates set to close and open two Tri-State Costco stores: Report
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Costco is set to close its Springdale store on Nov. 16, and then one day later, will open its new location in Liberty Township, according to a report from the Business Courier. The story from Andy Brownfield says an employee in the administration department of the Springdale...
‘It was just very last minute;’ Questions raised after suspension of WIC program at Gem City Market
DAYTON — A state program designed to help mothers and children with nutritional needs is no longer accepted at the Gem City Market, sending families designed to be helped by the market to other stores. >>‘Lost a great leader;’ Wright-Patt based colonel, dead in suspected drowning identified.
Warning Signs of Alzheimer program offered
DAYTON — The Alzheimer’s Association Miami Valley Chapter will partner with the Dayton Metro Library to host an in-person education program on the warning signs of dementia. The program, 10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer’s, is being offered free to the community and will be held from 2-3 p.m....
Miami Co. Commissioners hears from Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support
TROY – Valerie Mullikin, director of the non-profit organization Operation Veteran and Caregiver Support, presented information to the Miami County Commissioners about the organization’s goals, achievements and future events at their Thursday meeting. Mullikin discussed the organization’s monthly events, “Muster and Mingle.” At these events, veterans, their wives,...
