Bristol, VA council meets, updates officials on landfill
BRISTOL, Va. (WJHL) – The Bristol, Virginia City Council held a private meeting Friday morning to discuss ongoing work to comply with Virginia Department of Environmental Quality (VDEQ) warnings. The agenda item cited a Virginia law that allows the city to close the session as they speak with legal counsel and brief staff on “actual […]
Johnson City Press
Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter reaches capacity
The Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter has reached capacity with 426 animals in its care. The shelter currently has over 130 cats/kittens and 63 dogs available for adoption as of Oct. 7, with more coming available soon. Several of the available animals have been at the shelter for months and are patiently awaiting their forever homes.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Commission establishes Beer Board, approves new site plan for Sevier Center replacement
It was an almost comical affair at Thursday’s Johnson City Commission meeting as Mayor Joe Wise repeated the same two questions for nearly half an hour. “Have you read the rules and regulations concerning the sale of alcohol inside the city of Johnson City? And do you agree to abide by them?” he asked.
supertalk929.com
Police find drug sale ledger in Johnson City woman’s vehicle
A Johnson City woman was arrested on Wednesday for the manufacture and distribution of a controlled substance after she was reportedly found unconscious in a car. According to a report from Johnson City Police, deputies responded to the Roadrunner Market on Twin Oaks Drive at around noon. Officers found the...
Kingsport Times-News
Hawkins County Commission names bridge after longtime resident
ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission has voted to name a bridge on Housewright Hollow Road after longtime county resident and World War II veteran John L. Brice. Commissioners passed the resolution unanimously at their regular meeting on Sept. 26.
Hawkins Co. Humane Society seeing worst year for loose dogs
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a series of incidents involving loose dogs led to an attempted murder charge and the death of multiple alpacas in Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Humane Society (HCHS) is calling for change at the county level. Sandy Behnke, director of HCHS, and Jackie Catterson, the program’s vet tech, sat down […]
supertalk929.com
Two hospitalized following head-on crash in Johnson City
Two people are hospitalized following a head-on crash in Johnson City Friday afternoon. A preliminary report from police said an SUV driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City crossed the center line on E Main Street just after 3:30 p.m. and struck a pickup truck driven by Joseph Webb, also of Johnson City.
Kingsport Times-News
State, Lee County officials mark progress on Giles Hollow water project
ROSE HILL — Lee County officials joined state legislative and regional planning figures on Friday to celebrate progress on the Giles Hollow water line project. Lee County Public Service Authority Executive Director Tracy Puckett and Board of Supervisors District 1 member Robert Smith joined County Administrator Dane Poe, Virginia House of Delegates Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, LENOWISCO Planning District Executive Director Duane Miller and Tyler Lester, assistant to 40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion, for the ceremony at Maranatha Baptist Church.
Claiborne Progress
Passing the buck; PVEC opts to funnel funds to member customers
Strangely enough, the COVID-19 pandemic can be credited for giving area electric users a break in the form of a 2.5 percent base rate credit. The Powell Valley Electric Cooperative board of directors has chosen for the third time in as many years to pass the savings on to its member customers.
Who’s Building That? | Old warehouse fronting King Commons park converting to apartments, commercial space
Editor’s Note: The Tri-Cities is growing and News Channel 11 wants to keep you informed of new construction underway commercially and residentially. Our weekly series “Who’s Building That?” uses public documents, research, community connections and hard work to bring you information about who’s building or renovating what, where, and for what use. You’ll also get […]
Data: Jonesborough residents pay highest bills in the Tri-Cities
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – According to data compiled by bill-paying company doxo, Jonesborough residents are paying the most month-to-month compared to their Tri-Cities neighbors. To find monthly totals, the company reportedly added up the ten most common bills paid through their services: Auto Loans, Auto Insurance Utilities Health Insurance, Life Insurance Cable Internet and Phones […]
wcyb.com
Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock resulting in economic boost for the area
BRISTOL, Va. (WCYB) — Saturday marks 90 days in business for the Bristol Casino: Future Home of Hard Rock. Officials in Bristol, Virginia say they've hit the jackpot with the casino now in operation. President of the casino, Allie Evangelista, says she's happy with the first three months of...
Johnson City Press
Norton police investigating downtown bomb threat
NORTON — City police are investigating a Thursday bomb threat that cleared the former Hotel Norton commercial building. According to Norton Police Department officials, a worker at Logisticare, one of the building’s tenant businesses, received a short call around 1 p.m. saying there was a bomb in the building at 798 Park Ave. NW.
Traffic back to normal after crash on I-26
UPDATE: Traffic both eastbound and westbound has returned to normal, according to TDOT. GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A crash reported on Interstate 26 near Gray is causing traffic delays both eastbound and westbound. According to TDOT, a multivehicle crash was reported around 4 p.m. on I-26 east at mile marker 12.6. TDOT reports one eastbound […]
Remodeled Walmart opens in Bristol, Tennessee
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — A newly remodeled Walmart has opened for business in Bristol, Tennessee. According to a release from Walmart, the remodeled location has various store improvements and upgrades that include: a new layout, remodeled bathrooms, a vision center, additional self-checkout lanes and more. “The store improvements bring a more welcoming environment for customers […]
Johnson City Press
Pizza Hut celebrates opening of new Johnson City location
Tasty Restaurant Group is celebrating the establishment of their 400th restaurant with the opening of a new Pizza Hut at 827 W. Walnut St. in Johnson City. The new location will be giving away 50 FREE medium cheese or pepperoni-topping pizzas to the first 50 vehicles that line up in the Hut Lane drive thru pickup window on Saturday, Oct. 8, starting at 11 a.m., according to a press release.
Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
The Tomahawk
Preparing Johnson County
Johnson County Sheriff Eddie Tester, Emergency Operations Manager Mark Sumner, and Emergency Management Director Jason Blevins reveiw a map of Johnson County. Photo by Elizabeth A. King. Freelance Writer. As hurricane Ian approached Florida, its path headed toward the Carolina’s and Eastern Tennessee, it became obvious that the question was,...
John Sevier resident reacts to future home concept plan
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Thursday brought new developments in the downtown redevelopment project at the John Sevier Center. The Sevier Center currently serves as a home for hundreds of elderly and disabled residents. City leaders want to move residents out of the former historic hotel into new apartments on the south side of Johnson […]
wataugaonline.com
Freeze Watch for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – October 8-9, 2022
NCZ001-002-018-VAZ007-009>020-022>024-WVZ042>044-507-508-080000- /O.NEW.KRNK.FZ.A.0002.221009T0400Z-221009T1300Z/. Ashe-Alleghany NC-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Bland-Giles-Wythe- Pulaski-Montgomery-Grayson-Carroll-Floyd-Craig-Alleghany VA-Bath- Roanoke-Botetourt-Rockbridge-Mercer-Summers-Monroe- Eastern Greenbrier-Western Greenbrier- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Boone, Tazewell,. Marion, Bland, Pearisburg, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Blacksburg, Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax,. Floyd, New Castle, Clifton Forge, Covington, Hot Springs,. Roanoke, Salem, Fincastle, Lexington, Buena Vista, Bluefield,. Flat Top, Hinton, Hix,...
