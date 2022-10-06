ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mashed

A Cherished Cheese-Kissed Burger Is Returning To Culver's

Although Culver's is regularly churning out burgers, cheese curds, and custard, there are plenty of hidden gems on the menu that Culver's VP of marketing shared with Mashed in an exclusive interview. Those, include the chain's shrimp, pretzel bites, and North Atlantic Cod Filet Sandwich. One thing the fast food chain doesn't want to hide is that a popular item returning for a limited time.
RESTAURANTS
Parade

Oreo Unveils New Festive Cookie Flavor for the Holiday Season

Like the seasons, Oreo flavors come and go. Soon, there will be a new one in town–and it has nothing to do with pumpkin spice or apple pie. Fall may have only gotten started, but that hasn't stopped the brand from looking ahead toward the future. Oreo announced that its newest flavor would be inspired by a festive fan-favorite cookie that may be the staple of winter baked goods to some: Snickerdoodles.
FOOD & DRINKS
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Oreo Is Releasing an All-New Cookie Flavor for Fall

Oreo does not care about your PSLs. Okay, maybe it does a little bit. The brand did drop its own pumpkin spice iteration last month. But now, the cookie maker is moving full-steam ahead toward the winter holidays with the debut of its latest flavor, and we've got zero qualms about it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Taste Of Home

The McDonald’s Pumpkin Pie Is Officially Back!

There’s so much to love about fast-food restaurants and their unique menu items. Sometimes it’s a twist on an old classic. Others, it’s a brand-new seasonal item to help us shift gears for the weather. Wendy’s French toast sticks are the warmest start to a crisp fall...
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

Wendy's Has a Hot New Menu Item

Sweet-and-spicy is a beloved flavor combination in many parts of the world, but, in much of North America, it still generates misunderstanding or even disgust. It is only recently that we started to see it crop up in certain fancy restaurants as the hot pepper jelly on a cheese and charcuterie board or the Mexican hot chocolate currently trendy in some big cities.
RESTAURANTS
CNET

Taco Bell to Bring Back Another Discontinued Menu Item

Mexican Pizza had its moment. Now a new Taco Bell offering is set to return from the land of discontinued menu items. But the fast-food chain is leaving it up to fans to decide which. Taco Bell will bring back one of two options -- either the Double Decker Taco...
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Top Selling Candy for Halloween for 2022

Halloween is just around the corner, which means folks are already stocking up on Halloween candy (and will probably have to stock up again after they eat all their stash). So, what are the most popular Halloween treats to buy?. Grocery retailer Kroger, which sells millions of pounds of candy...
LIFESTYLE
Mashed

The Dairy Queen Secret Menu Item That's All About Sprinkles

Are secret menus the stuff of legends, or do your favorite fast-food stops have an underground menu we should know about? What began as a few fast foodies requesting healthier alternatives off the menu took off as fans shared their fast food creations with the world on social media. At times, a combination of two or more items on the menu, the occasional secret menu item — like Chipotle's quesadilla – becomes permanent, per Fast Food Menu Prices. Many fast-food restaurants have more to offer if you don't mind being considered a high-maintenance customer. Taste of Home spoke with 22 fast-food employees and TikTok users, and created a list of the best secret menu options from national chains like McDonald's to regional favorites like Dairy Queen.
IKEA’s Holiday Catalog Is Serving Unexpected Tree-Decorating Inspiration

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. If you’re the type to start scouring the Internet for Christmas decor before you’ve even bought Halloween candy, look no further. IKEA just dropped its winter collections and we spotted plenty of festive ideas worth stealing. Sure, we’ve got our eyes on the Yuletide-inspired ornaments and simple yet stylish wrapping paper selection, but what really caught our attention was the plethora of tree inspiration popping up in the catalog images. Whether you’re looking for a way to zhuzh up your fir or barely even have room for one, the Swedish retailer has got you covered with these four fresh ideas.
SHOPPING
The Kitchn

How to Properly Store Grapes So They Last

Can we get a quick round of applause for the hard-working all-star of the berry family, grapes? (Yes, grapes are berries.) Whether they’re serving as an essential part of your holiday snack board, juicing up a classic Waldorf Salad, or quenching your craving for dessert in the form of refreshing frozen grapes — the humble, antioxidant-filled berry deserves its due amongst fruits. But despite their versatile uses, one challenge has befallen many a home cook — how to properly store grapes so that they stay crisp and juicy rather than turn soft and prematurely shriveled (we’re not always trying to make wine, after all!).
LIFESTYLE
macaronikid.com

Quick and Easy Apple Crisp

My family loves apples! I often buy some thinking that I'll make something special with them, but then I never seem to have time and then we just eat all of the apples! But that's ok because we all want our kids to enjoy healthy snacks too. Since I can't...
RECIPES
Mashed

Mashed

ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/

